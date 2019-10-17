Jaime Pressly explains calling her oldest son her favorite: ‘All parents have a favorite’

I have become a fan of the show Mom. I had trouble getting into it because the humor can be very juvenile. But a couple of you told me I should stick with it because the core of the show was women’s relationships, and you were spot on (as usual). I am also wholly impressed with their examination of addiction and recovery, which includes relapse. Jaime Pressly is one of the five leads in the ensemble (six with Kristen Johnson joining the cast full-time). She’s really good. Her character can be unlikable and definitely unrelatable, but Jaime does great job of showing her flaws. Jaime is mom to three boys, 12-year-old Dezi, whose father is Eric Calvo, and two-year-old twins Leo and Lenon, with boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi. The other day, Jaime pulled the pin on a grenade and launched it directly into her Instagram page when she posted the beautiful pic above with her oldest, Dezi. What’s wrong with that lovely photo? Nothing. It was her caption that left people hyperventilating:
Best time ever hangin with my favorite son, Dezi. That’s right I said it. I have a favorite son although I luv all 3 of my boys with everything I have in me. Dez and I have a special bond that no one else will ever match because we’ve grown up together. #firstborn #iloveyou
The fact that the mom-shamers came out in droves over this isn’t even news. Publicly declaring you have a favorite child is an engraved invitation for them to respond. So Jaime decided to explain herself while on The Talk. She said:
I was just being honest. I mean, look, I love, like I said, all three of my boys. But the two little ones are twins and they’re turning two tomorrow so the 12-year-old’s my favorite. Now all three of my boys are my favorite for a different reason, but when it comes to, like, traveling on a plane – 12-year-old, my favorite. When it comes to dressing yourself, he can dress himself, they don’t even know how to say shirt. He’s my favorite for many reasons but that doesn’t mean I don’t love all three of my boys so all the parents need to relax.
If I understand Jaime correctly, she appreciates that her older child does not require so much of her attention. Now that she has young children again, she’s reminded how much babies and toddlers cannot do for themselves. So when she found herself out with her pre-teen son, having a more mature discussion about mutual interests and she didn’t have to worry about him having a tantrum or feeding himself, she appreciated it for what it was, a moment unique to them given the age difference between her twins and Dezi. Then say that! This was just not well thought out. I’ll even go a step further, I even kind of understand her saying her relationship with Dezi is different because they grew up together. If she had Dezi when she was 30 and they weathered her breakup with his dad and her divorce, not to mention the fallout with her DUI arrest, I imagine she does feel like they grew up together. And toddlerhood is a very challenging time with kids. But I can’t see any value in publicly declaring favorites, especially because Jaime added, “all parents have a favorite, even if they don’t say it.” I don’t believe all parents do. I’d bet more parents don’t have favorites.
Jaime went on to say that, “by the time (the twins) are old enough to know what a post is, this will be so long gone,” so she doesn’t have to worry about her comments. I beg to differ. Public posts and comments can always bite you in the ass. They never die.
Here’s the video of Jaime’s comments if you want to hear them:
Photo credit: WENN Photos
Yes, every parent might have a favorite child but they shouldn’t state it out loud. No matter if her twins aren’t old enough to know what a post is, when they do find out that their mother said that, they will be devastated.
Agreed… her caption leaves me scratching my head. Why say it at all? There’s no way to be the “non-favorite” and feel good about that.
This is where I land. I have no doubt parents (and grandparents) have a favorite but it’s not something that is needed to be stated publicly.
Even if a parent doesn’t “say it out loud” it becomes obvious to the “not fav child” that one child is being favored over the other. This kind of sh*t really affects a child.
She’s seems to really mean “easiest to hang out” or “better at conversations” etc. And it was still a shitty thing to say. (I have an only child and plan to stay that way)
She seems to really mean “the kid that makes MY life easier” or “the kid that makes ME feel better” with the focus on what the kid can do for HER, rather than celebrating what makes each child unique or special and independent of her needs. What a very self-absorbed comment. She has made idiotic comments before and she strikes me as someone who is not very “evolved” or remotely intelligent.
And he helped HER grow… That on top of playing favorites and seemingly not really appreciating this critical time in child development are all red flags.
You should have different relationships based on each kid’s personality, life stage, ect but not a favorite relationship. At least don’t say it or make it obvious. As a not favorite, it is still really difficult.
However, the 12 year old would be my favorite on a plane!
Mom has also grown on me, despite my dislike for all things Anna Farris. Alison Janey is just too good, as are the other women.
