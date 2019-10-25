Kanye West asked coworkers ‘to not have premarital sex’ while they worked with him

Kanye West and his family attend the Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York for his Sunday service

Kanye West was supposed to drop his new album, Jesus Is King, on September 27th, then Kim promised that it would come out on September 29th. Yeezy fans really stayed up late for the album to drop online. It did not. Then Kanye said, this time it’s for real, this time we’re dropping at midnight on 10/25. It didn’t happen. He’s still putting the final touches on the songs, so maybe next week, maybe a month from now. I do think it will be released sooner rather than later because Kanye’s already started the promotional tour for it. He gave an interview to Beats 1 about his new religious stuff, his bipolar disorder, and how he went way overboard with his coworkers. Here’s a clip:

I’ll say this… Kanye seems more lucid here than he’s seemed in years. He almost seems like the old pre-breakdown Kanye. But pre- or post-breakdown, Kanye still has issues with boundaries and a lot more. Some quotes:

Being handcuffed in the hospital during his breakdown: “The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital. One of the things that happened when I went to the hospital is I started reading the Bible and I started writing and copying out Bible verses.”

He’s a son of God: West now sees himself as a “son of God… Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the Gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me. I’ve spread a lot of things.”

What he did while working on the album: “There were times when I was asking people to fast during the album. This is gonna be radical what I’m about to say … There were times when I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album.” West said there were “times when I went to people that were working on other projects and said, ‘Could you just work and focus on this?’ I thought if we could all focus and fast, I mean it’s known families that pray together stay together.”

Religion has improved his life: “There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me. I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me. But now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave. I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

On running for political office: “There will be a time when I’m president of the US, and I will remember… any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we’re doing.”

Yeah. Kanye’s been canceled for a while now for political reasons, so I’m not going to do some angry tirade about his words here. Trying to tell coworkers – likely freelancers/independent contractors – that they can’t work on other sh-t or have premarital sex is not just wrong, it’s illegal. They could sue him. As for his religious stuff… I’ve been saying for a while now that his move to a Kanye-specific evangelical revivalism is just about his bipolar disorder. It’s not a conscious “I’m doing this to make money” scheme, although he will find a way to monetize it, clearly. Religion is just what his mind is clinging to like a salve.

Trump Kanye Meeting

27 Responses to “Kanye West asked coworkers ‘to not have premarital sex’ while they worked with him”

  1. Sierra says:
    October 25, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Is that even legal?

    Reply
  2. Devon says:
    October 25, 2019 at 7:48 am

    He is suck a freak.

    Reply
  3. Lala11_7 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 7:49 am

    I can’t even be mad at him anymore…I just pity him

    Reply
  4. HK9 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 7:53 am

    Not to have premarital sex??? Does this muthafauker know that 98% of the iconic gospel albums/songs were recorded by gay/lesbian people?? And I’m sure they were having sex at the time. How about he just stick to taking his meds on time and stop trying to control other people’s lives (and that includes his wife. I can’t believe he made me defend her which makes this even more annoying)

    This will not end well.

    Reply
  5. Missskirrtin says:
    October 25, 2019 at 7:53 am

    Hes in a very, very bad place and hes only going to get worse. I pity his family and coworkers.

    Reply
  6. Mignionette says:
    October 25, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Yet North is in their wedding pics….

    Reply
  7. Luna says:
    October 25, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Kanye suffers from mental illness, and at this point he is being exploited because of his lack of capacity. Someone call adult protective services.

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    October 25, 2019 at 7:55 am

    I used to think that the religious mania was going to be thing that finally pushed PMK into getting Kim to divorce him, but he’s serious about running for president and PMK and her prize grifter have been pushing that for the last two years – that is the last, biggest prize and they want it bad. And unfortunately in this new bizarro world, it could happen. They gave a whole audience of empty heads supporting her (you know, because she’s such a selfless saint now) and since the two of them have been sucking up to baby hands for the last few years, they have a steady source of high level publicity and support and you know they know it.

    What a coup for the religious right in this country – they can install another little puppet and say “see?? We’re not racist!!”.

    Reply
  9. Ariel says:
    October 25, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Do you think Kim’s next husband will be a calm, quiet, older businessman, or a calm, quiet, younger, supportive guy (like her mom’s boyfriend?

    Reply
  10. Eliza says:
    October 25, 2019 at 7:58 am

    Because married people aren’t distracted but single people are? Did he specify married people should only sleep with spouses?

    Were his last albums made while celibate?

    Reply
  11. Eleonor says:
    October 25, 2019 at 7:59 am

    Otherwise?

    Reply
  12. aurora says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:01 am

    You know, just like he and Kim didn’t… Oh wait…
    and lol at “families that pray together stay together”

    Reply
  13. Chaine says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:02 am

    “When I’m president”. Oh geez.

    Reply
  14. S808 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:04 am

    Never thought there’d come a day that I pity Kim yet here we are. I hope he gets medicated cause this is a lot.

    Reply
  15. FHMom says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:08 am

    It’s his mental illness speaking. It’s a phase.

    Reply
    • Bryn says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:14 am

      Religious fantasism and mental illness go hand in hand

      Reply
    • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:47 am

      Everything is a phase. Our political system is going through a phase. War is a phase. And death is a final phase for each of us. So let’s not sideline actions because they’re phases. It reminds me of the statement, ‘Boys will be boys.’ Actions embedded within phases define our existence. It’s time to fight the cray.

      Reply
  16. Amanita says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Only if he diligently takes his pills, fair?

    Reply
  17. Mar says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:34 am

    He sounds so completely insane here.

    Reply
  18. Gobo says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Religious Mania is a common symptom of Bipolar Disorder. None of this makes me think he is anywhere close to well.

    Reply
  19. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:38 am

    Omfg. Omfg. Wait, lemme go look at some naked pics of his wife. Oh, and check out his lyrics. I can’t even process this hypocritical maniac. He and his president are cut from the same crazy cloth. I can’t wait for total demise. It never comes, I don’t get it, but I continue to be excited for the genius coup de grace.

    Reply
  20. Porter says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:39 am

    “I will remember any founder that didn’t have the capacity to culturally understand what we’re doing.”

    Wtf does that mean? Dude spouts total nonsense and some people will call it genius just because they don’t understand it. They’ll think it’s over their heads, but it’s total word salad.

    Reply

