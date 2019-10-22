Donald Trump is pretty sure that he’s being ‘lynched’ by the impeachment inquiry

We are truly living in an era of peak white male fragility, where white men are so UPSET at only having the overwhelming majority of power that they lash out at everyone and everything because they don’t have ALL the power. It’s become particularly violent in the Trump era, where middle-class white dudes in Dockers chanted “Jews will not replace us!” out in the open in Charlottesville, and violent white supremacy and violence against women are on the rise. Donald Trump regularly adopts the language of oppression to describe how HE is being treated, all while he goes to extreme lengths to marginalize and oppress women, communities of color and immigrants. We’ve heard Trump’s whines about “witch hunts” before, which truly have no bearing on actual historical witch hunts. And now we have this: Trump making a reference to being “lynched” by impeachment.
Donald Trump’s racism seeps into everything, from “sh-thole countries” to the Birther movement to putting Hispanic babies in cages to his beef with NFL players kneeling. And now he’s comparing a lawful, Constitutional impeachment inquiry process to a “lynching.” He’s so disgusting. I don’t have any words, really.
It’s beyond shameful to use the word “lynching” to describe being held accountable for your actions. https://t.co/WS1yPy8CIE
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 22, 2019
Lynching?! Sir, don’t you DARE invoke the darkness of America’s viciousness toward black people to defend your corruption. How dare you?!… https://t.co/rxoa5w9LaR
— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) October 22, 2019
JUST NOW: @WhipClyburn aghast at @realDonaldTrump's use of word "lynching."
"That is one word no president ought to apply to himself. You know, I've studied presidential history quite a bit, and I don't know if we've ever seen anything quite like this."pic.twitter.com/2luIJBp7in
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) October 22, 2019
