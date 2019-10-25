Kelly Ripa says people calling her tone deaf for ‘extreme poverty’ comments are ‘fools’

My girl Hecate covered the story yesterday where Kelly Ripa told Kimmel that her son, who goes to college and lives in Brooklyn not far from his parents, was living in “extreme poverty.” It was in the context of how he looks forward to the $20 his grandparents send him every Halloween, which he used to take for granted. She said, in part, “He hates paying his own rent and he’s chronically poor. I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.” Hecate gave Kelly the benefit of the doubt, which I would have done too, but some of you noted that it was insensitive for Kelly to call it poverty or being poor when her son has such a substantial safety net. It’s still decent of Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, to teach their children budgeting and the value of a dollar, but it’s not quite the same thing. Well Kelly heard that criticism and she responded in a comment on Instagram that she worked hard for that money and that the the outrage was “fake” from a “pack of fools” who only read headlines. It was even more tone deaf, frankly.
The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram on Thursday to hit back at the “fake outrage” over her recent joke that her oldest son, 22-year-old Michael, is experiencing “extreme poverty” as he pays his own rent in Brooklyn.
“Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time,” Ripa wrote in response to a fan asking if Michael dropped out of school amid the headlines surrounding Ripa’s comments. “He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates. I’m used to getting a lot of slack [sic] because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn’t see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers.”
“I didn’t grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos,” she continued, tagging husband Mark Consuelos. “We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to b**ch about that, i say let em.”
The clip was on YouTube so a lot of people saw it, and way to miss the point. How hard would it be to say “I understand that our situation is different, that we are financially blessed and that my son has a safety net. I could have phrased it better. We are trying to teach him the value of money and the value of budgeting. I know a lot of people don’t have our resources and I did not mean to say that my son’s situation was similar to that?” Or, I don’t know, just don’t respond and wait for the next news cycle? It’s easy for me to give celebrities advice though because I’ve been reading online comments full time for over ten years. I know which ones to ignore. I can also spot trolls and arguers because they always show their asses. Kelly Ripa is an arguer who doesn’t give a sh-t about being diplomatic or fair, she only cares about being right. She doesn’t care about her kids’ feelings either, because we’ve seen how frequently she’ll tell personal stories about them, even when they ask for privacy. She’ll still tell the story and then brag about how she’s violating their wishes.
Well…she handled THAT horribly…..
As always.
I’m surprised she didn’t shout “fake news”. Very very cringe worthy.
I understand her frustration, it’s obvious she was being sarcastic with her comment. I don’t understand people that leave nasty comments on celebs’ instas, like way to get super involved!
That whole group: Kelly Ripa, Andy Cohen, SJP, and by association Anderson Cooper are all offputting.
Don’t forget Jessica Seinfeld. She’s in that little group and loves to lash out at people on her IG who try to call her out on anything. Thinnest skin ever.
Or be like other celebs who don’t like negative comments….
Delete them!
Totally agree Silas. They all think their shit don’t stink. Textbook narcissists.
Ugh, what a jerk.
She’s a total narcissist. I don’t think the criticism of her dry humor was warranted, but don’t ever tell a narcissist they are wrong unless you want to unleash the beast.
All she did was prove the point of my comment from yesterday. She’s tone deaf, insensitive and ignorant.
Oh – and Kelly everyone got that it was a “joke”. And that’s the ENTIRE point hun. Joking about poverty isnt funny.
This is no judgment just a fact – she is a textbook narcissist. There is a book about narcissism, how people who have it feel really insecure so they have to keep going back to something that makes them seem really special even though they are actually empty inside. Could be they try to be the most fit, rich or famous, the most funny, the most beautiful, or even the most generous, self-sacrificing person ever like Mother Teresa was apparently a fraud. It is exhausting to be around them though because they never own their sh*t. Please Kelly see a therapist. I bet your kids would be way happier.
Cannot stand her or her asshole narcissistic crew (A. Cohen/SJP)
You would think the PR reps these people pay for would give them better advice on how not to be idiots.
