Barack Obama endorsed Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau for re-election

Canadians head to the polls – you guys have polling stations, right? – in a few days. This is Canada’s national election, but it’s a parliamentary system, so that means Canadians are voting for the MPs and whichever party gets the majority will determine the prime minister. Right? Right. So, yes, Justin Trudeau is “up for re-election,” but the Liberal Party is the one on the ballot, and you’re voting for your local MP. I’m just explaining this for our American readers, who might not understand parliamentary systems!
We haven’t talked much about Justin Trudeau in several weeks, not since all of the blackface controversy last month. To be clear, Trudeau wasn’t doing blackface last month. We just found out in September that Trudeau spent too much time in his teens and 20s wearing race like a costume. I actually had to stop covering the blackface stories because I was losing count of how many times Trudeau had been photographed that way. It’s a mess and yes, it’s affected his standing in most of the polling. Bloomberg said this week that Trudeau is in the political fight of his life.
So… is it weird that Barack Obama is suddenly getting involved? As an American, I can only look at our political system in utter despair, but I still believe that… current or former presidents should not get involved in other countries’ elections. So I found this slightly strange:
I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term.
How is this playing in Canada? It hasn’t made much of a blip over here, probably because Trump is too busy asking other countries to interfere in OUR elections. Does Obama’s endorsement help or hurt Trudeau? I tend to think Obama is still very popular internationally, so maybe it helps Trudeau? Trudeau responded too:
Thanks my friend, we’re working hard to keep our progress going. https://t.co/l4V42PZbef
Nope. Still not voting for the fake math teacher. And agree with Kaiser, Obama has no business in this.
Well as long as you’re not voting for the American, fake insurance salesman who doesn’t stand during O Canada and hates women’s, LGBTQ, and minority rights? You do you.
Obama’s endorsement doesn’t effect me at all, and yes I’ll be voting Liberal to try and avoid disaster.
me too.
1. Trudeau is stable, has not done anything weird. did not continue the bad things the conservatives had done with the environment
2. handles international relations (us, china) well as I can imagine anyone would
3. there is only one other person who has the chance this year to win, andrew sheer,he has never said anything thoughtful/ intelligent in all the media I’ve seen of him. whenever Trudeau has messed up sheer says something he thinks is clever but it’s not. haven’t heard any ideas from sheer of something he would do better.
sheer is the only other candidate who could win and he’s a bad candidate
Sheer is pure evil … fake math teacher all the way. (And, he actually WAS a math teacher.) Unlike Sheer, who never was an insurance salesperson. And as far as Obama goes, he has more class and grace in his pinky finger than most of us humans. I don’t think listening to him is ever a bad thing.
Sheer, much like Harper is a horrible person, and not at all what Canada represents. I’m with you pineapple!
Trudeau actually held a job and taught and volunteered before he got into politics–unlike Sheer, who we taxpayers have supported since he was 22 or so, by going right from college into Harper’s Conservative Reform Alliance Party (similar to the U.S.’s Tea Party at the time). We’ve been supporting him ever since — never held a job in the private sector — well, for a couple of months as a gofer for an insurance company, about which he lied saying he was an accredited insurance broker…and I think he had a paper route as a kid. So do not conflate the two; I want to see this country going forward, not back about fifty years.
I’m not a fan of the libs and never actually voted for them because I can afford that (safe NDP riding), but I much prefer a teacher (not fake and a respectable job, yay teachers!!! You’re amazing and thank you all!) to a Canadian version of Mike Pence. Any freackin’ day
Oh, gosh. What is Ivanka going to be like if Mr Trudeau is not re-elected?
I’m just gonna say it: it’s interesting that Obama will endorse Trudeau, but hasn’t come out endorsing Biden, his own VP.
I would say it’s less controversial to endorse a politician from another country than one from his own party. I don’t blame him if he’s distancing himself from Biden and the rest of the field.
Biden said he specifically asked Obama not to endorse him. We have no way of knowing if Obama was intending to endorse him or not, but Biden got ahead of the questions by saying that.
Mia- did not know that about Biden. Good info.
Esmom- I’d agree with you except it’s pretty normal for a former president to endorse his VP. But then, Obama has always worked harder than anybody else to avoid the faintest whiff of scandal. He’s had to.
