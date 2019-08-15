Kelly Ripa keeps telling embarrassing stories about her teen daughter

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo like to throw their kids under the bus when they need an amusing anecdote or sound bite. Kelly’s practically made a career out of it. Oddly, the subject mainly seems to be her only daughter, Lola (Lola is the middle child, she has an older and younger brother). The latest “That Wacky Lola” story comes at the cost of Lola looking beautiful for her senior prom. Lola, who is 18, graduated from high school this year and while Kelly was on Jerry O’Connell’s chat show, the Jerry O’ Show, Jerry showed Lola’s prom photo (above). Only Kelly wanted to make sure that everyone saw Lola’s low neckline in the shot and then blamed Lola for having it altered behind her parents’ backs:
Now is this at prom or is this at graduation?
No, that’s prom. That’s the prom dress that we had made and then she had altered behind out backs. So that’s why the girls are fully on display. Everybody came down the stairs together – and I just mean Lola.
I don’t have any problem with the neckline, I think it keeps with the classic design of the gown. But going off that photo, I do think the dress was over-altered. Fabric-pulling aside, the color is gorgeous and Lola looks beautiful. Honestly, I’m not sure I would have noted Lola’s décolletage if Kelly hadn’t called attention to it. For those who haven’t watched the clip, the part I excerpted takes place right after Jerry and Kelly discuss the show Euphoria and wonder aloud if it’s a good representation of what high school is like today. The reason I mention that is because I asked I the same thing when I saw Euphoria. Like, should I be watching it like a PSA? So I wonder if Kelly was actually trying to come off as a more concerned parent with the lowcut dress comment. Probably not but the timing was coincidental.
Kelly and Jerry also discussed cell phones. CB covered Jerry and Rebecca Romijn’s no cell phone policy. Apparently, it was Kelly who told Jerry to hold off “as long as possible” because she said that as soon as the kids get cell phones, their grades will take a nose dive. Like CB, we did not have the grade problem with our kids. But, like Kelly said in the clip, we have another problem: they never answer them, text or voice, so what’s the point?
My mom used to overshare with out family growing up and that was bad enough… Cant imagine having her embarrass you on TV (Jerry O has a tv show???). Kelly Ripa needs to be careful, it made me and my sister hide stuff from our mom.
One of the things I dislike about my mother is she loves to overshare.
Now I tell her nothing.
Yep this behaviour might come back to bite her. I find it really disrespectful. Kelly’s that is, not Lola.
I agree with posters above, she’s demolishing any chance that Lola will trust and confide in her.
Is Kelly Ripa jealous of her daughter? Is that why she has to tell these dumb stories instead of taking the chance to say “yes look at my beautiful, smiling daughter, we are so proud of her” or something similar?
Not good, Kelly. I tell my mom almost nothing because she exploits info and is unable to just be happy for me and my sisters. Lola can join the club of daughters with no trust in their mothers. Sadly.
First, I love that gray silver ball gown. It’s EVERYTHING!!!
Second, I don’t see a problem with the comment if it was said amongst friends. This was on television. So yeah, poor Lola.
Third, we took my 15 year old’s cellphone away when his grades dropped and like a miracle, they improved. So no more cell
Phone.
I don’t know, she just seems like the kind of mom who will tell her daughter (oh so helpfully) “You have such a pretty face, if you would just lose 10 pounds.”
Lola is beautiful, and deserves her privacy.
I have big boobs like Lola. If I wear a low cut top, men stare and women give me dirty looks. I feel sorry for Lola. I saw comments about her prom outfit, a guy commented she acts older than her age. In other words, calling her easy. Dressing sexy doesn’t mean you’re easy. Otoh, I’ve known women who dress modestly and are big time cheaters. I hate how women are judged on how they are dressed and deemed unworthy of nice treatment if they are not dressed modestly.