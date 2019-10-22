“Jason Momoa wore a shiny pink suit & looked amazing” links
  • October 22, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Apple TV+'s "See" Premiere Screening

Jason Momoa looked great in a shiny pink suit at the premiere of Apple+’s See. His wife Lisa Bonet was there too. [JustJared]
Francis Ford Coppola says Marty Scorsese was right, Marvel movies are not real “cinema.” So now it’s real, okay? [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Aniston is trying to thirst-trap on the ‘gram. [The Blemish]
The history of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre. [Pajiba]
Queen & Slim looks so good & I can’t wait to see Jodie Turner-Smith in it. [LaineyGossip]
Oprah bought someone an iPhone. [Dlisted]
This Givenchy on Zendaya was not what I expected! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Wow, this Rodarte looks awful on January Jones. [RCFA]
I’m pretty sure I dated this bird in college. [Jezebel]

4 Responses to ““Jason Momoa wore a shiny pink suit & looked amazing” links”

  1. Mia4s says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    Jason Momoa is high on my s**t list right now after taking money to go to Saudi Arabia and promote it. (Eyeing you too Jackie Chan and Van Damme). I mean…to hell with women activists tortured in prison if the money is good. Right Jason? Sooooo disappointing.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    I need the necklace he is wearing. That is all.

    Reply
  3. BeanieBean says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Had to laugh at your bird comment! OMG.

    Reply
  4. lucy2 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    Lisa Bonet is so beautiful. I idolized her back in the 80s, and she’s still so cool now too.
    That Rodarte dress is terrible! I don’t love Zendaya’s Givenchy either, but she looks great in just about everything.
    LOL Jennifer Aniston making a face and wearing socks and sandals doesn’t scream “thirst trap!” to me but OK.

    Reply

