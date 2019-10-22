Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie looked great at ‘The Current War’ premiere

I miss the Obama Years all the time for so many reasons. I really miss that era of gossip, my God. We literally got 900-plus comments on stories about Benedict Cumberbatch, my lord. To be fair, that whole storyline of Benedict Cumberbatch impregnating Sophie Hunter, then proposing to her instantly and announcing it through a newspaper was and still is pretty epic. But nowadays, in the Trump Years, no one cares about poor Bendy.

These are photos from the New York premiere of The Current War, the true story of George Westinghouse and Thomas Edison and their drama. This film was supposed to come out in 2017 and it was supposed to be a big Oscar-bait showcase for Benedict and Michael Shannon. The film was produced by Harvey Weinstein. The Weinstein story exploded just as the film was about to released. The film was shelved until further notice, and now it’s finally being released here in America (though it’s no longer under the Weinstein Company’s banner).

Benedict and Sophie posed together on the carpet, which was nice. She even seems especially smiley and supportive. It’s been years, and they have two kids together now: Christopher “Kit” Cumberbatch and Hal Auden Cumberbatch. I’ve seen photos of Kit and he’s beautiful. I think family life suits Benedict – he just seems calmer now, less try-hard. But yeah, he and Sophie look like brother and sister. Pretty dress on Sophie though.

I’m also including a photo of my Forever Bae Michael Shannon, and an interview that Michael and Bendy did this week on The View. They talked about environmental hypocrisy, etc.

10 Responses to “Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie looked great at ‘The Current War’ premiere”

  1. Tiffany says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:22 am

    Yeah, that whole look is working on Michael Shannon.

    How you doin’?

    Reply
  2. Margo Smith says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:23 am

    Thank you Kaiser!! Yes, they DO look like siblings. It’s so strange because I can’t un see it.

    Reply
  3. Snazzy says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:33 am

    So I saw this movie at the Zurich Film Festival. It wasn’t bad, but it kind of felt like I was watching a documentary. Nicolas Hoult was very underused as Tesla.

    Reply
  4. StellainNH says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:42 am

    I love the dress. IT HAS POCKETS!!!

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:59 am

    One of her better looks; she looks good.

    More Michael Shannon, please.

    Reply

