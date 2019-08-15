Sophie Turner: ‘Bran might be the perfect person for the job’ of king

Game of Thrones’ final season was controversial and poorly-written. We should have known that the “compacted” season would end up being shambolic for the compressed storylines, but wow, the showrunners really f–ked it all up. Still, the show broke all kinds of audience records and engagement records, and the final season picked up 32 Emmy nominations. So many actors from the show got nominated: Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in the lead categories; Alfie Allen, Nijolaj Coster-Waldau, Gwendoline Christie, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams in supporting and Carice van Houten in the guest-star category. One of The Wrap’s pre-Emmy cover stories is all about GoT, with interviews from the actors. The main interview is with Sophie Turner, who is more reflective on the final season now that some time has passed. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
The craziness with all of the GoT acting nominations: “It’s unbelievable, to be honest. I had just kind of figured, “This is how it goes: Lena will be nominated in supporting and Emilia in lead.” I looked at the list and was blown away by the fact that there were so many of us nominated.
On passionate fans: “The fans are incredible and so loyal, and we love them because of the fact that they’re so, so passionate. I cannot fault them there. But when people were saying that there was no effort, that the writers were terrible … The most effort was put into this final season. We were shooting for an incredibly long time, nearly 11 months. We did the most night shoots anyone has done ever, I think. I felt a little defensive, and I think I’m entitled to feel like that.
Whether she was okay with Bran “winning” the Iron Throne: “I suppose it’s not really the Iron Throne anymore. [Laughs] I think it’s true what Tyrion was saying: Bran holds all of our stories, and we can’t move on unless we remember our history. Daeneyrs had to die. Cersei was a mad queen. Arya is too much of a free spirit. Sansa probably wouldn’t want to rule the seven kingdoms anyway — she wanted to stay in the North and defend the North. I really think Bran might be the perfect person for the job.
Her own dream ending: “I thought Arya would kill Cersei. And I would like to have seen Sansa and Cersei reunited, or Arya and Cersei. But there were so many ways the story could have turned out. I felt very passionately about the ending for Sansa, and I was very happy with the ending that turned out for her.
Whether she’s done crying at the end of GoT: “I think the biggest moment is yet to come, when I really break down. I think it might be at the Emmys, because the Emmys are going to be the last time that we’ll ever see each other, at least as a cast. Or maybe I’ll never really say goodbye. It’s really my family, and because we love each other so much, it’ll be goodbye to the characters but not to each other.”
Sometimes, I can go days without thinking about GoT and then suddenly I’ll remember some sh-tty scene from the final season and it makes me rage-y all over again. Sophie just reminded me of how Cersei’s death SUCKED. God, why did they do that? Why did Cersei suddenly need to become the tragic heroine who used peasants as a human shield? Why did Cersei think that she could outsmart a dragon and a dragon queen? Why did they allow Cersei to die in Jaime’s arms? AWFUL. As for what Sophie says about Bran basically being the only one who really could rule the Six Kingdoms… blah. If Bran’s nomination to leader was put in those “who else will do it” terms, it would have actually been better. But no, we needed Tyrion to tell us that Bran had the best story. *RAGE*
Honestly, as I look back at the season, the only thing that still ticks me off is Bran getting the throne. There was NO lead up to that, which I guess was part of the point, it was supposed to be a shock, but there could have been a better explanation that Tyrion and “he has the best stories.” Even saying that Bran is no longer a Stark, and he has no loyalty to any particular house at this point, and he understands history, so he will be a good leader (which I think is basically what Tyrion was TRYING to say) – would have made more sense.
Bran let thousands die horrible deaths by dragonfire.
He’ll be a horrible king.
Bran sat there in his chair and told Theon he was a good man so Theon died for him!! Bran is the worst!
but, I think the writers were TRYING to go for the bit about how he knows history and isn’t a Stark etc. They just….missed.
I get what they were going for, but it still doesn’t make sense . Knowing history doesn’t mean you’ll use that knowledge for good. And not being a Stark anymore just means he’s abandoned the values the Stark family used to stand for.
Though, they seem to stand for “it’s all about getting what I want” now, so maybe he is a Stark.
Maybe Bran didn’t know that Dany was going to go nuts, it didn’t seem like she decided until she did it.
UGH, another comment about everyone worked so hard filming. Sophie, no one disputes that!
At least this time she mentioned writing. I really wish the actors would just acknowledge that more. It’s the writers people are pissed at, not the actors!
I had almost zero problems with the final season except the way that Cersei died, I wanted something more grand for her. But I can see how Bran fits as king, I always thought if was fine. I feel really bad for the actors, I dont know what people expect them to say.
They don’t have to say anything.
Or they can say they’re sorry people are disappointed, but they hope that people enjoyed the journey.
Or they can say they appreciated that fans acknowledge the great work they did while at the same time being disappointed with the end.
They don’t have to get pissy that fans aren’t happy. They should want the fans to be happy.
I hated the end too but Bran wasn’t picked because he personally had “the best story” but because of his ability to GreenSee/double life as the Three-Eyed Raven meant that he had access to EVERYONE’S stories. Remember Bran is literally omnipotent; he can witness any event anywhere on the planet at any point in history, he can enter the mind of any person or animal. He can basically time-travel, read minds, and mind-control people. And he’s more or less immortal.
Whether he still has enough humanity to be able to rule with compassion is another matter.
But isn’t all of that a reason he’s unsuitable? Coming off mad kings and queens and rulers abusing their power, was the best solution *really* to get someone who could mind-control people? Didn’t the last 3ER live a really long time? So basically Tyrion and these fools set someone with an unnaturally long life up on the throne and said, “we will just pick a new ruler when he’s gone.” If Bran lives as long as the previous 3ER, who’s to say anyone will still be alive to remember that they’re supposed to vote for his successor? Bran could go mad with power (or just mad) and who could stop him once he’s on the throne? It’s just more of the same.
I found that the show tried to make Cersai sympathetic several times when in the book they don’t at all. In the first season she cries about a baby that her and Robert lost after it was born, never happened in the book. I did kinda feel bad for her with the whole faith militant thing but that’s just because I hate those religious fanatics lol
I get that the actors feel defensive of what they made. But the writing in the last couple of seasons got steadily worse the further off book they got. The complexity suffered because D&D were essentially writing ASOIAF fanfiction and no amount of ‘hard work’ by everyone involved was going to save that trainwreck.
The only way Bran works for me as king is if he’s reframed as an evil king. Throughout the seasons, the clues all lead there. He had to be ruthless and unfeeling to survive. That’s Brian’s story, and that’s what shaped him. Anything else is revisionist history.
“Sometimes, I can go days without thinking about GoT and then suddenly I’ll remember some sh-tty scene from the final season and it makes me rage-y all over again.”
This happened to me yesterday! I was so enraged out of nowhere after hearing one of the songs from the show!