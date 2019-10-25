“Eminem was interviewed by the Secret Service for his anti-Trump lyrics” links
  • October 25, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Eminem was interviewed by the Secret Service for his anti-Trump lyrics. [Buzzfeed]
People are saying that Little Women is good & that it will be an awards-season contender. I’m still not sure. [LaineyGossip]
Lindsay Lohan is still Lindsay Lohan-ing. [Dlisted]
Whoopi Goldberg is reprising Sister Act in London! [JustJared]
Naomie Harris wore a very strange ensemble. [GFY]
The youths are not okay. [Pajiba]
An interesting take on Ronan Farrow’s Catch & Kill. [Jezebel]
Texas public school teacher fired for talking about being gay. [Towleroad]
90 Day: The Other Way marriage falls apart. [Starcasm]
Bill Hader has always been a nice guy? [Seriously OMG]

11 Responses to ““Eminem was interviewed by the Secret Service for his anti-Trump lyrics” links”

  1. Jadedone says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    TMZ reported Eminem to the secret service for his lyrics, funny they didnt seem to feel the same need when Eminem was rapping about killing his wife.

  2. dota says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    I bet he reported himself since no one was paying attention to him.

  3. Ruyana says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    In an authoritarian dictatorship no criticism of the Dear Leader is permitted. See North Korea for examples.

  4. Joelle says:
    October 25, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    My friend got a visit from the FBI… when she was in 8th grade (so 1988/89) for taking out too many books about Russia from our town’s public library. She was just a nerd studying Russian and wanted to learn more about the country & its history. They didn’t know she was just a kid.