And it is something rare in tv and movies, female friendships, with all the ups and downs, featuring a group of OLDER women, who aren’t portrayed as beautiful and flawless at all times, but they are there for one another through good and bad times. And they aren’t all holding a glass of wine because the premise of the show is they are all in recovery.
All Narcissistic parents have a favorite – the “Golden Child”. Very damaging all around for her to announce it so publicly. Believe it or not it’s not healthy for the favorite either.
THIS ….!!!
Yep.
It is not a blessing to be the Narcissist’s “favorite”, let me tell you.
I was my mom’s favorite, and it was unfair to everyone. It was crushing to see what that did to my brother. It caused a huge rift between he and I growing up. We’re now finally able to have a friendship. But it was also difficult growing up with that extra attention. She was m also closer to my kids. It really messed up my brother, he had serious depression, addiction and other problems. If mom had given the attention he deserved maybe he wouldn’t had as many struggles.
This. This is all about ego gratification, not about love.
I have a special bond with my daughter, because she’s a girl, but I adore my son too. Why would you say something like that for public consumption? She deserves the blowback.
I think some of it is also that her oldest grew up without a sibling, so their bond would automatically be different than it would be with the twins – who’ve always had each other, if that makes sense?
I totally understand WHAT she is saying, but I think it was a mistake to say the word “favorite”. Not good for the kids, and why invite the mommy shamer brigade to attack?
Idk. I have three kids and I’ve actually tried really hard from time to time to pick a favorite – as a thought experiment – and have never been able to. Kids are each so different one from another that how you could claim one as better than the others escapes me. They’re ALL little a-holes! (Joking, obviously)
Well as a mom of three: that’s poorly phrased, Jaime. My kids are small but they would be devastated if I spoke about one of them like this. Also, Jaime – maybe your twins are too young to read Instagram but I assume your son can, and you’re offering him the possibility to show or repeat your comments to his siblings. Kids say a lot of mean things when they fight. Or just casually.
Perhaps someone should explain to her that every thought or feeling doesn’t have to be shared with the world. She could have kept this to herself. And perhaps someone could also explain to her how the internet works and that nothing you post goes away. People can pull up posts from old deleted websites from over 20 years ago.
I have seen grown adult siblings (in their 60′s) feuding with each other for years, to finally confront each other with “but mom always loved you more..”
This can cause so many problems down the road, why even go there?
I only have one child and I can’t imagine I will ever love another the way I love her. I’m sure everyone has that thought or fear before they have a second child though. We share that bond she’s talking about, so I can see myself thinking this, but not ever saying it out loud, Jesus.
I get what she’s saying (I think) but, yeah, you still shouldn’t put that on blast on social media (and then a talk show). That’s something you admit to and talk about with your friends, not your Instagram followers. At least imho
I have 2 kids and I truly don’t have a favourite. They are both unique and awesome in different ways.
She is an douchetard for stating this. It will be so hurtful for her twins to hear in the future…which will be damaging for the sibling relationships between the twins and her older boy. Dumb.
If you have a “favorite kid” you should rethink your parenting completely.
This has nothing to do with mom shamers.
As a therapist you cannot imagine how many adults come with issues that started by being the “least favorite”. Even when mom loved them.
For the mind, the bond with mother is amazingly defining, so yeah, you have to believe yourself so important to have the right to speak your mind like this.
I can understand that, I’m the middle child and the one my mother called “the devil child”. I still get really insecure around her when I’m with my siblings and I feel like I’m never enough.
Middle child here. I was the least important in my family. No one cared about anything I accomplished. It sucked.
I find it interesting, in a way, how obviously people pick favorites. My husbands family always says things like “oh, you were the ‘good’ kid, you were easier” about him – but ALWAYS showed a strong bias in favor of his sister. To an absolutely detrimental degree.
When one child can get away with everything, never be expected to face any sort of consequence and never have to do any of the heavy lifting when it comes to household chores – does it matter if someone is outright saying that one child is the favorite over the other? We started dating as young teens – so I got to witness a lot of it first hand. He’s turning 30 soon, and he’s absolutely still effected by this – and the difference in treatment is still obvious. To the point where extended family and friends will bring it up to this day. His free time was spent working with his dad (illegally through some of it) while his sister got to have a normal childhood. They never outright claim to have a favorite, but it was always very obvious to anyone with eyes.
I have two kids and I love and like them both equally. I could never pick a favorite. They are both my favorite people in the world.
