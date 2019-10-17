Speaker Nancy Pelosi walked out of a meeting during Donald Trump’s meltdown

Donald Trump posted the above image on his Twitter yesterday with the message “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” As you can see, the photo shows Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi literally standing up to the lunatic president and his henchmen. The backstory on all of this is… well, one of the worst and most remarkable days in politics. Donald Trump has left the Kurds to be slaughtered in Syria. He did this because he’s Putin’s puppet and Turkish president Erdoğan’s puppet. Yesterday, Speaker Pelosi oversaw a vote in the House condemning Trump’s pullout in Syria. The House condemnation passed with broad bipartisan support, 354-60.
Trump also gave an unhinged press conference where he slurred his words and claimed that the Kurds were “no angels.” He also basically repeated talking points from Putin, Assad and Erdogan. In addition to that, he passed out the letter he sent to Erdogan and no one – not the press, not Congressional Republicans, not Democratic leadership – could even believe that it was real. The letter is real. Trump sent it to Erdogan last week. Donald Trump is illiterate and profoundly stupid:
This is insane. pic.twitter.com/ERHXoQGqUS
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 16, 2019
So that’s just some of the stuff that was leading into Trump’s meeting with Congressional leadership yesterday, late afternoon. By most accounts, the meeting started and Trump was already pissing in his pants because of the bipartisan House vote. As Speaker Pelosi was talking, he interrupted her, threw a tantrum and called Pelosi a “third-rate politician.” Pelosi stood up, told him off and walked out. She told reporters outside of the White House that Trump had a “meltdown,” and “we have to pray for his health because this was a very serious meltdown.”
After Pelosi accused Trump of having a meltdown, he got on Twitter and accused Pelosi of having a “meltdown,” because he really is that f–king stupid. YOU’RE THE PUPPET! Remember that? He actually posted that photo as some kind of proof that Speaker Pelosi is NOT a badass.
Trump is finished and he knows it, hence his reason for going more mental.
Even Senate republicans are slowly turning against him.
He lost so hardcore republican military supporters when he betrayed the allies such as the Kurds.
As for Nancy, continue to rule those a-holes while wearing those lovely heels.
I would carefully note down the 60 (presumably all republicans) who did not vote to condemn Trump on this atrocity. I bet they are compromised beyond any hope of repair.
Only one with the courage to stand up to him! Good job Nancy
I have Never in my life actually felt this way but I genuinely hope he passes away soon. He has lived a long life, it’s time.
Instead, we awake to the news that Elijah Cummings is dead. This devastated me.
Me too. I’m Canadian, but I’ve been watching so many hearings in the last couple of years. Cummings was an absolute gem of a human and I adored him. I was gutted this morning when a coworker told me he died last night.
Only good people die young…
So true. Really sad news re Elijah Cummings. American hero.
I’m normally very positive and try to maintain a happy mentality, but… I wish this, too. I don’t want him impeached because he’ll never go away and he’ll never shut up. I do actually wish he would just… go. Permanently.
I’m with you. I wish he were gone and soon, it doesn’t matter how, just that he’d leave earth.
When that happens, I’ll throw a party!
I’m non-religious but I pray for that every day and I want it to be excruciatingly painful.
Such horrible news about Elijah Cummings. I’m sure trump will say something crass, if he notes it at all.
I want that bastard and his henchmen to rot in jail. He want them to feel humiliation and sadness. I want them penniless.
I am so angry at them for what they have done to this country, how they treated our allies, and how they are destroying our environment.
Burn them to the ground.
yeah, I’d probably celebrate if he died, but I’d much prefer to see him and his grifter family in jail, and broke.
I agree. I just want it to stop.
I’m terrified for our Nation right now. He is unhinged.
I agree with mellie above, I am terrified. But, I still did enjoy just a little bit, this moron tweeting out an INSTANTLY ICONIC photograph, that our grandchildren will know from their history books, in a massive self-owning. It was really something, I’ll tell ya.
nancy made that picture her cover photo on Twitter, it definitely did not have the effect Trump was going for, LOL.
He is becoming more unhinged every day and at this point I’m really nervous for the country.
