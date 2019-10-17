Duchess Kate in a Gul Ahmed shalwar kameez in Lahore: cute & flattering?

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit Pakistan

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Lahore, Pakistan today for a day full of activities. First there was an official greeting on a tarmac with various local officials, and then – without changing – William and Kate headed off for an event with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan. I first heard about SOS Children’s Villages because of Angelina Jolie – she’s a long-time supporter of the privately-operated homes/schools for orphans. Jolie has visited SOS Children’s Villages around the world. The Cambridges spent time with the kids, played with finger puppets and listened to music. Then they went to play cricket with some famous Pakistani cricket players and kids.

For the arrival and the SOS visit, Kate wore a shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed and a shawl by Maheem Khan. I… love this? Once again, Kate is making traditional Pakistani garments look so comfortable. People think that there are small jasmine flowers embroidered on Kate’s shalwar kameez – jasmine is Pakistan’s national flower. Kate still put her stamp on the ensemble with beige low-heeled Rossi pumps.

Kate also gave a speech, and part of it was in Urdu! She tried.

Duchess of Cambridge plays cricket

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit Pakistan

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit Pakistan

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to “Duchess Kate in a Gul Ahmed shalwar kameez in Lahore: cute & flattering?”

  1. Annie... says:
    October 17, 2019 at 7:27 am

    She looks fantastic.

    Reply
  2. BayTampaBay says:
    October 17, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Kate looks nice. I am surprised how good the white shalwar kameez looks on her and it does not look like cosplay.

    Unlike her husband, Kate really seems to be enjoying this Royal tour.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment