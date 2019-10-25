Duchess Meghan wore Hugo Boss to a Windsor Castle panel discussion

Good morning to the Duchess of Sussex, who looked absolutely fantastic for an appearance at Windsor Castle today. Meghan was scheduled to appear at a meeting for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust solo for a gender-equality roundtable, but she arrived at the event with Prince Harry. Harry drove them in his electric Audi E-Tron. I would assume it was a short drive, right? Just a hop from Frogmore Cottage to Windsor Castle proper. The fact that Harry went to the event with Meghan is being interpreted as a signal that he’s supporting her 100%. Which I think is real – so much of the smearing of Meghan in particular has been an effort to break them up, to drive a wedge between them. But it’s only made them stronger as a couple, as a family.
Meghan wore this great Hugo Boss ensemble – a leather pencil skirt and a matching V-neck sweater. This outfit is a dream. Amazing color on Meghan, and I want that sweater in every single color they offer. That style of V-neck is super-flattering on women who are busty, which Meghan is these days because she’s breastfeeding. And I love a pencil skirt too – this is the silhouette that Meghan should wear more often, and I sincerely hope Kate starts copying this sh-t too.
Just this morning, I read this Daily Mail story about how Meghan has been making a conscious fashion choice to try to seem “more relatable” – all by wearing cheaper, mass market clothes and doing more repeats. The tabloids got her coming and going with that one, and I was there too – she was spending way too much money on custom designer pieces in her first year of marriage, and then she swung too far in the opposite direction for the African tour, wearing ill-fitting trench dresses and shirtdresses in muddy colors. There’s a happy medium to be found. Maybe this Hugo Boss ensemble is the answer? Just get this outfit in every color, Meg.
Last thing: the first part of Prince Charles’ documentary (Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall) aired last night in the UK and social media was full of praise for Charles and full of insults for the Sussexes. Yeah… the fact is, the Windsors cannot chase Meghan away at this point. Charles, William and Kate are basically untouchable these days – they’re being praised and embiggened constantly, all to tear down the Sussexes. They NEED Meghan to stick around.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
That colour is incredible on her, wow. I would wear the crap out of this outfit!
If the tabloids did succeed in chasing away the Sussexes and getting them to leave, what then? They wouldn’t leave them alone, I hope no one’s deluded enough to think that, but I do wonder who would get the crap out of those still left in the BRF. Maybe the Cambridge kids would be old enough by then to be tearaway pre-teens instead of cute little cherubs and the whole revolting cycle would begin again…
I love this color on her! Its perfect. I never wear high waisted stuff like this because, like Megan, I am very short waisted and it can make it look more exaggerated. She is pulling it off though and I love it. I think my take away with wearing outfits like this is you must wear heels. Trying to get away with flats is probably where I’m going wrong : /
Agree Meghan looks wonderful, the color is perfect on her and the clothes fit to perfection which is not always easy with leather. This is more how she was styled for “Suits”. Meghan needs to hire the stylist from “Suits”.
Does any know when the “Cornwall Documentary” will air in the USA?
Yes, it’s perfection!
Wow, she looks beautiful….just glad to see them out and about despite the constant sh.t throwing around them by the media and the lack of support from the Windsors
Something not about the fashion. As someone who works at the corporate VP level, it is incredibly rude for the President to just surprise the team and show up to a planned meeting unannounced. This move by Harry just seems so privileged and inconsiderate to the staff who planned and prepared the meeting and discussion.
Going by The Queen’s Commonwealth trust twitter feed, they were delighted to have him.
https://twitter.com/queenscomtrust/status/1187656945139965952
But we’re not talking about a corporation here. And I’m sure the organizers were aware, the “surprise” was for the attendees to the panel and the press.
ETA never mind, I see from the above tweet that it was a surprise. I’m sure the QCT was fine with it though lol.
They commented on a fan’s page that he was their “favorite type of party crasher” so yeah they were fine with it. Probably happy to have the extra publicity.
Ha, absolutely, we would freak the eff out if someone at that level just showed up. I had the same reaction as Anon – which I fully acknowledge is perhaps a bit of PTSD from dealing with some similar events with high-level people.
Regarding her outfits, she can’t win can she? People will still find fault whether it’s an affordable item or couture and will try and police her choices.
It’s funny that they scream about how she’s spending too much, but if she wears something affordable or repeated it’s not “great, she’s listening and learning” it’s “oh she’s just trying to seem relatable because she’s so calculating and evil”.
Rule 1 of the game is “whatever Meghan does is wrong”.
Rule 2 of the game is “whatever Meghan does has the worst possible motive behind it”.
It is odd that some folks are acting like she has spent more on her outfits than any other royal family member, esp in their first year.
I have zero issues with how much the media thinks she spent her first year cause A) wasn’t likely paying retail prices + some pieces I believe were part of her wedding trousseau and B) Her first year was always going to be her building up her wardrobe for future use. If she is still buying a new outfit or having bespoke pieces made for every event 8 years later then I would get the bitching about it. Not to mention her wearing mass market was negged because then it couldn’t be about the fashion because she wasn’t being glamorous enough. 🙄
Purposely contrary solely to nitpick.
In all fairness to the commentariat around here — opining on fashion is pretty much what we do on articles about fashion.
And she looks amazing. The red/burgundy combo isn’t easy to get right and this is oh sooo right.
