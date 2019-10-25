Duchess Kate went shopping for cheap Halloween costumes for her kids

Princess Charlotte is spotted on her first day of School in London!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are out of school at the moment. It’s the “half term” break for British schoolkids, which just adds to my theory that British school schedules make no real sense to me, but whatever. The point is that the Cambridge kids have some time off, which means that Kate took the kids to Norfolk for their little staycation holiday. Having a home in the country is the only way to exist, people! We would have assumed that Kate and the kids were in Norfolk anyway, but now we have confirmation: Kate was seen and photographed at Sainsbury’s in Norfolk, buying cheap Halloween costumes for her kids.

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned shoppers today when she popped into Sainsbury’s to buy Halloween outfits for Charlotte and George. Kate was seen between 11am and 12am this morning at the self-service counter. Wearing a black ensemble, Kate even asked some children what they were going to dress up as for Halloween while shopping at Sainsbury’s in the Hardwick Industrial Estate, Norfolk.

Mum-of-four Kathy Whittaker, 53, was shocked to see Kate browse Halloween outfits while a brawny six foot bodyguard lingered close by. Kathy explained: “Another shopper said that Kate was in the shop near the clothing and pointed where she was to me. I just couldn’t believe it. She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures. I managed to get the photo as she was at the self service check out. I didn’t see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween. I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don’t know what.”

She added: “It was so lovely to see her doing normal stuff that you and I do. It was so lovely to see her, she is always beautiful. You don’t expect to see that when you go shopping. I couldn’t concentrate on my shopping. Kate was wearing black trousers and a black polo neck. Charlotte was wearing a little checkered skirt but I couldn’t see anything else. She was saying: ‘Come on kids’ she just understandably wanted to keep them safe. You just don’t expect it to happen, you think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods. She just seemed so down to earth and beautiful as always.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

There are always sightings of Kate out and about, doing normal things. That’s been happening for years, and I don’t have any particular conspiracy about the timing or What It Means. I think Kate probably just brought the kids to Norfolk on Wednesday and then she popped out to buy some cheap costumes so they would stop bugging her about it. What’s funny/interesting is that Kate can simply do no wrong these days – the Daily Mail wrote this up using words like “relatable” and “perfect representative of the Crown.” Some bystanders snapped a few candid photos of her too, and those photos were initially published by the Mail and one or two other sites, but they’ve all been pulled. Kensington Palace is really quick out of the gate when it involves candid photos of Kate being regal and relatable. Not so quick out of the gate when it involves the smear campaign against Meghan though.

Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge listens during a visit to The Natural History Museum in London, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Museum, visited the Natural History Museum's Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.

42 Responses to “Duchess Kate went shopping for cheap Halloween costumes for her kids”

  1. Missskirrtin says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:02 am

    I cant take Kate anymore. Yawn. Yuck. Etc.

    Reply
  2. Smices says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Surprised she didn’t pick up their Halloween stuff from Party Pieces.

    Reply
  3. runcmc says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:08 am

    I literally saw a picture of her and immediately had a negative reaction. Everything going on with the Sussexes makes the Cambridge’s look like villains, honestly.

    Reply
    • undergalaxy says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:15 am

      It doesn’t help that her resting face nowadays makes her look like she’s the bad guy, what with the empty stare and extra dark eyebrows.

      Reply
    • bonobochick says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:37 am

      Lainey had a piece up yesterday about William’s private secretary being close Dan Wooten and a few other of the most virulent royal reporters….

      Reply
  4. Cidy says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:08 am

    I just did Haloween costume shopping for my baby :/ he always wants to be batman, three years in a row!

    I dont think there is anything shady about the timing or anything on Kate’s part. I think that the media is still the culprit here, making getting costumes seem like super hero work.

    Reply
    • Elisa says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:18 am

      +1, I think she did the same last year, if I`m not mistaken.
      Also, my sister is teacher and she has 2 week autumn holidays right now, while my niece (her daughter) only has 1 week off. So I agree, autumn holidays are a bit weird. :)

      Reply
  5. Zapp Brannigan says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:12 am

    She is so relatable though, the school run, the costumes for the little ones, the chutney, the palaces, the tiara’s, the pruning of an overgrowing Rose garden, she is just like us. A true representative for her people.

