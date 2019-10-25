“Eminem was interviewed by the Secret Service for his anti-Trump lyrics” links

Embed from Getty Images

Eminem was interviewed by the Secret Service for his anti-Trump lyrics. [Buzzfeed]

People are saying that Little Women is good & that it will be an awards-season contender. I’m still not sure. [LaineyGossip]

Lindsay Lohan is still Lindsay Lohan-ing. [Dlisted]

Whoopi Goldberg is reprising Sister Act in London! [JustJared]

Naomie Harris wore a very strange ensemble. [GFY]

The youths are not okay. [Pajiba]

An interesting take on Ronan Farrow’s Catch & Kill. [Jezebel]

Texas public school teacher fired for talking about being gay. [Towleroad]

90 Day: The Other Way marriage falls apart. [Starcasm]

Bill Hader has always been a nice guy? [Seriously OMG]

Embed from Getty Images