Bella Hadid is ‘the most beautiful woman’ according to the Golden Ratio & some dude

Bella Hadid steps out for her birthday with friends in NY!

I think Bella Hadid is beautiful. I also think she looks like she’s gotten bad plastic surgery and/or gotten tweaked with fillers and Botox. I think all of that at once – she’s a beautiful young woman and she needs to stop messing with her face. But yeah, in general, I’ve always liked Bella’s “look” as a model and I think her vibe is very high-end – she looks at home in print ads for high-end designer labels, but I’m not sure she could sell me a pair of jeans. But here’s a question: is Bella’s “look” really the ideal? Is she “the most beautiful woman in the world”?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder — and apparently, those beholders are still the ancient Greeks. London facial cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva has determined supermodel Bella Hadid, 23, to be the most beautiful woman in the world, based on modern mapping techniques that implement the classic Greek “Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.”

“[Hadid] was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection,” De Silva told the Daily Mail of Hadid, who landed a 94.35% perfection score. “She had the highest overall reading for her chin which, with a score of 99.7 percent, is only 0.3 percent away from being the perfect shape.”

While Bella’s big sister Gigi Hadid didn’t make the list, singer Beyoncé, 38, came in second (92.44%) while actress Amber Heard, 33, placed third (91.85%). Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift placed fourth and fifth, respectively. The “Golden Ratio” was used by artists such as Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci to mathematically calculate the beauty of much of their work, including but not limited to assessing the beauty of female subjects.

The Golden Ratio is a real thing and we, as humans, are drawn to look at people with the right kind of facial symmetry. That being said, this guy is just shilling for his own plastic surgery business. It’s more likely that his clients are women coming in wanting to look like Bella Hadid, and they believe that she’s got an “attainable” look because she has been tweaked.

Also: Ariana Grande doesn’t have “the right kind” of symmetrical face. That’s why she always demands to be photographed on her left side, her “good side.” It’s because she knows she’s got an asymmetrical face.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video

33 Responses to “Bella Hadid is ‘the most beautiful woman’ according to the Golden Ratio & some dude”

  1. Sarah says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:46 am

    But… she’s not.

    Reply
  2. STRIPE says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Bella is beautiful obviously but for my money, it’s Rihanna, golden ratio be damned.

    Reply
  3. Eliza says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:48 am

    Um did he apply the rule to a group of 3 women? Because she may have had her dad follow the rule but she looks pulled and tweaked and 20 years older than her age. I hope young girls aren’t going to him to look like Bella. When she’s actually 40 I wonder if she’ll look frozen the same, or even more pulled and plucked?

    Reply
  4. Erin says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:49 am

    Ugh, I hate saying this but in those last photos she just looks cheap and kind of plastic. She didn’t have to mess with her face. And this plastic surgeon should STFU, women don’t need to be subjected to this kind of shallow conjecture.

    Reply
  5. jammypants says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:49 am

    I follow several models on Instagram. I find many much more beautiful. I follow Bella too because her Insta is fun. She photographs interestingly. But most beautiful? Nah.

    Reply
  6. Soupie says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Oh so now “Melania Trump (manufactured) eyes” are the most beautiful? Just no. What happened to “beauty is in the eye of the beholder”? She’s going to regret all that pulling and jacking sooner than later.

    Reply
  7. bonobochick says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Nope.

    Reply
  8. aurora says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Who says that? Her plastic surgeon (who did NOT do a good job on her, #sorrynotsorry)

    Reply
  9. naomipaige says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:57 am

    RECOUNT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  10. DS9 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:58 am

    I’ve always preferred Gigi’s face

    Reply
  11. Lizzie says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:58 am

    that botox is making her look like the world’s most beautiful cat

    Reply
  12. Erinn says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:59 am

    Before everyone freaks out – there’s no real evidence for most of the claims in regards to the golden ratio and beauty. I mean… a 5×3 business card meets the golden ratio standard. Do we look at business cards as a standard of beauty? No lol.

