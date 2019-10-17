Duchess Kate covered up in a green shalwar kameez for the Badshahi Mosque visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the first half of their day in Lahore, in the same low-key clothes they wore at their arrival – Kate wore a very cute shalwar kameez in cream – and then they changed for the next part of their day in Lahore. They went to the Badshahi Mosque, one of the most photographed sites in Lahore. Kate went conservative, traditional and respectful with her green Maheen Khan shalwar kameez, with matching headscarf. Kate must have pulled back her hair into a low bun or low pony (I think it was a chignon, for what it’s worth) and made sure that there were no fly-away strands of hair, and that the back of her hair was covered too. She should get credit for this, for choosing the conservative and respectful path while visiting a mosque. Also: of course Diana visited this mosque too. So did Charles!
Regarding Kate’s conservative head covering… considering the British reporters are always itching to latch onto any criticism about the Duchess of Sussex, I’m still a little bit surprised at how few people criticized Meghan for half-assing her head-covering at a South African mosque several weeks back. You can make the argument that South Africa is less conservative than Pakistan – and thus, South African Muslims are less conservative – so Meghan doing the minimum with her head scarf was fine. That was basically what people went with – “oh, she threw on a scarf and left half her hair hanging out, it’s fine.” I just… wonder if that would have been the same reaction had Kate done the same. Sometimes, the criticism does go both ways.
Gorgeous color, seems very respectful.
I’m a little biased because teal is my favorite color, but this is stunning.
Me too, Enn!
She’s looked stunning this entire trip.
Fashion wise, Kate is knocking it out of the ballpark on this Royal Tour. I am impressed by how good she looks.
Absolutely. I really think this is the best I have seen her look, ever. The colour, style and the fit of each outfit has been perfect. I think she worked hard on preparing for this trip and it has paid off.
Has anyone heard her speech in full? I love that she spoke Urdu. That has got to have been nerve wracking for her, but she went for it because it is not about her. Good show all round.
Agreed ladies. She is stepping it up on this tour.
It’s not about her. What? Where did that come from?
It’s not like anyone expected her to speak flawless Urdu. It’s a sweet and polite gesture on her part but she didn’t deal with any kind of big risk because she attempted a few words in Urdu.
She looks really lovely.
Green and gold is such a beautiful combination. Like I said in the other thread she is knocking out the park with the Pakistani outfits. She should ditch her English clothes and just wear more of these once she gets home. The style and silhouette’s really suit her.
About the head covering. The majority of her head is covered and I think that’s the most important thing.
I’m Indonesian Muslim and I wear hijab. I want that headscarf so bad! I really love Kate’s outfits in this tour. To me they’re the best in her 8 years of duchessing.
Diana had a scarf in her head that covered only the very back. If Meghan is going to be criticised, so should Diana. If Kate didn’t tie back her hair here, it wouldn’t have looked a lot different than Meghan. Several Muslim women came on here to say that it’s a non-issue and gave reasons as to why. Perhaps, as theirs is the religious and cultural practice she was respecting, they should be the ones discussing and deciding whether it was appropriate.
I think both women are fine. Context is everything.
I agree Just commented the same thing.
Beautiful color combination, appropriate outfit.
She looks lovely here.
Something I’ve noticed on this tour is that she seems comfortable and confident. She doesn’t look like she is playing dress up, and she definitely can give off that vibe at times. I dont know what it is (I know that sounds like I’m part of the embiggening Kate movement, which we all know I’m not, LOL) – but she looks more comfortable here than she does in her coat dresses and high heels at home.
I agree. And lord knows I’m not interested in embiggening anyone. I love Meghan and Harry. I think Meghan has been class personified in the face of the vile stuff thrown at her. And we Brits have been disgraced by our bottom dwelling tabloids re that whole debacle. But it is possible to love Meghan at the same time giving Kate credit where it is due.
She really does look like she’s enjoying herself. William, however, looks constipated as always, especially when she’s talking. He has zero poker face.
I wish shalwar kameez were standard dress for women everywhere. They looks so comfortable and flattering and pretty.
Hear hear!
I agree!
She looks absolutely beautiful and regal. She knocked it out of the park.
Lol all this tour has been about has been what late wears. Guess that sums it all up. 🤷♀️
@Guest
Pakistanis seem to disagree at least the ones on this blog and some social media sites.
Maybe you could do a bit of your own research into the charities and causes they are promoting?
