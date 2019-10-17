“The Sussexes corrected the Instagram typo & apologized” links

The Sussexes apologized for their Instagram typo. [JustJared]

Jonah Hill will no longer be in The Batman, so people want Bill Hader to replace him and honestly, that’s not a bad idea. [Pajiba]

Updates on Prince Andrew and all of the Jeffrey Epstein stuff. [LaineyGossip]

Ronan Farrow is engaged to his long-time boyfriend. [Dlisted]

Nicki Minaj has not retired… from fashion, at least. [Tom & Lorenzo]

90 Day Fiance star was arrested & evicted. [Starcasm]

Will & Grace’s final season includes… another pregnancy? [Seriously OMG]

Turkish President Erdogan threw Donald Trump’s bonkers letter in the trash. [Towleroad]

Lupita Nyong’o wears the It Color of the season: bright yellow. [RCFA]

We learned that Rep. Elijah Cummings passed away at the age of 68. He was one of the most powerful and righteous men to ever walk the halls of Congress. He will be sorely missed in the wars to come. [NYT]