With all due respect, get yer nose out! You cannot possibly measure the current electoral climate from across the border. While I am personally tired of all these bullshit mongers, Trudeau has burnt too many bridges. *never voted for him in the first place*. A little overthrow of the government won’t hurt….just not in the Scheer way.
Unfortunately, any vote that is not for the Liberal party IS a vote for Sheer. So, thanks for that. We cannot even begin to fathom how many bridges Sheer (mini-Trump) will burn, but I’m sure he’ll show us fast enough.
I’m hoping for an NDP/Liberal coalition government.
Uhh, no. Not necessarily. i don’t want Scheer in office at all whatsoever, but neither do I want to vote Liberal. Fear mongering at its finest.
Justin Trudeau is in the pocket of big business. He is not in favour of workers rights and his actions are harmful to the environment. His repeated blackface makes clear he is no progressive either. Hejust coopted those positions when it became popular with the electorate.
Obamas interference in Brexit ref did not go down well at all in UK, can’t see this going down well in Canada. Looks too preachy.
People who dislike Trudeau weren’t going to vote for him anyway. Obama’s endorsement is for the undecided centrist left voters.
I agree with you 100%. While I personally like Obama, he shouldn’t be endorsing Trudeau. I also don’t appreciate foreign funded special interest groups that discourage and derail Canadian oil interests in Canada. We are more than capable to supply our own oil cleanly, safely and cheaper than Saudi Arabia or the US. Trudeau is not committed to democracy plain and simple. His flagrant abuse of his power has been on full display. He is by all accounts a total dimwit . At least he should have surrounded himself with seasoned cabinet ministers and diplomats. He screwed up trade with China, screwed over our farmers in NAFTA and divided Canada. Not since Trudeau senior have we seen a rise in the BLOC and western Canada feeling abandoned by the rest of the country. Great job Trudeau on creating such a divide.
The election is on Monday. Justin Trudeau is the leader of the Liberal party (not Labour). You’re right about how we elect our representatives. You vote for your local candidate and not the party. We are likely to end up with a minority government after this election (no party will win enough seats to form government on their own, and will need to rely on the support of other parties). If that happens, Trudeau will get first chance to form government as he is the current prime minister. He will look to the NDP, Greens (if they win any seats) and Bloc (Quebec’s federal party) to try to get the 170 votes he needs on confidence motions. If he can’t do it, the Conservatives will get a shot. If they can’t do it either, we will have another election (UGH).
It’s playing in Canada exactly as you would expect. Obama is very highly regarded in Canada and his endorsement does carry weight (a poll in July of this year showed that 17% of Canadians chose Obama as their most admired man – more than double the closest competitor). Conservatives are losing their minds and complaining about foreign interference.
He’s no longer a politician. Trying to repress the ability of former political leaders to comment on global politics would significantly limit discourse. I don’t have a problem with Obama voicing his opinion just like I wouldn’t have a problem if George Bush voiced his. They are private citizens. I’m confident that if it was a former republican politician giving an endorsement of Andrew Scheer that Conservatives would magically have no problem with it, just like they suddenly were gravely offended by the brown-face scandal (when the Conservative leader just days before had said that candidates who have done racist/sexist/other questionable things in the past should be forgiven if they apologize).
Exactly.
Thank you. I didn’t have the energy to go over everything, so I’m very glad you did!
Yes, thank you!
Sorry for the mistakes, I tried to do a Canada thing and I failed.
No you did fine! You got the most important parts right Our system is completely different from the US and sort of like the UK but not quite. It’s confusing!
Most Canadians like Obama (even some small c conservatives who aren’t right wing nuts) and his endorsement might make a difference to the centrist -left undecided voters who were considering to vote NDP instead of Liberal. The hissy fits made by the conservatives certainly confirms that Obama’s opinion still carries some weight in many circles.
Having a black man offer his support in the light of recent scandals is powerful too. Politically, this is his come back to deal with that. It’s a power move, and I don’t blame Obama for it.
US and Canadian economics are inextricably tied. He most likely wants a ‘left wing’ leader who won’t disrupt too much. Libs will focus on maintaining the pipeline, barely raising taxes on corporations and Uber wealthy if at all, and pretty much the status quo as normal. They won’t remove privileges from the disadvantaged, but they also won’t attack the system that creates these inequalities.
