Duchess Kate covered up in a green shalwar kameez for the Badshahi Mosque visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the first half of their day in Lahore, in the same low-key clothes they wore at their arrival – Kate wore a very cute shalwar kameez in cream – and then they changed for the next part of their day in Lahore. They went to the Badshahi Mosque, one of the most photographed sites in Lahore. Kate went conservative, traditional and respectful with her green Maheen Khan shalwar kameez, with matching headscarf. Kate must have pulled back her hair into a low bun or low pony (I think it was a chignon, for what it’s worth) and made sure that there were no fly-away strands of hair, and that the back of her hair was covered too. She should get credit for this, for choosing the conservative and respectful path while visiting a mosque. Also: of course Diana visited this mosque too. So did Charles!

Regarding Kate’s conservative head covering… considering the British reporters are always itching to latch onto any criticism about the Duchess of Sussex, I’m still a little bit surprised at how few people criticized Meghan for half-assing her head-covering at a South African mosque several weeks back. You can make the argument that South Africa is less conservative than Pakistan – and thus, South African Muslims are less conservative – so Meghan doing the minimum with her head scarf was fine. That was basically what people went with – “oh, she threw on a scarf and left half her hair hanging out, it’s fine.” I just… wonder if that would have been the same reaction had Kate done the same. Sometimes, the criticism does go both ways.

