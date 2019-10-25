Duchess Kate went shopping for cheap Halloween costumes for her kids

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are out of school at the moment. It’s the “half term” break for British schoolkids, which just adds to my theory that British school schedules make no real sense to me, but whatever. The point is that the Cambridge kids have some time off, which means that Kate took the kids to Norfolk for their little staycation holiday. Having a home in the country is the only way to exist, people! We would have assumed that Kate and the kids were in Norfolk anyway, but now we have confirmation: Kate was seen and photographed at Sainsbury’s in Norfolk, buying cheap Halloween costumes for her kids.
The Duchess of Cambridge stunned shoppers today when she popped into Sainsbury’s to buy Halloween outfits for Charlotte and George. Kate was seen between 11am and 12am this morning at the self-service counter. Wearing a black ensemble, Kate even asked some children what they were going to dress up as for Halloween while shopping at Sainsbury’s in the Hardwick Industrial Estate, Norfolk.
Mum-of-four Kathy Whittaker, 53, was shocked to see Kate browse Halloween outfits while a brawny six foot bodyguard lingered close by. Kathy explained: “Another shopper said that Kate was in the shop near the clothing and pointed where she was to me. I just couldn’t believe it. She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures. I managed to get the photo as she was at the self service check out. I didn’t see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween. I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don’t know what.”
She added: “It was so lovely to see her doing normal stuff that you and I do. It was so lovely to see her, she is always beautiful. You don’t expect to see that when you go shopping. I couldn’t concentrate on my shopping. Kate was wearing black trousers and a black polo neck. Charlotte was wearing a little checkered skirt but I couldn’t see anything else. She was saying: ‘Come on kids’ she just understandably wanted to keep them safe. You just don’t expect it to happen, you think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods. She just seemed so down to earth and beautiful as always.”
There are always sightings of Kate out and about, doing normal things. That’s been happening for years, and I don’t have any particular conspiracy about the timing or What It Means. I think Kate probably just brought the kids to Norfolk on Wednesday and then she popped out to buy some cheap costumes so they would stop bugging her about it. What’s funny/interesting is that Kate can simply do no wrong these days – the Daily Mail wrote this up using words like “relatable” and “perfect representative of the Crown.” Some bystanders snapped a few candid photos of her too, and those photos were initially published by the Mail and one or two other sites, but they’ve all been pulled. Kensington Palace is really quick out of the gate when it involves candid photos of Kate being regal and relatable. Not so quick out of the gate when it involves the smear campaign against Meghan though.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I cant take Kate anymore. Yawn. Yuck. Etc.
Amen
Pippa tip: don’t click on the posts.
Surprised she didn’t pick up their Halloween stuff from Party Pieces.
😂😂😂
Or go fully down the Sainted Yummy Mummy route and handmake them.
Introducing 2019′s costumes, NEW for this year:
Rosy Maiden
Spoilt Princess
Keen Worker
Wandering Willy
I literally saw a picture of her and immediately had a negative reaction. Everything going on with the Sussexes makes the Cambridge’s look like villains, honestly.
It doesn’t help that her resting face nowadays makes her look like she’s the bad guy, what with the empty stare and extra dark eyebrows.
Lainey had a piece up yesterday about William’s private secretary being close Dan Wooten and a few other of the most virulent royal reporters….
I just did Haloween costume shopping for my baby :/ he always wants to be batman, three years in a row!
I dont think there is anything shady about the timing or anything on Kate’s part. I think that the media is still the culprit here, making getting costumes seem like super hero work.
+1, I think she did the same last year, if I`m not mistaken.
Also, my sister is teacher and she has 2 week autumn holidays right now, while my niece (her daughter) only has 1 week off. So I agree, autumn holidays are a bit weird.
She is so relatable though, the school run, the costumes for the little ones, the chutney, the palaces, the tiara’s, the pruning of an overgrowing Rose garden, she is just like us. A true representative for her people.
I too relate to her endless hours of exercise, daily professional blowdries, discounted Land Rovers and ability to drop several thousand pounds on a dress I shall wear once. Truly I try to emulate her in all ways, for she is the Perfect Modern British Woman, and I have much to learn.
