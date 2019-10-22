Jake Gyllenhaal saved a dalmation in the middle of an intersection

Embed from Getty Images

A few weeks ago, I wrote a story about how Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s dog, Sunny, was missing for a few days in Australia after she touched an electric fence and ran off. The beloved pooch was found and was OK! Late last week, Jake Gyllenhaal rescued a dog that similarly got away from its owner, this time in New York. Page Six has more:

Jake Gyllenhaal was the hero in a canine crisis in Tribeca, Page Six has learned. We’re told that the “Sea Wall/A Life” actor was walking at Laight and Hudson streets at about 10:20 Thursday morning when he spotted an enormous Dalmatian standing terrified in the middle of the busy intersection. According to an eyewitness, the dog was on a leash, but had gotten away from its owner, who was too small to control the bulky beast, which the spy estimated to be about 3 feet tall. “I noticed that it was Jake Gyllenhaal, and I saw him turn and look into the street — I thought he was trying to flag down a cab or something.” But we’re told Gyllenhaal was motioning to the dog, who was standing still in the street. “It was like the dog was in shock or something,” said the source. The star — who is well-known as a dog lover — left the woman he was walking with and stepped out into the flowing traffic, bringing cars to a standstill. We’re told he calmed the dog — who was unharmed — and led it by the head back to its owner. The witness said, “He really was a hero.” Gyllenhaal even took a moment to talk to the stricken dog owner about different types of leashes that might prevent the scary situation from happening again.

[From Page Six]

I am so relieved that this story had a happy ending. It was wonderful of Jake to come to the poor dog’s rescue. Stepping out into New York City traffic is no joke, and I’m glad that Jake managed to do that without getting hurt, himself. (I also love that, according to Page Six, he has two dogs who are named after To Kill a Mockingbird characters.)

I feel terrible for the owner. One of the times that I experienced both sheer terror and helplessness was when my dogs got out of the house and took off down the (thankfully not-busy street). The few cars that came by managed to stop and we were able to call the dogs home, but I remember thinking that it was completely possible that they would disappear or get hit. They had a fantastic time running and exploring, of course, and had no idea how terrified we all were. This story is a great reminder to check any leashes or harnesses that you have for your pets to make sure that they fit properly and that you can easily manage them during walks!

달마시안 구해준 그날인가보다 제이크한테 난 또 이렇게 반하고😍😍😍 진짜 크다 달마시안. 실제로 본적있는데 저 달마시안이 더 큰듯.. pic.twitter.com/3zKTbRqXT4 — 5️⃣9️⃣9️⃣[오구구] (@5GUGU_) October 21, 2019

