The Sussexes ‘strayed’ from the royal family’s ‘never complain, never explain’ way

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex today at Windsor Castle. Again, this sweater is PERFECT!! God, I want it. Anyway, People Magazine is truly running a story with this headline: “Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Strayed from Royal Family’s ‘Never Complain, Never Explain’ Way.” The article doesn’t actually tell us why they “strayed,” because they were too busy quoting from those musty old royal commentators, all of whom insist that Harry and Meghan will always do it wrong. It doesn’t matter what “it” is. They’re doing it wrong.

Even though they are members of the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have their own way of doing things. The couple made the surprising move of fighting back against negative treatment in the media — and taking legal action against the British tabloids. Such aggressive moves, paired with Meghan and Harry’s candor about their emotions, flies against royal precedent and Queen Elizabeth‘s stoic “never complain, never explain” approach to the press. “There has been a long tradition in the British royal family of riding criticism out and keeping your head down and taking the long view,” royal biographer Penny Junor tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Crises come and go, and people get criticized — often for five minutes by the media, who then move on.” A source close to the royal household also fears the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s approach may backfire in the longterm. “He sees the pain of his wife and the attacks she faces, and he wants to try to sort it out,” the source says. “It is kind of heroic in a way, but also misguided. It would be better to build relationships with the media.”

[From People]

This is just… funny and stupid for actual royal watchers who have been paying attention for this sh-t for longer than a minute. “People get criticized — often for five minutes by the media, who then move on…” Yes, we can see the British tabloids judiciously deciding to move on from criticizing Meghan’s nail polish to the way she crosses her legs to the way she wears her hair to the fit of her clothes to her mother’s dreadlocks to whether Kate cried in her presence to those pesky jeans at Wimbledon. The media moves on after a week… when they find some new thing to pick on, specifically with Meghan.

As for this whole “never complain, never explain” thing – once again, reporters and commentators are insisting on putting words into Harry and Meghan’s mouths. Harry was addressing his own mental health and the management of it. These people want to act like Meghan and Harry were “whining” about something so minor, like they weren’t trying to calmly discuss how difficult it’s been to exist while being victimized by a massive smear campaign. The gaslighting, my God.