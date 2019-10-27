Rudy Giuliani butt-dialed NBC reporter twice & talked about all of his crimes

Rally in Florida for Republican Gubernatorial Nominee Ron DeSantis

Undead gargoyle Rudy Giuliani is the kind of person who puts his cell phone in his back pocket, then butt-dials a reporter and, with the reporter listening in, talks about all of the crimes he’s committing. This sh-t ain’t even Stupid Watergate. It’s something else entirely. By now, the impeachable offenses are piling up, and the noose around Rudy’s neck just keeps getting tighter. But this one is special. From Rich Schapiro at NBC News:

Late in the night Oct. 16, Rudy Giuliani made a phone call to this reporter. The fact that Giuliani was reaching out wasn’t remarkable. He and the reporter had spoken earlier that evening for a story about his ties to a fringe Iranian opposition group. But this call, it would soon become clear, wasn’t a typical case of a source following up with a reporter. The call came in at 11:07 p.m. and went to voicemail; the reporter was asleep.

The next morning, a message exactly three minutes long was sitting in the reporter’s voicemail. In the recording, the words tumbling out of Giuliani’s mouth were not directed at the reporter. He was speaking to someone else, someone in the same room. Giuliani can be heard discussing overseas dealings and lamenting the need for cash, though it’s difficult to discern the full context of the conversation. The call appeared to be one of the most unfortunate of faux pas: what is known, in casual parlance, as a butt dial. And it wasn’t the first time it had happened.

[From NBC News]

Basically, this is the second time Rudy has butt-dialed this one particular reporter. On both butt-dial calls, the reporter just happened to let his calls go to voicemail, so there’s an actual recording for both butt-dials. In the first call, Rudy was slamming (smearing) the Bidens with all of the false claims he’s been pushing to Trump. In the second call, Rudy is telling someone he needs “a few hundred thousand” to do… something. You can hear more below. Perhaps this could be a reality show: That’s So Rudy, wherein Rudy Giuliani travels the world committing crimes out in the open and then butt-dialing reporters mid-crime.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

7 Responses to “Rudy Giuliani butt-dialed NBC reporter twice & talked about all of his crimes”

  1. Aims says:
    October 27, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Idiot. He’s another one that should be in jail.

    Reply
  2. Léna says:
    October 27, 2019 at 8:05 am

    How amateur? Are they that stupid?

    Reply
  3. Luna says:
    October 27, 2019 at 8:17 am

    Interestingly his “butt dial” gave him free airtime to push conspiracies against the Bidens. Rudi is dumb, but this might not have been an accident. Assident.

    Reply
    • Bella DuPont says:
      October 27, 2019 at 8:23 am

      I agree completely. I don’t believe for a second those calls were by mistake. They were carefully planned and targeted to just the right kind of individual to ensure that the whole world heard it.

      Watch Rudy and Trump in the future rely on one or more of the nuggets released during that call.

      Reply
    • virginfangirls says:
      October 27, 2019 at 8:42 am

      That was exactly my thought once listening it.

      Reply
  4. SusieQ says:
    October 27, 2019 at 8:20 am

    We’re living in the darkest AND the dumbest timeline. Ugh.

    Reply
  5. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    October 27, 2019 at 8:46 am

    This administration is making it awfully hard on satire writers.

    Reply

