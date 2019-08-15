Gigi Hadid isn’t here for people criticizing her for discussing her Mykonos robbery

Gigi Hadid got robbed in Mykonos this month. She was there on a working vacation – she had model stuff to do, but she was also partying with friends and posting photos to her two (!) Instagram pages. It was on one of those IGs that she posted this post-robbery message: “PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.” Which… I completely understand. I’ve never been robbed, but I can fully imagine how unsettling it is and how I would vow to never go back to that place (if it happened while I was on vacation). But Gigi’s post was “controversial.” This is just a taste of the kinds of messages which were left for a young woman who had just been robbed on vacation:
“This is very rude to Greece and Greek people! One of the main sources of income of Greece is its tourism and you’re literally defaming the country. Millions of people visit Mykonos yearly. Just because it happened to you, it doesn’t mean it happens to everyone. Have you ever seen the crimes and killings that happen in your country? Let alone the mass shootings? Please! What does that mean, that no one should visit the US?”
Let me take this one: I fully understand why foreigners would not want to visit the USA given our mass shootings, gun violence and just our generally violent culture. I’m not personally offended if a French person or a Greek person is like “I’ll never visit America again, I got robbed at gunpoint there/I witnessed a hate crime there!” I would understand that point of view completely. But the argument that Gigi can’t or shouldn’t SAY that she was robbed and that she shouldn’t say that she will never go back there? Please, that’s bulls–t. Gigi knows it’s bulls–t too. Which is why she issued another statement about the circumstances around the robbery and why she felt the need to warn people:
Let me make this clear for everyone below who thinks I don’t deserve to have an opinion on my experience and warn people of this – I was robbed along with more than 30 houses that night, some to gunpoint. It was not possible to contact any form of law enforcement except through my local security who happened to have a contact. That is a privilege that most people traveling there wouldn’t have. If something happens while the police station is closed, there is nothing that can be done to protect yourself, and when the station does open, it doesn’t seem as though their training and resources are in line with keeping people safe or keeping up with the amount of crime that is happening on a nightly basis there (I am speaking of the island specifically only because it’s where I experienced this).
This is not information that is shared with people before they go. If I’d known it happened so much and there was not enough infrastructure to protect myself I wouldn’t have gone. So this is my opinion based on actual events and you not liking that isn’t my problem. Lastly, I work my ass off and never do a trip like this for myself and friends, so if I want to post pictures of the trip after being robbed, I will do so.
“So this is my opinion based on actual events and you not liking that isn’t my problem.” Yep. I’m sure some will say that Gigi is RUDE and she still could have explained herself better or blah blah blah, nit pick nit pick. But the reaction has been so stupid: Gigi was the victim of a crime, she spoke about it and recommended to her followers to never travel there. That’s it. And she’s right to explain the circumstances around the robbery too and how f–king shady it was.
I’m with Gigi on this. Specially because she made a great point about others not having the connections she had to keep herself protected or to report the crime. If it is a major problem there, and by the sounds of it mass robbery at gun-point is, then it’s totally fair for her to warn people not to go there.
Maybe she should have explained the whole story, like she did in her statement, for us to understand better why she felt that way. I can understand why people felt angry about her comment. Just sounded like a rich tone deaf woman
Fantastic response. Americans who don’t travel might not understand the cultural differences, like how a police station could be closed. She paints the picture of why she would not go back – rampant crime with little protection.
I’m from Europe and I’ve never heard about Greece being a dangerous country to visit, just like in anyother places specially in rich areas things like this can happen, not here for an american trying to make other places look like underdeveloped countries.
Exactly, tw.
What an absurd thing for people to get offended over.
With her sisters? Unlikely. Especially since she is worth $20 million with a rich mother and super rich father.
I got “robbed” in Greece too (but it was on the train by gypsies.) Oddly that’s the only time I was robbed in all my travels in Asia and Europe. Is that a new thing, post Greece’s economic fall, about the police not being available ?
All I can say is when I was visiting Greece I felt way safer than in Texas even given warnings about there may be pickpockets and such. The overall culture just feels more civilized and I really didn’t want to come back. I feel really depressed admitting that.
These statements she’s issued on her instas are very well worded and I appreciate her opinion on her personal experiences. I had no idea police stations closed in some other countries, I am not well travelled. That point alone is shocking to me.
I think I would still love to visit Greece someday.
China is somewhere I don’t want to go back to because of other westerners being framed or accused of spying and then being thrown in jail. Bad things can happen in any country but there’s something extra scary about the injustice and irrationally of it
Sorry but have to disagree.
Gigi specifically told people to ”spend your money elsewhere” instead of just saying SHE’s not going back or telling about having a bad experience (which she totally has a right to do). She has a massive following on IG and using that influence to tell people not to travel to a place for something that could’ve happened anywhere.. don’t know, just feels kind of tone-deaf. The entire population of Greece basically lives from tourism but of course a millionaire supermodel born to privilege could never understand that.
Totally agree with you Eva
I got robbed in so many different places and countries but will never ask people not to travel there because I was unlucky. I think with her platform it is not smart telling her followers not to travel to Mykonos due to one bad experience.
I’m French and compared to her own country / the US, European countries are a lot safer.
Thiefs are everywhere!
Her first post doesn’t just say she wouldn’t go back she says she wouldn’t recommend it to others. I think that’s where she overstepped IMO
Her initial post seemed a little flippant, but I think her explanation is decent.
I don’t think the answer is “no one ever go to Greece” but just be informed about where you’re going and aware of your surroundings. Which is good for everywhere you go. Criminals target tourist heavy areas all around the globe.
Side note, I was once in a quaint little town in my home state where the police department , right in the middle of town, was closed. On a Saturday. We had a minor incident to report, so no 911 call or anything needed, and had to fill out a form and drop in in a box. It was weird.
And that is how Mykonos was until it because a celeb and instamodel hangout. It was not really known for being a tourist town until recently.