    Reply
    • undergalaxy says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:18 am

      I too relate to her endless hours of exercise, daily professional blowdries, discounted Land Rovers and ability to drop several thousand pounds on a dress I shall wear once. Truly I try to emulate her in all ways, for she is the Perfect Modern British Woman, and I have much to learn.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:25 am

      Yes, everyone has their own RPOs telling others to put their phones away when they enter an establishment. Truly a woman of the people.

      Reply
      • ProfPlum says:
        October 25, 2019 at 8:28 am

        And I’m sure she’s going to dragged because her RPO asked people to not take photos. Dragged for disrespecting the very people to whom she owes her fancy lifestyle. Oh wait. Wrong duchess.

    • Jen says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:34 am

      It’s so commonplace to have your bodyguard watching everyone with phones!

      Reply
    • notpretentious says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:38 am

      You are on fire Zapp! And all of the other posts under you, so true!

      Reply
  6. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:14 am

    Someone asked the other day how I knew the Cambridges approved the tarmac pics. This is how. When they want privacy, they embargo pics.

    Reply
    • undergalaxy says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:19 am

      Exactly this. They can make any images disappear, they have that power. It’s always on their terms.

      I wonder if Charlotte pulled any faces or told people they weren’t invited to her house this time?

      Reply
    • S808 says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:25 am

      Excellent point. Obviously, if they don’t want us to see something, we won’t.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:34 am

      Bingo. this post should be “pinned” so that whenever anyone says “how do you know those pics were staged” we can point to this.

      Reply
    • Jen says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:35 am

      Exactly. I’ve had that same argument with Kate and Will Stans.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:36 am

      And yet everyone who pointed this out during the discount jet incident was branded conspiratorial. The kids are never put in the UK media without consent from KP. And in this case it looks like even Kate alone pics couldn’t stay up either.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:39 am

      This. Obvious PR is obvious. It smacks of the silly yarn about her and the kids at the pool, a couple weeks before the Rose Hanbury news was dropped.

      Reply
  7. S808 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:14 am

    I’m curious as to how were they able to get the pictures pulled? They were in a public place so there should’ve been no expectation of privacy.

    Reply
  8. undergalaxy says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:14 am

    I’m gagging.

    Ah yes so down to earth and beautiful for doing this staged visit mmhm.

    Reply
  9. Lexa says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:23 am

    Were the photos actually published? I saw the DM article right around when it went up (or so I thought) and it didn’t have any. I could only find one shot on Instagram of Kate checking out and it wasn’t a clear image.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:39 am

      The original article was from a more local paper and there was that one photo of Kate. It was removed quickly though and so it probably never made it to when the DM wrote their own version of the article.

      Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Further proof that the budget flight snaps were not only staged but approved by KP and the Cambridges – I still think Carole took those shots.

    Reply
  11. Jen says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:36 am

    I don’t think this was staged or anything, but I do think it confirms a couple things I suspected. First that the tarmac pics were staged or at least allowed. Also, that the criticism of Meghan for not wanting to be in pictures at Wimbledon was unfair. If Kate can have her bodyguard trying to make sure no one takes pictures of her in a public place without any drama, why can’t Meghan? It’s almost like there is a double standard!

    Reply
  12. madsky says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:36 am

    In fairness, we don’t have photos of Meghan doing “relatable” things either, whatever that means. I am sure she does them too. Unless we are going to say polo matches and Wimbledon are “relatable.” That would be for both Meghan and Kate, and yeah I do that all the time. Actually, it is kind of odd with everyone attached to their phones now. We saw the grainy picture several days after the event of Harry and Meghan going to a restaurant, now that’s totally relatable, but you couldn’t see much, and that picture died too. Just saying if they let the stories stay why not the pictures.

    Reply
  13. Lene Malan says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:36 am

    How is the puking going guys, be careful not to dehydrate.

    Reply
  14. Becks1 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:37 am

    I don’t blame her for going cheap with the costumes. I’ve bought pricey Halloween costumes and I’ve bought cheap ones, and the cheap ones are by far the kids’ favorites.

    Reply
  15. Mignionette says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:42 am

    If this were Meghan there would be endless column inches about (1) how American Halloween is (2) the environmental impact of a throwaway costume (3) deep investigations into the factory in some far flung destinations where the costumes are made by slave labour (4) How as future leaders of the CoE this goes against religious values … ad infinitum….

    Reply
  16. Mignionette says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:44 am

    In other news I hope Kate is ready to watch George throw Louis repeatedly under the bus one day…

    Reply

