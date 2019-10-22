“Jason Momoa wore a shiny pink suit & looked amazing” links

Jason Momoa looked great in a shiny pink suit at the premiere of Apple+’s See. His wife Lisa Bonet was there too. [JustJared]

Francis Ford Coppola says Marty Scorsese was right, Marvel movies are not real “cinema.” So now it’s real, okay? [OMG Blog]

Jennifer Aniston is trying to thirst-trap on the ‘gram. [The Blemish]

The history of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre. [Pajiba]

Queen & Slim looks so good & I can’t wait to see Jodie Turner-Smith in it. [LaineyGossip]

Oprah bought someone an iPhone. [Dlisted]

This Givenchy on Zendaya was not what I expected! [Tom & Lorenzo]

Wow, this Rodarte looks awful on January Jones. [RCFA]

I’m pretty sure I dated this bird in college. [Jezebel]