“Eminem was interviewed by the Secret Service for his anti-Trump lyrics” links

Eminem was interviewed by the Secret Service for his anti-Trump lyrics. [Buzzfeed]
People are saying that Little Women is good & that it will be an awards-season contender. I’m still not sure. [LaineyGossip]
Lindsay Lohan is still Lindsay Lohan-ing. [Dlisted]
Whoopi Goldberg is reprising Sister Act in London! [JustJared]
Naomie Harris wore a very strange ensemble. [GFY]
The youths are not okay. [Pajiba]
An interesting take on Ronan Farrow’s Catch & Kill. [Jezebel]
Texas public school teacher fired for talking about being gay. [Towleroad]
90 Day: The Other Way marriage falls apart. [Starcasm]
Bill Hader has always been a nice guy? [Seriously OMG]
TMZ reported Eminem to the secret service for his lyrics, funny they didnt seem to feel the same need when Eminem was rapping about killing his wife.
+1000.
Well tbf that’s not the job of the secret service.
When did TMZ become such a blatantly right-wing tabloid? Was it always like this and I just wasn’t paying close attention?
Always. The answer is always. Harvey Levin has always been a nut case.
That song was twenty years ago and TMZ didn’t exist then. And Em has actually even apologized for those lyrics . Can we move on now?
Trump has only been president for 2.5 years. Where did you get 20 years from?
I bet he reported himself since no one was paying attention to him.
I guess if you don’t listen to rap you would think that.
In an authoritarian dictatorship no criticism of the Dear Leader is permitted. See North Korea for examples.
My friend got a visit from the FBI… when she was in 8th grade (so 1988/89) for taking out too many books about Russia from our town’s public library. She was just a nerd studying Russian and wanted to learn more about the country & its history. They didn’t know she was just a kid.