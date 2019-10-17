“The Sussexes corrected the Instagram typo & apologized” links

View this post on Instagram
We post inspiring words like these so you can enjoy them, remember them, and share them – all the more reason to ensure they’re accurate. We are reposting because of a typo in the previous quote card. Apologies for the hiccup, and many thanks to those of you who flagged it for us! We do hope you’ll keep and share these powerful words from Maya Angelou -The Sussex Digital Team ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Maya Angelou was an American poet, singer, civil rights activist and was hailed as a new kind of memoirist – inspiring people around the world as one of the first African-American women who openly discussed their personal life in order to help others. These words, used in The Duchess’ speech on the opening day of the Southern Africa Tour in Nyanga, South Africa, surrounded by the inspiring Mbokobo girls, should always be a reminder that no matter how big or small, your voice has a purpose.
We learned that Rep. Elijah Cummings passed away at the age of 68. He was one of the most powerful and righteous men to ever walk the halls of Congress. He will be sorely missed in the wars to come. [NYT]