As far as I can tell this tour is just supposed to be promoting Pakistan in general for tourism and cultural purposes so I guess it just being mostly fashion and PR is to be expected.
I thought Meghan’s head covering was an little half assed but people who practiced that religion and were from that area were fine with it so I’m going to stay in my lane and assume they are right, also I dont think that Meg would intentionally do anything like that, she clearly thought out a lot of her trip.
I love all of Kate’s looks so far. Shes seems very confident in them too! It’s all very respectful, colorful, way more interesting than we usually see her in. With her hair out of the way we see a lot more of her face which looks less stressed I think partly because her under eye makeup isnt as heavy, all in all she looks good!
Meghan’s headscarf was fine. Before I wear hijab regularly I went to the mosque without headscarf and nobody criticise me, and I went to the mosque for praying at least twice a day (Dzuhur/noon and afternoon/ashar).
I think both Meghan and Kate chose to wear hijab to respect the place they visited and I believe South African and Pakistani Muslims appreciate that.
Yeah I’ll stay in my own lane here too,because I honestly don’t know the appropriate reasons/places/times for covering the hair completely vs allowing hair to flow loosely beneath a head covering,but I appreciate @Kaiser mentioning how we were mostly favorable with Meghan (thanks to comments from some who were knowledgeable),but I wander if we would have been so easy on Kate in the same situation.
Either way Kate looks lovely in this ensemble.
I going to stay in my lane also and take the word of the Muslim people on this site who said Meghan’s scarf was fine(in terms of respect for the Mosque) but fashion wise I feel like Meghan’s outfit came out looking like just an afterthought. Sort of like “let me just throw is scarf on before I go in” as oppose to Kate who seem to have put a lot of intention and planning behind her outfit and the end result came out much much better in my opinion. And I agree with Kaiser, Meg get more leniency here because we like her.
As a Muslim I thought it was fine. Just like Kate’s is fine and yea I do think in this instance non-Muslims should stay in their lane on this. Both women were respectful and that’s the whole point.
@ VV…I agree on the respectability part, I just think fashion wise Kate came out looking more polished, the pulled back hair made a huge difference, the whole outfit looks beautiful. JMO
Not really. The conversation is focused on clothing on this site because it looks so damn good on her.
She is really a stunning woman. Her clothes are on point. Honestly not too sure what the work is? Harry and Meg’s trip seemed more focused on the work … But that might be on me. I was paying more attention because I have a girl-crush on Meg (and a straight-up humina humina crush on Harry …)
I feel like the SA tour was a little bit more serious. The Pakistan tour has a lot more glamorous outfits and is a lot lighter on content.
Pakistan tour: great on style.
SA tour: great on substance.
I disagree with the commet that she has just nailed the fashion part. I would really like to visit Pakistan after seeing those amazing pictures from the rural site of Pakistan, the Mosque and also beautiful Islamabad. I have read hundreds of similar comments – Pakistan has been presented in the most charming and beautiful way, they could imagine. I have learned about history, religion and environmental causes.
If that is not a success, I don´t know what it is. This trip will fuel sale – in fashion, tourism and other areas. Success should not be measured in how many speeches they give, or how ´woke´ they present themselves. There are many ways to conduct diplomacy – I think that their approach this time has been a huge success, just as H&M´s more woke approach was a success in SA.
I believe both couples did what was necessary for the countries they visited. It seems like the Pakistan tour’s purpose was to showcase the clothing, culture, glamour, etc. The SA tour focused more on the issues. People will agree or disagree on the success of the tours based on their biases.
On another note, can people stop using the word ‘woke’ as if it is a derogatory word. I feel like a lot of non black people use the word without understanding its meaning. Caring deeply about people is not being woke, it’s simply called being a decent person.
@M. Thank you. It seems non people of color have latched onto using the word “woke” in a derogatory fashion and that is clearly not the intent of the word. The way many use the word “woke” comes off as dismissive and insulting.
I love this look! All of her looks this trip have been great.
“If Meghan is going to be criticised, so should Diana” lol. Diana has been dead for 21 years. I think it’s time to let that one go, amiga.
Kate has looked great on this tour and seems to be enjoying it.
Nah. Kate and William are recreating Diana’s trips and copy her constantly. If that’s fine, then it’s fine to bring up Diana and her headcoverings while engaging with other cultures. Also, the fact that Diana, who again, is constantly referenced not only by them but by the media, wore a scarf that didn’t even cover half her head and didn’t get shit for it, then Meghan wearing hers the way she did in SA is equally a non-issue.
