Duchess Kate went shopping for cheap Halloween costumes for her kids

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are out of school at the moment. It’s the “half term” break for British schoolkids, which just adds to my theory that British school schedules make no real sense to me, but whatever. The point is that the Cambridge kids have some time off, which means that Kate took the kids to Norfolk for their little staycation holiday. Having a home in the country is the only way to exist, people! We would have assumed that Kate and the kids were in Norfolk anyway, but now we have confirmation: Kate was seen and photographed at Sainsbury’s in Norfolk, buying cheap Halloween costumes for her kids.

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned shoppers today when she popped into Sainsbury’s to buy Halloween outfits for Charlotte and George. Kate was seen between 11am and 12am this morning at the self-service counter. Wearing a black ensemble, Kate even asked some children what they were going to dress up as for Halloween while shopping at Sainsbury’s in the Hardwick Industrial Estate, Norfolk. Mum-of-four Kathy Whittaker, 53, was shocked to see Kate browse Halloween outfits while a brawny six foot bodyguard lingered close by. Kathy explained: “Another shopper said that Kate was in the shop near the clothing and pointed where she was to me. I just couldn’t believe it. She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures. I managed to get the photo as she was at the self service check out. I didn’t see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween. I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don’t know what.” She added: “It was so lovely to see her doing normal stuff that you and I do. It was so lovely to see her, she is always beautiful. You don’t expect to see that when you go shopping. I couldn’t concentrate on my shopping. Kate was wearing black trousers and a black polo neck. Charlotte was wearing a little checkered skirt but I couldn’t see anything else. She was saying: ‘Come on kids’ she just understandably wanted to keep them safe. You just don’t expect it to happen, you think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods. She just seemed so down to earth and beautiful as always.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

There are always sightings of Kate out and about, doing normal things. That’s been happening for years, and I don’t have any particular conspiracy about the timing or What It Means. I think Kate probably just brought the kids to Norfolk on Wednesday and then she popped out to buy some cheap costumes so they would stop bugging her about it. What’s funny/interesting is that Kate can simply do no wrong these days – the Daily Mail wrote this up using words like “relatable” and “perfect representative of the Crown.” Some bystanders snapped a few candid photos of her too, and those photos were initially published by the Mail and one or two other sites, but they’ve all been pulled. Kensington Palace is really quick out of the gate when it involves candid photos of Kate being regal and relatable. Not so quick out of the gate when it involves the smear campaign against Meghan though.