This seemed odd to me as well. Did Trudeau ask Obama to do this? Did he want Obama’s endorsement before Trump opened his mouth?
I actually already voted last Friday, I love advance voting. I was in and out in under 5 minutes, and now I just sit back and watch the results on Monday evening. As for Obama’s endorsement, it wouldn’t have made much of a difference for me either way (like I wouldn’t have suddenly wished that I hadn’t voted for party X or had waited to see who Obama liked) but I do find it a little strange that he said anything at all.
I meant to do that. But I got a nasty cold, and barely left my bed. Our polling station is actually just two doors down from my house, so it’s really not a big deal for me to just vote on election day, though it will be busier.
It might help in eastern Canada but Manitoba and west are very anti Liberal due to the SNC Lavalin situation and how Trudeau has (or has not) supported pipelines. Western Canada is overall pro Scheer.
While I love Obama I think he doesn’t understand the intricacies and dynamics between Eastern and Western Canada and the role that pipelines and the oil sands play on current politics.
I’d say the Prairies are conservative, always will so it’s nothing new and has very little to do with SNC. Though BC isn’t that blue, many ridings go for the Greens and the NDP and the Libs still do well in urban ridings (kinda like in Ontario and Quebec). So it’s false to say Western Canada vote conservative when it’s really the middle/south part that does
May be true but the election is always decided by Ontario and Quebec. The other provinces are nothing but afterthoughts. Only in Ontario and Quebec do not choose a majority, then the other provinces count.
And I may get hate for saying that but that’s part of why the western provinces hate Ontario (and Quebec).
And Obama’s endorsement doesn’t help Trudeau. Canadians don’t like Americans (as a whole) and don’t like them interfering in our politics. I have seen a lot of hate online for those statements. I will say it is odd though that Scheer isn’t getting more hate considering he IS American.
Fair. I should have been more specific: I was referring to the prairies and not all of western Canada. In the prairies, many urban centres still vote conservative. I just did a quick check of Calgary and they were largely blue (except for 2 ridings) last election, as were Regina and Saskatoon.
Anecdotally, I live in the prairies and have heard many stories about people’s bitterness over SNC so I would say it is having some impact here. That being said, if people were already inclined not to like Trudeau then I think SNC just reinforces that.
Trudeau is Liberal, not Labour Party. Obama’s endorsement comes a bit late as we had advanced polling over the Thanksgiving weekend. I didn’t want to vote for Trudeau but I really like my MP and she shouldn’t lose her position because her boss is a tool. It looks like we will have a minority government anyway so that’s positive.
If Trudeau is elected again we Canadian’s are domed. No way I am voting for him.
That’s pretty hyperbolic also, nah.
So Scheer is the better option? I’m voting based on who I dont want on power so I will be voting Liberal.
Amen to that @Jadedone!
@jadedone – yep – me too.
HAHAHA. Okay, Jan.
If Scheer gets elected, everyone is doomed. Because denying climate change and continuing to exploit tar sands as if it’s the only way Canada can make money will affect everyone. The libs aren’t great, but Scheer is evil. I’m not letting neo-nazi and Ezra Levant rule our nation
Let me correct that for you sweetie – If Scheer gets in we are fucking doomed.
I’m a Canadian. I love Obama. I can understand why he endorsed Trudeau. The old way isn’t working we need to make real progress. Climate change, income divides & automation are huge issues that require progressive policy. We simple cannot afford a Conservative government. I don’t support either party. Trudeau is the lesser evil. Of the 2 main contenders.
Trudeau will get my vote bc Scheer is scary and I’m afraid of what that misogynist homophobic man will do if he gets in power.
He still can’t apologize for his homophobic comments about same sex marriage. That’s the power of his religious nut base, which is also funded by American right wing organizations. It wouldn’t have been hard for him to express true regret on that. Most Catholics in Canada even in 2005 weren’t against same sex marriage. He is to the right of people his age and his religion.
