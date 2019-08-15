Why hasn’t the Duchess of Sussex received a military patronage yet?

Not content to merely squawk about private jets and vacations, the British tabloid press would also like to snipe about how the Duchess of Sussex has yet to receive any kind of honorary military appointment. It’s actually an interesting thing to note, in my opinion. Even though The Sun frames the story as “the Queen obviously does not like Meghan, for reasons,” I did find myself wondering if there is a reason why Meghan hasn’t received some kind of honorary military appointment as of yet.

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last year, The Queen went to great lengths to make the former Suits actress feel welcome in the Royal Family. Last week, Fabulous Digital exclusively revealed that Her Majesty has made an “unusual effort” to forge a close relationship with the Duchess of Sussex. However, it now appears that there is one way Meghan is lagging behind other senior women in the Royal Family – in that she still doesn’t have an honorary military appointment. In comparison to Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Princess Anne who each been granted an RAF honour, Meghan has yet to receive a military title. In 2015, Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate was made an Honorary Air Commandant of the RAF Air Cadets by Prince Philip. The Duchess of Cornwall holds a number of honorary military appointments. Most notably, Camilla is a patron of the Desert Rats Association as a tribute to her late father who was an officer in the British Army. Princess Anne also holds an impressive 27 military appointments and, as a result, rides alongside her brothers Prince Charles and Andrew at the Trooping the Colour as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Blues and Royals. What’s more, Princess Diana was also granted a number of military honours and was a patron of the Princess of Wales’ Regiment. The reason Meghan has yet to earn a military appointment could be because she is currently on maternity leave, having welcomed baby Archie in May. However, Meghan’s interests mainly revolve around environmentalism, women’s rights and social issues – as highlighted by her royal patronages Smart Works, the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, and animal charity Mayhew. Alternatively, the Duchess of Sussex does not currently have a British citizenship which could be another reason which she has yet to gain a honorary position in the British Armed Forces.

I think the answer is “Meghan’s not a British citizen yet” AND “Meghan hasn’t even been married a year and a half.” Kate only got her first honorary military assignment in (December) 2015, as the Sun notes – that means Kate had been married more than four years before she got anything, and if I remember correctly, the Queen basically had to force the honour on Kate over the Christmas holiday. Oh, I found our old coverage – yes, at the Buckingham Palace Christmas lunch, the Queen bum-rushed Kate and forced her to take the Air Cadet patronage, lmao. My guess is that Meghan will get a military patronage within the next year, if not by the end of this year.