Angela Levin: Prince Harry is ‘miserable, unhappy’ & battling a ‘new wave of agony’

As I watched Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, I got sort of mad about how their words were being framed by Prince William and Kensington Palace’s gaslighting campaign. It’s clear that Harry and Meghan said what they wanted to say and framed their issue the way they wanted to frame it. They were careful and mature and measured. This wasn’t a rash lashing-out. They weren’t “fragile” as William’s people said. They were raw and tired and they were also executing a new strategy. But… you know, smears are gonna smear and the royal commentators are f–king desperate to reframe the Sussexes’ words to slam them in any way possible. So here you do:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘miserable and unhappy’ as he battles a new ‘wave of agony’ after retracing his mother’s steps in Africa, according to royal biographer. Speaking on Sky News, Angela Levin said: “Yes I think one can’t do anything but praise Harry for coming out when they opened up the Heads Together campaign, with William and Kate. He was very honest about all the panic attacks he felt and he got very aggressive. I thought it was incredibly brave. It seems unfortunate now, from things I recognised from the time, he is having another wave of agony over his mother, Princess Diana. The trip was going to be very difficult as he was retracing his mother’s steps. But I think there is more to it than that. I think he feels and looks incredibly miserable and unhappy. Meghan is unhappy too and it seems incredibly sad that they can’t seem to help each other at the moment.”

[From The Daily Mail]

Levin is the author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, which I vaguely remember as being full of utter bulls–t, but whatever. I love how all these old biddies are just INSISTENT on telling us what to see in the documentary. Considering all of the hype around the clips, I thought the full doc would be Harry curled up in the fetal position, wailing, as Meghan gave tearful speeches. It was none of that. Harry spoke honestly as an adult man who has struggled for years with his mental health, and someone who has the tools and self-awareness to both manage his health and discuss it openly. Meghan was close to tears during an interview, but she ended it by saying that she has her husband and her baby and that’s all that matters. The Sussexes are NOT “miserable and unhappy” in general, or with each other. They are unhappy at very specific things and very specific people.