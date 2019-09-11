Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s dog Sunny has been found after it ran off for days



After covering some sad stories about dogs in recent months, I’m so relieved to be able to write about one with a happy ending! Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s Goldendoodle, Sunny, took off last week in Byron Bay, Australia, after she touched electric fencing. The good news is that Sunny has been found!

Leah Grist, a friend of the famous couple, revealed the exciting news on Facebook, writing, “SUNNY has been FOUND this morning,” in a post shared to Byron Bay Community Board… According to Page Six, family friend Tracey Sparkes revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 4 that the “very friendly” goldendoodle was “approaching her third night lost.” Sparkes asked members of the local Facebook group to “please keep a look out for her.” Sparkes said that Sunny took off after she was zapped by electric fencing. Page Six also reported that Hemsworth’s personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, also posted about Sunny, sharing a missing poster on Instagram that called her a “much-loved family pet.” Hemsworth and Pataky adopted Sunny in November 2014, according to a post on Pataky’s Instagram. The couple also shares three children: daughter India, 7, and twins sons Sasha and Tristan, 5.

[From People]

Here’s video that Chris posted on Instagram on April first of himself lifting kettlebells and then making a protein drink. You can see Sunny in the background relaxing and watching Chris. I am imagining that she is both amused and confused by the fact that he’s lifting a large round piece of metal over his head.

And here’s an adorable photo of Sunny that Elsa posted when Sunny joined the family:

I’m so glad that Sunny is home! Having a pet run away is a horrifying, devastating experience that leaves you feeling helpless because there’s only so much that you can do to try to find them. I hope that Sunny is OK and that her time away didn’t adversely affect her health. She’s such a cutie, and Goldendoodles have a great temperament. Hopefully, she’s kept away from that electric fence and doesn’t manage to get away again!