She looks phenomenal! 10s across the board for this outfit. Huge LOL at Harry driving her after that royal reporter had something to say about her “chauffeur driven car”. How is Prince-driven instead Emily? Also about her clothing costs….they were no more expensive then the rest of the women in the royal family but she was the only one called out /clocked for it *shrugs* life of the biracial/“outsider” duchess huh? If you’re gonna call out you need to call out all but we know that’s not going to happen.
That was Becky English, aka a friend of Kate, who made that swipe about the chauffer-driven car.
Isn’t this the same skirt as the green one from last year? It’s a nice outfit, I like it. Wish they didn’t have so many pictures of her touching her hair.
+1, I loved the green pencil skirt and this one looks great as well. Hugo Boss makes wonderful clothes, my boyfriend wore a HB suit recently for a wedding and I was really impressed by the good quality.
<3 the fall colors, and that cut/fit of the sweater is beautful!
Part of me really hopes Harry drove Meghan in response to that Royal Reporter who made it a point to mention Meghan arrived in a chauffeur driven car to her one world event earlier this week. Love these two!!
She looks amazing. The best part is seeing how much they love each other. We don’t see that much with royal couples. I hope they just move to LA and stay. I just want those tabloids to leave her alone.
This is a great color on her and overall a good look.
Very pretty outfit! I hope she wears more of this colour!
How funny—Queen Letizia just wore this same skirt yesterday! I think I like Letizia’s styling better because it’s a little more interesting with the funky blouse and I’m personally a little tired of tonal dressing. The colors are GORGEOUS on Meghan but it’s bugging me a bit that the color tone of the skirt (warm/orange undertone) is slightly clashing with the top and shoes (cool/blue undertone). Maybe it’s just the way it photographed? The silhouette is fantastic on her, though.
It’s great that Harry joined her for this! One little Meghan quirk I’ve noticed is that she almost always cites how long she and Harry have been working on a particular cause or mentions that she has been working on it for a long time. I’ve noticed Harry has started doing it more too. I always like when women take credit for their work, but I find this interesting in conjunction with her being introduced at the OYW event and described in recent court documents as “a global champion for the rights of women and girls, activist, and philanthropist” and “well-known American actor, business entrepreneur, and women’s rights activist” respectively. Not sure where I’m going with this except to say that it’s smart branding and a good way to differentiate themselves from the institution as a whole. It also helps guide the copy the reporters put out around the events and makes their work seem more cohesive.
Damned if she do, damned if she don’t. This is why she shouldn’t care what people think they are never going to like her no matter what.
My thoughts exactly.
Do you, Meghan.
Gorgeous! Love everything about this work. It is so nice to see how they love and support each other through this horrible situation.
I cannot imagine how challenging and awful this whole thing has been. Rooting for their little family to make it through this bs. She is so lovely kind, and genuine- watch her being treated so horribly is absolutely maddening.
Yeah prince Charles is such the stand-up guy who everyone should be looking at as a role model, take note Sussexes indeed. Only this time in 1995, stand-up guy prince Charles was on national TV admitting to cheating on his wife and young kids and committing adultery with a married Camilla Parker Bowles. Also he was on national TV admitting to saying he wished to become to be a tampon and live in Camilla’s vagina every single day. Yeah, some role model prince Charles is! I swear the annointing into sainthood of these very flawed individuals doesn’t begin nor end with princes Diana.
Duchess Meghan is like bow down bitches, bow, bow down bitches 😂😂. She looks absolutely smashing.
Dear Gosh this human is lovely. So lovely. I really got nothing else. Well, boo to the horrible, racist media and family members. There, two points.
If there was any doubt, she’s definitely an autumn. These autumnal jewel tones are just lovely on her. Looks a bit like an every day work outfit from Banana Republic, but it looks good either way.
Of course Meghan wore Hugo Boss, because she IS the boss! She comes out like the champ she is.
Lol, if Meghan was trying to send a message through her clothes, as it’s often said royal women do, then she picked perfectly!!! She is the Boss!
She looks amazing. I mean she’s alway looks beautiful but this colour and style is perfect on her.
This is the look! She looks amazing. I like that her hair is back with just the “bangs” forward, she looks very sleek and professional. I’m digging it. I love a high waisted skirt.
I wish the bangs were back too but that’s a minor quibble. She looks great.
Oy that Sun article! Pure evil 😔
Love the autumn colors. That Hugo Boss skirt is one of my favorites. She looks lovely.
Meghan and Harry are a team. I think it’s great he chose to come and support her. Omid listed each of the 12 groups that are represented and bravo! These young people are amazing and do their countries proud.
Meghan looks great. I’m glad harry is there for her. I’m still hoping they move out of the royal family. As for William and Charles they are scum and deserve all the karma.
I love the outfit, but I think shoes with a block heel would look better. Also, her hair hanging in her face, not into that.
Lol if harry ever leaves it’s going to be hilarious watching William and Charles see who can throw which one under the bus faster.
Oh. Lord. ……….Tea.
She looks beautiful. Jewel tones look great on her. And Im so over hearing about how much Meghan spends on clothes while Charles is living the life of a Modern Day Dandy with his custom suits and Kate is doing her Bespoke Diana Cosplay. I don’t care! I hope she busts out some gorgeous designer pieces in the future as a giant middle finger.
She looks amazing! I really like her hair like that.
I love this outfit. Simply stunning
Harry and Meghan together show they are a team. I bet the hates were hoping Meghan’s patronages and positions would be taken away from her because of the documentary and their picture in the queen’s receiving room was removed. It’s not 1936 and the BRF cannot afford to shove them out of there.
She’s so pretty and this outfit is fantastic! She’s needs it in every color…hell I need it in every color. Perfect fall work wear!