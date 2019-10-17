Duchess Kate in a Gul Ahmed shalwar kameez in Lahore: cute & flattering?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Lahore, Pakistan today for a day full of activities. First there was an official greeting on a tarmac with various local officials, and then – without changing – William and Kate headed off for an event with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan. I first heard about SOS Children’s Villages because of Angelina Jolie – she’s a long-time supporter of the privately-operated homes/schools for orphans. Jolie has visited SOS Children’s Villages around the world. The Cambridges spent time with the kids, played with finger puppets and listened to music. Then they went to play cricket with some famous Pakistani cricket players and kids.

For the arrival and the SOS visit, Kate wore a shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed and a shawl by Maheem Khan. I… love this? Once again, Kate is making traditional Pakistani garments look so comfortable. People think that there are small jasmine flowers embroidered on Kate’s shalwar kameez – jasmine is Pakistan’s national flower. Kate still put her stamp on the ensemble with beige low-heeled Rossi pumps.

Kate also gave a speech, and part of it was in Urdu! She tried.

Kate also gave her first (and I think only) speech of the tour and even said a few words in Urdu pic.twitter.com/0qzhZi4ivR — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 17, 2019