Kelly Ripa didn’t grow up wealthy, but she had a stay at home mother and a father who was a union labor president. She by no means grew up wanting. That’s privilege, even if it’s nowhere near the level of millionaire status. Her son may be working, but nobody is sitting around pretending to think he had to take out loans for college, that he doesn’t have tons of connections waiting for him afterwards giving him a step up on his classmates, or that he doesn’t have two wealthy parents waiting to help him if God forbid something happens to him. THAT is not poverty. Poverty is a lack of access, a lack of options, a lack of basic resources. That’s why it’s being criticized. She really just dug her own hole further on that one.
Exactly. Kelly DID come from privilege. So many people didn’t have a stable home with a stay-at-home mom and a labor organizer dad. So many people didn’t have that. Having a middle class background IS privilege in this country right now.
She will have to lose money to get it. She and her group of friends must feed each other’s entitlement: we worked hard for our success, so people can shove it. I agree that she and her husband worked hard, but they have money that others who have worked just as hard or harder will never have.
Stop. This.
Too extra.
Do you think he jumped out of bed and did a bunch of crunches and pushups then jumped back in bed and posed for that pic? He must have? Right?
You’re absolutely right Celebitchy. I have my own crazy mouth get me in trouble all the time. That’s not the problem as not phrasing something correctly happens incessantly…to all of us. It’s the follow-up that truly matters. Do you arrogantly snap back, dig in your heels and flip off anyone looking? Or do you have a moment of reflection, get some perspective and admit you see why you shouldn’t have said or done something the way in which it was said or done? Let’s just say I’ve apologized a LOT throughout the years lol.
Yup, Mabs. Everyone makes mistakes. It’s the owning up part that defines who you are.
This tells me that she doesn’t care about how her fans live, and that she thinks that everyone can get where she is if they work hard enough. That’s just not true.
Poverty isn’t a joke. It’s a struggle and people have to make real hard decisions about whether they pay a bill or eat for the week. I was raised by a single parent who had to make those decisions, and she wasn’t laughing about it. Her sensitive chip is missing. She’s been blessed with money, more money than an average person will ever see. Maybe that’s why she’s an asshole or maybe she’s always been an asshole even without money.
I agree with Kelly on this one. It is fake outrage. She was being sarcastic. Stop with the fake outrage. It draws attention from real issues. Someone always has to have their feelings hurt nowadays.
Poverty is a “real issue” right now in America and so is wealth inequality. Obviously you come from either a middle class background or a wealthy one because you sound just as tone deaf as Kelly. So sorry your life is easy and you can’t understand. That must be hell for you! 😒 Now, please, correct me. How much do you pay in student loans? Do you have to live on a tight budget to make sure your kids can go to college? So you know the humiliation of being on food stamps? Ever stood in the unemployment line? Lived in a motel because your pay sucks and you don’t have family to bail you out? Ever had to choose between feeding your family or paying for health insurance? Do you understand how long Americans went without an increase in the federal minimum wage? What about the fact that millennials are paying for the SELFISH financial and voting decisions made by our parents? You and Kelly can take several seats.
OMG. Relax. Yes I do. My husband just lost his job. We struggle to pay bills. I work 3 jobs. We are applying for food stamps. You are just high and mighty in your judgement and your own fake outrage.
CB- thank you for your insight about trolls and arguer’s. I am going through this right now. I should be a pro at comments too since I have been posting since newsgroups. I still let the arguer’s get me. What you wrote was a big help. Thank you. I will remember this the next time an arguer tries to bait me.
She is the fool.
If you’re going to be in the spotlight AND you’re going to put all your personal business out there then sometimes people are going to be outraged when you phrase things insensitively. So she is the one that needs to get over it.
I don’t comment on celebrities social media platforms, because no matter what they say about their ‘fans’, they honestly don’t give two $hits about me personally or what I think or say. But people are absolutely correct, she came off as arrogant and completely oblivious. I get it, they make their kids work to pay for these things, but these kids are hardly living in poverty…so he has to eat a little Ramen, at least he eats!