Jenna Dewan on her split from Channing Tatum: ‘My instinct is to set the record straight’



Do you remember how Ashton Kutcher responded to Demi Moore’s memoir with the sentiment “I could say more but I won’t?” There’s something so lame about that, and yet Jenna Dewan is essentially doing it in her book and coming across like an angel and a badass at the same time. You have to respect that. E! has details from Jenna’s new book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, which partially covers the end of her marriage to Channing Tatum at the beginning of 2018. I’m relying on E!’s excerpts because it’s only just been released and I haven’t read it yet. Jenna has been open about her spirituality, she’s called herself a hippie, and she dealt with the pain of her divorce by leaning into that. She says that she was devastated when she learned that Channing was dating Jessie J. It’s possible there was overlap and that Channing was cheating, but if so she’s only hinting about it.

“[Divorce] was never on my docket of dreams, but alas, here I am, learning and growing through one,” she wrote. “In the beginning I turned to the typical remedies. I drank a whole lot of wine with friends. I had many moments of deep, painful, big cries. And both were very necessary in getting me to the next hour, through the day, on to another week.” “In the beginning of my separation, it felt as though I were in a dark closet, desperately trying to find the light or the way out,” she revealed. “I was in a state of shock. One week I’d be doing really well and the next I was slammed with a whole new slew of emotions. The rumor mill was churning out story after story. There were many times I hid under the covers, wondering what was next. The pain hit me like a tumbling avalanche. I was completely overcome with fear and sadness. It took many moments of sitting alone with my grief to force me into surrendering to my roller coaster of a situation.” But every setback comes with it’s fair share of lessons for growth. “The separation tested me in ways I hadn’t thought possible,” she shared “I started to wonder if everything I believed in and always talked about was real. Could anyone or anything ever be trusted?” The most painful part of the divorce may have come when Jenna revealed that she found out about her exes relationship with music sensation Jessie J alongside the rest of the world. “I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face–and over the internet, as it was happening,” she revealed. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult.” However, like the name of her book implies, it was an opportunity for the actress to practice what she preached. “It was quite a challenge to remain graceful; to say the least. That’s when your real character comes out,” she explained. “Instead of reacting the way I wanted to…I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment? Had I not been practicing this way of life beforehand, I definitely wouldn’t have handled this news very gracefully.” Although it wasn’t an easy situation to navigate, Jenna had already found someone new during this time. “When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing,” she wrote of her relationship with Steve. “It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago.” “Do you know how many times I’ve wanted to go online and write exactly what’s on my mind? Thousands,” she shared in the book. “My instinct is to fight back, set the record straight. What stops me every time is: ‘Choose to say what you would want yourself to live with a week from today.’ Or ‘Choose what you would want Everly to read when she’s older.’”

So is she saying she thinks Channing cheated because he moved on so quickly, but she’s not sure? I’ve been through something similar and likely did not handle it as well. However I knew from this job that there was no way I could write anything about it and that there were only certain people I could talk to. Once you know the power of gossip, you know how to wield it when you’re telling your own story. Jenna is doing that expertly here. I like how she is focusing on her child too. Compare this to how Jaime Pressly recently said that favoring her oldest son would not matter to her toddler twins. They’re going to grow up and google her! Also compare it to Ashton Kutcher saying he was focusing on his wife and daughter and wouldn’t respond. That’s just what Jenna said, only she planned and crafted it a million times better.