My soon to be ex, though, loves to tell one or the other that I do have a favorite just to start shit and I HATE it. Just because his effed up family played that game with him doesn’t mean normal people think that way or think it’s appropriate to say something like that to children.
My parents clearly had favorite children and were vocal about it. it majorly damaged my relationship with both of them, as well as hurting me and my brother deeply.
It doesn’t matter that she said it once, it’s printed online forever, and it’s horrid parenting.
I come from a culture where boys are beloved and girls are seen as burdens. The damage this does to us girls is unimaginable. When a boy is born they hand out sweets and celebrate. When a girl is born, NOTHING. You can’t even tell someone “congratulations” when a girl is born. It’s so f*cked up.
12 year olds are better than 3 year olds. The end.
My 17 year old is usually my favorite aka my easiest, low maintenance child who cooks dinner, listens to me the first time I tell him to do something and is most reliable, least dependent.
My 16 year old is just the sweetest little thing. She also has the memory of a goldfish and hates her chores. She’s hilarious and I love spending time with her. We trade hot dude memes on IG. But if I have to tell her one more time to do all the dishes, not just the handful she feels like doing, imma put her on a street corner.
My 7 year old is, well 7. He doesn’t know where his socks are, ever. He cries when you tell him no and he only loves me for my phone. He also doesn’t eat until you threaten to ban him from roblox. He’s always been the best snuggler though and always wants hugs. He’s also my food video buddy.
All this is to say that favorite doesn’t always mean golden child who can do no wrong and gets all of my attention and screw the rest of you needy buggers.
Most of the time it just means “child who takes up the least mental energy but whom I love no more or less than the rest of you”.
Don’t some of you have a favorite sibling or parent?
I don’t have a favourite and believe most parents do not have favourite kids. Sometimes you feel more connected to a child, but that can change.
Even if you do love one child more, you should never allow yourself to say so, it can be so damaging to the other(s).
Also, this would bother me a lot more if her kids were closer in age.
Or if she said her favorite was one of the twins.
I wonder if the older kid wasn’t feeling down about about all the attention the younger twins get and she was trying to show him how important he is to her, to say to him that even if the little ones need a lot of attention, he’s her favorite. Maybe a post to everyone was unwise, but I can see it meaning a lot to the kid to acknowledge him like that.
I have three kids and everyday they each have an equal shot at being my favourite that day. Fresh Slate. They don’t always know Who is the favourite … but I know 😉.
Parenting is hard & there are some kids who are just harder to parent than others. You love them the same. You would sacrifice the same for all of them. But that doesn’t mean I will not appreciate the easier kid some days.
Uh…I agree that most parents probably have a kid they feel closest to or are significantly easier to deal with, but that’s not something I’d say out loud. My mother grew up with a parent that exhibited blatant favoritism, and it was extremely damaging to the non-favorite kids. Out of my three siblings, I’m the one she probably has the “easiest” relationship with in that we argue the least and have similar views, but I’ve never once had the thought that I was favored over my siblings because she made damn sure not to repeat her mother’s mistakes with playing favorites. Be real careful with that, Jaime. Kids aren’t as stupid as you think.
Off topic but does anyone always initially mistake her for Margot Robbie at first glance? They look so similar to me.
No. Just freaking no. IMO, it’s not ok – at all – to say this. Forget mom-shaming. It’s just rude and hurtful. Period. If she had said something like, “All three of my sons are my favorite for different reasons,” that would have been understandable. Or, “My oldest has been with me the longest, so we’ve shared a long journey together, and we have a special relationship,” etc. But that’s not what she said. She’s basically trying to rationalize saying the kid is her favorite because she’s just cool and honest enough to say it out loud. It’s that whole, “I’m just being honest” thing. Well, you know what … Sometimes, it’s hurtful to be honest. Sometimes it makes you a worse person than those who don’t say it out loud, because those parents at least have a basic understanding of the way statements like these can completely damage a kid going forward.
It’s not just statements but actions as well. When a parent favors one child it becomes extremely obvious. The parent doesn’t have to say it but it will show in how they treat one child over the other. The non-favorite will feel it !
I totally have a favorite, and it whichever kid is whining the least at any particular moment.
I do not have a favorite child. I never have. I love them both the same and I adore them! ❤️❤️❤️ If you do have a favorite, you should never say it. This is pretty basic parenting.
I’m super judgy about this too. I automatically hate anyone who would say this. It is similar to how I don’t trust people who don’t like pets.