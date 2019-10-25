Duchess Meghan wore Hugo Boss to a Windsor Castle panel discussion

Embed from Getty Images

Good morning to the Duchess of Sussex, who looked absolutely fantastic for an appearance at Windsor Castle today. Meghan was scheduled to appear at a meeting for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust solo for a gender-equality roundtable, but she arrived at the event with Prince Harry. Harry drove them in his electric Audi E-Tron. I would assume it was a short drive, right? Just a hop from Frogmore Cottage to Windsor Castle proper. The fact that Harry went to the event with Meghan is being interpreted as a signal that he’s supporting her 100%. Which I think is real – so much of the smearing of Meghan in particular has been an effort to break them up, to drive a wedge between them. But it’s only made them stronger as a couple, as a family.

Meghan wore this great Hugo Boss ensemble – a leather pencil skirt and a matching V-neck sweater. This outfit is a dream. Amazing color on Meghan, and I want that sweater in every single color they offer. That style of V-neck is super-flattering on women who are busty, which Meghan is these days because she’s breastfeeding. And I love a pencil skirt too – this is the silhouette that Meghan should wear more often, and I sincerely hope Kate starts copying this sh-t too.

Just this morning, I read this Daily Mail story about how Meghan has been making a conscious fashion choice to try to seem “more relatable” – all by wearing cheaper, mass market clothes and doing more repeats. The tabloids got her coming and going with that one, and I was there too – she was spending way too much money on custom designer pieces in her first year of marriage, and then she swung too far in the opposite direction for the African tour, wearing ill-fitting trench dresses and shirtdresses in muddy colors. There’s a happy medium to be found. Maybe this Hugo Boss ensemble is the answer? Just get this outfit in every color, Meg.

Last thing: the first part of Prince Charles’ documentary (Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall) aired last night in the UK and social media was full of praise for Charles and full of insults for the Sussexes. Yeah… the fact is, the Windsors cannot chase Meghan away at this point. Charles, William and Kate are basically untouchable these days – they’re being praised and embiggened constantly, all to tear down the Sussexes. They NEED Meghan to stick around.