I’m in the only safe NDP riding in Qc so I was happy to vote for the party and MP I actually want to vote for. But I’m scared sh*tless about Monday and as a scientist, francophone, atheist woman living in a city where the conservatives will never get a seat, I can only pray for the libs to win a high minority. I remember how things were under Harper (trying to find a job while research grants were cut was not fun! And they were trying to make Mtl pay for never voting for them). Many of my students are voting in their home riding because their vote there might make a difference, and they’re pinching their nose and voting lib because Scheer is pretty much like Mike Pence and we can’t have that.
This man is one of the most dreamy, handsome, remarkably good looking people I’ve ever gazed eyes upon. I don’t know anything about his politics, just that a lot of people don’t like him, and the blackface(s). If he loses maybe he’ll come down to Cali and form a sexy liberal alliance with Gavin Newsom and all my lusty daydreams will come true.
According to Elections Canada, it is not foreign interference unless payment is made.
Having said that, I don’t think a former or current head of state from any country should endorse anyone in a free and open democracy.
I’m still undecided. This isn’t going to sway my vote.
I would imagine he did specifically because of the blackface controversy. He wants to let people know that he views Trudeau as a friend. I’ll tell you something else; we do not live in ordinary times and we cannot afford Canada falling to the fascists. So I get why Obama did this. I myself am on pins and needles on the outcome of this election. Please, please, do not let Canada fall!
Canadians looking to vote, here is a cheat cheer in the party lines.
https://shawglobalnews.files.wordpress.com/2019/09/cheat-sheet-720.jpg
vote Conservative if you enjoy the rich getting richer off your work and hate women, POC and LGBT!
I wish our system wasn’t so broken, because NDP and Green never have a chance with the spectre of a conservative government looming.
NDP never really stand a chance, especially after the $h!t storm in Ontario. Plus I have seen the videos of straight to the face racism at Singh.
Ugh. I feel for Singh. He’s good, and I’d love to have more Sihk representation in our government but he’s facing so much.
I live in a very liberal green focused city. Sometimes we forget the rest of the provinces aren’t on the same page.
It hurts that anyone would vote for Scheer. Unless you are a multimillionaire protecting your vast wealth there is absolutely no reason. He’s just hateful.
On that note, does anyone know If there’s anything illegal about taking down political signs in public spaces? Or putting up companion ones?
ndp dont have a chance to win BUT if your riding is more likely ndp than liberal the best way to prevent a conservative govt is voting ndp:)
some ridings have been ndp for a while, I have no idea why when they never win but it’s how it is. there are 0 ndp signs in my area (part of montreal) but several greens. i hope that a vote split won’t take the seat from the current liberal mp and give it to the conservatives
I think Canadians in general like and respect Obama. Unfortunately for Trudeau, both he and Scheer, the two main parties are so divisive right now that I doubt Obama’s endorsement actually changed anyone’s mind. But I don’t think many people are going to be mad about foreign interference or anything.
Trudeau is lesser of two evils. Scheer came on Television today covering up Doug Ford’s non involvement in Federal politics by saying Mr. Ford is deliberately not involved because he is busy cleaning up Catherine Wynn’s mess( that’s BS). Everone knows Scheer is deliberately distancing himself from Ford because Ford is unpopular for all his cuts . Cuts in education, healthcare and autism program.
Voting liberal but hoping for a Liberal NDP minority government. The last time we had one the people of Canada benefited greatly.
#AnyoneButScheer
Agree, Eviesmom. The best we can hope for is a Liberal minority with an NDP coalition. I’m in Elizabeth May’s riding and have already voted (love advance polls too!). I think it’s vital that her voice is present in parliament even if hers is the only Green seat. I don’t know how I would vote otherwise.
Canadian here. I was surprised to hear Obama endorsed him, tbh. While Trudeau is not the worst choice, he will not be my choice at the poll on the 21st.
Anyone but Scheer! I can’t even imagine what will happen to our country if he gets in
then vote for whoever has a chance to defeat conservatives in your riding. in most ridings that’s liberals , some ndp, maybe just one is green (Victoria)
Here in Ontario, Doug Ford is quickly ruining the province. If we don’t vote liberal, I will be shocked! I applied for citizenship (I am an American) so sadly cannot vote in this election.
A vote for the NDP is a vote for Scheer. I am voting Liberal, yes Trudeau made mistakes in his youth and also he hasn’t been perfect but he is better than Scheer.
Barack husband, I think you should kind your business darling.