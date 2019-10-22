Donald Trump is pretty sure that he’s being ‘lynched’ by the impeachment inquiry

Trump holds a Cabinet Meeting

We are truly living in an era of peak white male fragility, where white men are so UPSET at only having the overwhelming majority of power that they lash out at everyone and everything because they don’t have ALL the power. It’s become particularly violent in the Trump era, where middle-class white dudes in Dockers chanted “Jews will not replace us!” out in the open in Charlottesville, and violent white supremacy and violence against women are on the rise. Donald Trump regularly adopts the language of oppression to describe how HE is being treated, all while he goes to extreme lengths to marginalize and oppress women, communities of color and immigrants. We’ve heard Trump’s whines about “witch hunts” before, which truly have no bearing on actual historical witch hunts. And now we have this: Trump making a reference to being “lynched” by impeachment.

14th Rome Film Festival - The Irishman - Photocall

Donald Trump’s racism seeps into everything, from “sh-thole countries” to the Birther movement to putting Hispanic babies in cages to his beef with NFL players kneeling. And now he’s comparing a lawful, Constitutional impeachment inquiry process to a “lynching.” He’s so disgusting. I don’t have any words, really.

Trump holds a Cabinet Meeting

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

15 Responses to “Donald Trump is pretty sure that he’s being ‘lynched’ by the impeachment inquiry”

  1. Piptopher says:
    October 22, 2019 at 9:25 am

    his spirit is so malevolent and shadowy, I can’t bear it. I’ve lost all faith in my country because of him.

    • Snappyfish says:
      October 22, 2019 at 9:29 am

      It’s completely disheartening to see the state of affairs in the US. That anyone could continue to support this grifting war criminal. I utterly loath, abhor, detest the vile fraud that occupies the Oval Office.

      Sorry for the rant.

    • Esmom says:
      October 22, 2019 at 9:55 am

      Me, too. My son’s university has had two sick, racist incidents and one anti-Semitic act of vandalism over the past three days. It sickens me to think Trump’s rhetoric is making these students who should know better feel emboldened to perpetrate this violent, intimidating sh^t. My heart is breaking.

  2. BlueSky says:
    October 22, 2019 at 9:28 am

    As the daughter of a man who grew up during segregation and recalled how the KKK would ride on horseback, I have no words to describe the rage I feel when a white man dares to use this word.

  3. Nicole says:
    October 22, 2019 at 9:31 am

    I’m usually pretty blase about what this guy does, but I can say that the “lynching” comment is seriously a bridge too far. He seriously needs to STFU. I’m not sure how many Black male conservatives can back this statement/him. It’s pretty disgusting. Minority communities regularly face systemic abuse, discrimination, and brutality and he is equating his being held accountable to lynching. Mother effer.

  4. Lightpurple says:
    October 22, 2019 at 9:33 am

    I have spent the morning leaving nasty voicemails in the mailboxes of Republicans who voted to censure Schiff last night for daring to do his constitutional duty. They all need to explain today why they are actively defending this treasonous racist.

    • Esmom says:
      October 22, 2019 at 9:57 am

      Thank you. Seems like baseless attacks are all they’ve got. And they dare call the impeachment inquiry a distraction. F them.

  5. Wilady says:
    October 22, 2019 at 9:39 am

    My Lord he’s awful, and gets worse every day. If there is a silver lining to this, I hope this cements the decision in more people’s minds NOT to vote for his second term. It’s all I got, when trying to be positive.

  6. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 22, 2019 at 9:39 am

    My heart hurts. My head exploded some time ago. My soul appears to have left my body. So many thousands and millions of humans have let me down so spectacularly and so consistently… I’m done. I’m done with hope. I’m done with happiness. Flushable wipes are the best things in my orbit. Wax melts and Viva paper towels are worth their cost. I’m now researching which litter boxes rise above the shit. It’s not a stretch to assume why cleaning products and pleasant scents are most important. 😔

  7. Christin says:
    October 22, 2019 at 9:41 am

    In the private sector, a CEO who did this would be jobless by mid-day. He or she would be deemed unfit for the job. Yet for 1,000-plus days, we have witnessed daily examples of gross behavior and incompetence.

  8. Jessica says:
    October 22, 2019 at 9:43 am

    How do we go on? I’m almost ready to give up. I can’t believe this is what our country has come to. Yet here we are.

    I love your recaps as they find a way to phrase what I’m thinking so eloquently. I truly truly appreciate and need your Trump recaps. Thank you. Thank you.

    • Nicegirl says:
      October 22, 2019 at 10:01 am

      Yes to Jessica’s comment. Thank you for these political recaps doused in common sense. You’re providing us a really nice public service. Thank you

      And this idiot 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ We all know the disgusting history of that word in theUS.

      An elementary school nearby changed its name from Lynchview (guess named after a man named Lynch?) this past summer & the change was well supported. It’s due. Time had come to change a lot more than our vocabulary but for fucks sake, this idiot.

      Where are the types of Republicans that pulled their support of Nixon causing his resignation? Is no one in that party an actual public servant? Wtaf. Lynching. Wtaf.

  9. castletoz says:
    October 22, 2019 at 9:49 am

    “World’s biggest victim trapped in the body of the world’s most powerful man” -Anderson Cooper

    We are going to have to cleanse this nation by fire aren’t we? The rot is far too deep

  10. lucy2 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:15 am

    I just want it to stop. Every day it’s something horrible, and I’m just done. He needs to go.