    It’s just a mathematical ratio with no relation to any objective beauty standard. People will also say they’ve found the ratio in places where it doesn’t exist. EG: Nautilus shells. Supposedly the perfect golden ratio. Exceptttttt every nautilus shell is different – the proportions aren’t maintained throughout every shell.

    Reply
  13. OriginalLala says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:59 am

    it’s sad that his idea of the “most beautiful face” is one that was created by a surgeon. No wonder we have such issues with our looks, yeesh.

    Reply
  14. Michael says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:59 am

    Everybody is attacking Bella like this was her idea. This is a random sampling of maybe 20 celebs and using a tool that has not been used for hundreds of years at least. Also why only women? Instead of attacking the people who made the list how about questioning the methods and conclusions of the study?

    Reply
  15. 10KTurtle says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:00 am

    Reader’s Digest had a piece on what babies find attractive (because babies aren’t aware of racism yet, or something?), and facial symmetry was the top feature. They used Emma Watson’s face as their “perfect” example.
    Petty Meanness Alert: I wonder what Sarah Sanders’ score would be?

    Reply
    • Raina says:
      October 17, 2019 at 9:30 am

      Babies love me and I’m not symmetrical. It’s all soul and vibe and confidence that comes across as attractive for real

      Reply
    • Fleur says:
      October 17, 2019 at 9:30 am

      Her first nose job was v successful. I wish she had let it be after that. I can’t believe a surgeon agreed to do a second (or third?) surgery to thin down her bridge. I can imagine how difficult it would be with a sister that looked like gigi and a mother like Yolanda.

      Reply
  16. heygingersnaps says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:01 am

    but her current face ( & several versions of it) are courtesy of her plastic surgeon(s).

    Reply
  17. kelleybelle says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:02 am

    I don’t believe such “titles” should be conferred upon the surgically enhanced, especially the extremely surgically enhanced. She’s recently had even more work done and it is ruining her face. She looked better before the last round of surgery/procedures and she is far too young to be looking like a Siamese cat in a wind tunnel. And before all the surgery? Won’t go there.

    Reply
  18. Spicecake38 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:06 am

    Remember a few years back I think it was the cover of people?That claimed Gwyneth Paltrow was the worlds most beautiful woman 😂

    Reply
  19. My3cents says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:08 am

    This is like People Magazine’s most beautiful issue. You know that it’s all fixed for some profit/selling point. Just like when they named Gwyneth Paltrow.
    Nope, this girl looks 20 years older than her age and is one surgery away from a Real Housewives look.

    Spicecake38- saw your comment after posting….

    Reply
  20. Lisa says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:13 am

    Nope.

    Reply
  21. Onemoretime says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:13 am

    I have to strongly disagree

    Reply
  22. Originaltessa says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:14 am

    Ariana Grande is no beauty. In any way, shape, or form… She’s somewhat cute, when done to the hilt. Sort of. This list is ridiculous.

    Reply
  23. Alex Jones says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:18 am

    Is he judging her actual face or the photoshopped version of her face?? That could explain why several of us are scratching our heads. It’s easy to meet the “golden ratio” when you have a computer manipulating your face.

    Reply
  24. tw says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:19 am

    Yeah, how much did Mohammed Hadid pay that guy to say this crap?

    Reply
  25. Charfromdarock says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:23 am

    I don’t want to be mean, but there’s no way Bella, Ariana or Taylor are in the top one thousand beautiful women in the world let alone the top ten.

    Reply
  26. Ceecu33 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:29 am

    Idk if y’all are familiar with her, but my vote would be for Lili Reinhardt. She plays Betty in Riverdale and starred in the recent movie Hustlers as Annabelle. A lot of people say she favors Brittany Murphy, but I just find her beautiful in general.

    Reply
  27. Cee says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Her face was paid and bought for, golden ratio my ass.
    Angelina Jolie and Rihanna are more beautiful, in a more “authentic” way (even if they as sure must have tweaks, too)
    Bella altered her whole face structure.

    Reply

