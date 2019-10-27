Rudy Giuliani butt-dialed NBC reporter twice & talked about all of his crimes

Undead gargoyle Rudy Giuliani is the kind of person who puts his cell phone in his back pocket, then butt-dials a reporter and, with the reporter listening in, talks about all of the crimes he’s committing. This sh-t ain’t even Stupid Watergate. It’s something else entirely. By now, the impeachable offenses are piling up, and the noose around Rudy’s neck just keeps getting tighter. But this one is special. From Rich Schapiro at NBC News:

Late in the night Oct. 16, Rudy Giuliani made a phone call to this reporter. The fact that Giuliani was reaching out wasn’t remarkable. He and the reporter had spoken earlier that evening for a story about his ties to a fringe Iranian opposition group. But this call, it would soon become clear, wasn’t a typical case of a source following up with a reporter. The call came in at 11:07 p.m. and went to voicemail; the reporter was asleep. The next morning, a message exactly three minutes long was sitting in the reporter’s voicemail. In the recording, the words tumbling out of Giuliani’s mouth were not directed at the reporter. He was speaking to someone else, someone in the same room. Giuliani can be heard discussing overseas dealings and lamenting the need for cash, though it’s difficult to discern the full context of the conversation. The call appeared to be one of the most unfortunate of faux pas: what is known, in casual parlance, as a butt dial. And it wasn’t the first time it had happened.

[From NBC News]

Basically, this is the second time Rudy has butt-dialed this one particular reporter. On both butt-dial calls, the reporter just happened to let his calls go to voicemail, so there’s an actual recording for both butt-dials. In the first call, Rudy was slamming (smearing) the Bidens with all of the false claims he’s been pushing to Trump. In the second call, Rudy is telling someone he needs “a few hundred thousand” to do… something. You can hear more below. Perhaps this could be a reality show: That’s So Rudy, wherein Rudy Giuliani travels the world committing crimes out in the open and then butt-dialing reporters mid-crime.