Nice try, though.
Can we stop with the “they are copying Diana”? What do you expect? That they don’t go anywhere where Diana has been? That Kate doesn’t wear anything in a colour Diana has worn?
Part of the point of this tour is to recreate Diana’s past visits to Pakistan. So yes, for this tour, they are definitely copying Diana. Its not a secret. Much like how Harry’s walk through the landmines was to deliberately retrace/recreate something Diana did, many of the aspects of this tour are deliberately retracing Diana’s steps.
Aurora, the point is that if they (that also includes Harry and Meghan regardless of reasoning) can recreate Diana’s footsteps and the media bring up Diana every chance they get, then mentioning Diana’s headscarves in context is valid and relevant.
If Kate can do Diana cosplay 21 years after her death (wearing clothes made from LITERAL patterns of Diana’s old clothes) then we can mention Diana in comparison.
That is a gorgeous color on Kate and the entire outfit is lovely.
Kate has looked polished, elegant and regal. Meghan unfortunately came off on her tour as messy and budget (except for the black jumpsuit – she looked great in that) I’m not sure where she is getting her advice from. Perhaps she should listen to people who want to guide her. She does not look like a member of the BRF.
“Perhaps she should listen to people who want to guide her. She does not look like a member of the BRF.”
Riiight
And to which people are you referring?
You can compliment Kate without dragging Meghan. The people who met Meghan in SA loved her. And the last time I checked, Meghan is considered a senior royal. So what exactly do you mean by “she doesn’t look like a member of the BRF”?
I guess to each there own. I didnt see messy, I just saw a woman dressed casually.
For Kate, fashion and looking ‘royal’ has to be a top priority… It’s really all she has to offer and this is something that has been displayed throughout her time as a duchess
“She does not look like member of RBF”
Thanks for telling on yourself with this not so subtly coded comment.
Please stop with the racism comments. Her hair extensions were very messy. The shirt dresses are not polished. The wedges with the ankle straps were messy. Her slip was showing. Her hair was plastered to her head and it does not look chic. The dresses looked like target brand. The long dress and scarf at the mosque was a mess. Her skin color has nothing to do with it. I am entitled to my opinion, just as you all are. You don’t need to be insulting just because you don’t like what I have to say.
Both women have had high points and low points. Meghan’s issue is fit and Kate has worn inappropriate clothing for windy conditions.
Saying Meghan does not look like a member of the BRF is highly problematic and I think you know that.
Your comment is a very good example of why Will and Kate need to be careful about who they are attracting as fans.
I’m no fan of Will and Kate but I have to admit Kate has been KILLING it with the fashion on this trip. She’s had several wow moments. I might be wrong but I think Kate obsessively read the negative press Meg gets in certain situations and does the exact opposite see the airplane situation and now this headscarf thing for example. She looks like what I expected Meghan to look during her Mosque visit and I have to say she looks stunning and this color is amazing, one of my all time favorite colors. Honestly, I’ve been disappointed in Meghan’s fashion overall since the beginning(didn’t like the wedding dress), not just the African tour. The shirt dresses ugh. Hopefully Meghan will say the hell with the criticism and start dressing like the duchess she is.
My yoga therapist has a figure similar to Kate and often wears pants with a long tunic top which really flatters her. The same look is Kate’s most flattering imo and it’s too bad she couldn’t dress like this more often. I know she likes to show off her tiny waist but outfits that do just look ill-fitting. The culottes need to go too. The above outfit is beautiful and fits her perfectly like many others on this tour.
I agree, these outfits flatter her a lot. She should take advantage of long pants and tunics more often.
I thought I was at the Dailyfail comments section for a second. Ugh.
Yeah, I’ll never warm up to these two. I could be wrong but I highly doubt they would ever interact or deal with people with color if they didn’t have to. The expressions on that entire families faces during Bishop Curry’s speech during the wedding told it all.
Kate looks AMAZING here! I’ve appreciated most of her sartorial choices on this tour and I applaud her for branching out and speaking Urdu. Well done.
Both did fine covering their hair. Context does in fact matter
These outfits hide her long torso and the extra fabric don’t show how bony she is. She looks so good in this style. It really suits her.
She has really looked amazing on this tour!