Yes, everyone has their own RPOs telling others to put their phones away when they enter an establishment. Truly a woman of the people.
And I’m sure she’s going to dragged because her RPO asked people to not take photos. Dragged for disrespecting the very people to whom she owes her fancy lifestyle. Oh wait. Wrong duchess.
It’s so commonplace to have your bodyguard watching everyone with phones!
You are on fire Zapp! And all of the other posts under you, so true!
Someone asked the other day how I knew the Cambridges approved the tarmac pics. This is how. When they want privacy, they embargo pics.
Exactly this. They can make any images disappear, they have that power. It’s always on their terms.
I wonder if Charlotte pulled any faces or told people they weren’t invited to her house this time?
Excellent point. Obviously, if they don’t want us to see something, we won’t.
Bingo. this post should be “pinned” so that whenever anyone says “how do you know those pics were staged” we can point to this.
Exactly. I’ve had that same argument with Kate and Will Stans.
And yet everyone who pointed this out during the discount jet incident was branded conspiratorial. The kids are never put in the UK media without consent from KP. And in this case it looks like even Kate alone pics couldn’t stay up either.
This. Obvious PR is obvious. It smacks of the silly yarn about her and the kids at the pool, a couple weeks before the Rose Hanbury news was dropped.
I’m curious as to how were they able to get the pictures pulled? They were in a public place so there should’ve been no expectation of privacy.
A good friend of mine is a photographer and we recently had a discussion about taking pictures in public. He said he is not asking people for permission if he is e.g. taking picture at public events. So I also wonder how they managed to get the pics pulled.
“I’m curious as to how were they able to get the pictures pulled?”
KP ask the Daily Fail to remove the pictures from the online edition and The Daily Fail complied with the KP request. Bill and Cathy Cambridge are in bed with the Daily Fail.
Because they asked them to.
Sad. Getting in bed with the seems like a slippery slope to me. The press is gonna have them by the throat till the end of time.
I think that goes back to Caroline of Monaco’s fight with a German magazine. The European Court of Human Rights ruled that pictures taken of celebrities doing private things are an invasion of their privacy.
https://www.pinsentmasons.com/out-law/news/princess-caroline-of-monaco-wins-privacy-ruling
I’m gagging.
Ah yes so down to earth and beautiful for doing this staged visit mmhm.
Were the photos actually published? I saw the DM article right around when it went up (or so I thought) and it didn’t have any. I could only find one shot on Instagram of Kate checking out and it wasn’t a clear image.
The original article was from a more local paper and there was that one photo of Kate. It was removed quickly though and so it probably never made it to when the DM wrote their own version of the article.
Further proof that the budget flight snaps were not only staged but approved by KP and the Cambridges – I still think Carole took those shots.
yes.
I don’t think this was staged or anything, but I do think it confirms a couple things I suspected. First that the tarmac pics were staged or at least allowed. Also, that the criticism of Meghan for not wanting to be in pictures at Wimbledon was unfair. If Kate can have her bodyguard trying to make sure no one takes pictures of her in a public place without any drama, why can’t Meghan? It’s almost like there is a double standard!
In fairness, we don’t have photos of Meghan doing “relatable” things either, whatever that means. I am sure she does them too. Unless we are going to say polo matches and Wimbledon are “relatable.” That would be for both Meghan and Kate, and yeah I do that all the time. Actually, it is kind of odd with everyone attached to their phones now. We saw the grainy picture several days after the event of Harry and Meghan going to a restaurant, now that’s totally relatable, but you couldn’t see much, and that picture died too. Just saying if they let the stories stay why not the pictures.
How is the puking going guys, be careful not to dehydrate.
I don’t blame her for going cheap with the costumes. I’ve bought pricey Halloween costumes and I’ve bought cheap ones, and the cheap ones are by far the kids’ favorites.
If this were Meghan there would be endless column inches about (1) how American Halloween is (2) the environmental impact of a throwaway costume (3) deep investigations into the factory in some far flung destinations where the costumes are made by slave labour (4) How as future leaders of the CoE this goes against religious values … ad infinitum….
In other news I hope Kate is ready to watch George throw Louis repeatedly under the bus one day…