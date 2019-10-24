Bella Hadid covers Vogue Australia & Vogue Netherlands: which is the better cover?

Bella Hadid covers the latest issue of Vogue Australia. I was all prepared for a vague interview from Bella, but I think Vogue Australia went old-school, and literally just put a model on their cover without any cover profile or interview. The cover editorial is meant tohomage the work of the late photographer Sam Haskins. That’s why she’s supposed to look like a cowgirl – that’s the vibe they were going for. You can see the full shoot here at Vogue Australia.

In addition to that, Bella also covers the latest issue of Vogue Netherlands. I thought international Vogues were in contact with each other so there was no overlap in cover subjects? It’s weird that Bella did two different cover shoots for the same month. Bella had more to say about this shoot on her Instagram – she did the cover to honor her roots and her Dutch mother’s roots, but she learned soon after the shoot that her grandmother had passed away.

Don’t yell at me, guys, but I still love Bella as an editorial model. I have loved her print work for a while now, she’s the best print model of the Nepotism Model generation.