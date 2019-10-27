Felicity Huffman was released from prison after 11 days, will she do an interview?

By the time Felicity Huffman finally received her 14-day federal prison sentence, many of us already believed that she was just going to get a slap on the wrist anyway. She cut a plea deal early and admitted to her crimes repeatedly, although she did try to argue that she was simply going overboard for her “severely learning disabled” daughters. Anyway, Felicity eventually had to go to prison and she did just that on October 15th, when she began her sentence at a low-security prison in Dublin, California. Guess what? She didn’t even have to do the full 14 days.

Actress Felicity Huffman was released from federal prison in Northern California on Friday after serving under two weeks for her role in a massive college admissions scandal. Huffman began her 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, a low-security prison with approximately 1,200 female inmates, in Dublin, California, east of San Francisco, on Oct. 15. Huffman was set to be released from prison Sunday, according to prison records, even though that was the 13th day of her sentence. She was released Friday as is normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends, according to a prison official.

[From NBC News]

It was always going to feel like Felicity largely skated through that, especially when it was clear that prosecutors were basically only asking for her to do *some* prison time to save face. The 14-day sentence was a joke, and letting her out after 11 days feels like another joke. But whatever – it’s over now. And now that Felicity is free, people are lining up for to get Felicity’s first TV interview:

Felicity Huffman is one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood now that she’s out of prison … but the people seeking her out are major TV anchors angling for the first interview. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … before Felicity went to FCI Dublin to serve her 11-day sentence, she was approached by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, CBS’s Gayle King, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos … all of whom pitched why they were the best choice. We’re told the CBS pitch was that their morning show is less “salacious” than ABC or NBC. We’re told Felicity took it all in but hasn’t decided who, if anyone, she feels comfortable with to sit down and talk. In fact, we’re told there’s a very good chance she won’t do any interview.

[From TMZ]

If I had done something wrong and walked away from 11 days in prison somewhat humbled, who would I give my first interview to? Probably… Anderson Cooper. But Felicity will probably want to talk to a woman if she does talk. Ooh, maybe she’ll hold out for Diane Sawyer. Diane still does those interviews for ABC specials. I could see that. But what’s more likely is that Felicity will wait until she has something to promote. Like… a book? I wonder if anyone has approached her about doing a book.