She made that picture her Twitter/FB header image. She is such a badass.
And she used that photo as her Twitter cover
Also, this picture sums it up
https://twitter.com/MeinNYC2/status/1184619837236142081
I noticed that too. Those career military guys have to just be beside themselves. I just hope they are willing to break the chain of command if he tries to do something even worse than he’s done.
Just read the letter. Lays head on desk.
The first time I saw that letter on a relative’s Facebook and I thought it was from an Onion type website. I really don’t know why that was my first inclination, I should have known it was real.
I work in an organisation in which we regularly send official letters to Heads of State and other high-level officials…and I can’t even fathom a letter like that being sent. The exclamation marks. The closing “I will call you later”. How could anyone think this is acceptable?!
Also, General Mazloum referred to in the letter is the Syrian Kurdish commander. Who wants to bet that he wasn’t told that the letter he sent to Trump would be passed on to the leader of the country currently bombing him…
Representative Elijah Cummings died this morning.
Also yesterday, Trump tried to stage a photo op with the parents of Harry Dunn and Anne Sakoulas, the idiot who killed him and then fled Great Britain, claiming diplomatic immunity, so she wouldn’t have to face charges for killing him. They came to the US to ask Trump to extradite her face charges; instead, he tried to force them into a room with her so he could take pictures.
Goddess Pelosi is a badass and I suspect calls were made last night to every impeachment inquiry committee member to dot every “I”, cross every “T”, get those witnesses on record, and move this thing along with airtight evidence for vote and then Senate trial. And Pence probably got a call too asking why he hasn’t invoked the 25th.
Oh no – may this wonderful man rest in peace..
I truly hope there’s some rallying going on today in Elijah Cummings’ name. Let’s get this shit rolling and really drive it home in his honor Dems!
what he tried to do to the Dunn’s (it was EXACTLY like some set up they’d have on a reality show for shock purpose/ratings) was DISGUSTING. but that’s all he knows.
he didn’t think it was a bad idea because he has no humanity, no sympathy, no empathy…he’s just a hollow shell that is only concerned with how people see him.
He is truly the worst. Truly. Completely devoid of any common sense, empathy, or intelligence.
He is one deranged, heartless and incompetent man who managed to get in the white house.
Nancy Pelosi standing up in that room full of men and calmly declining to engage with a treasonous POS is ICONIC
Love it- that will be an iconic photo from her political life. That worm calling her third-rate, the absolute gall of him. Elijah Cummings death is a real tragedy, I hope he did not suffer. He was truly a great man.
This is infuriating. That effing moron (the republican doormat at the end of the video): get the woman out of the room and you can get the ape to come down a bit. Seriously? Why not get the one who is interrupting is non cooperative and harmful to everyone else in the room to actually out of the building ?
I’m terrified for our country at this point. Those generals and other so called leaders sitting with Trump looking ashamed and embarrassed need to speak out and DO something. I don’t get it. How can one completely incompetent, petulant man-child hold so much over them.
I just read on the BBC website that the Turkey president simply threw it in the bin.
I’ve no doubt. Trump is a joke to them. If Putin and Erdogan’s phone calls are ever taped and released, we are really going to understand just what a laughingstock trump, and by extension, america, is.
I teach English to international university students studying in the US. I often use trump’s tweets and speeches as examples of what not to do. This letter will make it into a future lesson.
Sometimes, when I’m having a bad day at work, I think of Nancy. She’s got to get up every day and deal with this asshole. My work problems are nothing compared to hers.
I stan Nancy so hard now.
Same.
Like anyone, she’s not perfect, but man has she played that idiot perfectly. Coming out there and “praying for his health due to his meltdown” is genius.
She said he called her a “third-grade” politician, which I can completely believe.
I wish they would stop talking about praying about his health, as if there is nothing else to do. If this were a CEO of any decent sized corporation, they would have been dismissed the first week (if not day).
It honestly makes me sick to my stomach to think of the long term ramifications of his tenure in office. We’re going to be paying for this a long time.
her statement….”we have to pray for his health…”- i gagged. i love this bitch.