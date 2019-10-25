Kanye West asked coworkers ‘to not have premarital sex’ while they worked with him

Kanye West was supposed to drop his new album, Jesus Is King, on September 27th, then Kim promised that it would come out on September 29th. Yeezy fans really stayed up late for the album to drop online. It did not. Then Kanye said, this time it’s for real, this time we’re dropping at midnight on 10/25. It didn’t happen. He’s still putting the final touches on the songs, so maybe next week, maybe a month from now. I do think it will be released sooner rather than later because Kanye’s already started the promotional tour for it. He gave an interview to Beats 1 about his new religious stuff, his bipolar disorder, and how he went way overboard with his coworkers. Here’s a clip:

I’ll say this… Kanye seems more lucid here than he’s seemed in years. He almost seems like the old pre-breakdown Kanye. But pre- or post-breakdown, Kanye still has issues with boundaries and a lot more. Some quotes:

Being handcuffed in the hospital during his breakdown: “The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital. One of the things that happened when I went to the hospital is I started reading the Bible and I started writing and copying out Bible verses.” He’s a son of God: West now sees himself as a “son of God… Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the Gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me. I’ve spread a lot of things.” What he did while working on the album: “There were times when I was asking people to fast during the album. This is gonna be radical what I’m about to say … There were times when I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album.” West said there were “times when I went to people that were working on other projects and said, ‘Could you just work and focus on this?’ I thought if we could all focus and fast, I mean it’s known families that pray together stay together.” Religion has improved his life: “There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me. I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me. But now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave. I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.” On running for political office: “There will be a time when I’m president of the US, and I will remember… any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we’re doing.”

Yeah. Kanye’s been canceled for a while now for political reasons, so I’m not going to do some angry tirade about his words here. Trying to tell coworkers – likely freelancers/independent contractors – that they can’t work on other sh-t or have premarital sex is not just wrong, it’s illegal. They could sue him. As for his religious stuff… I’ve been saying for a while now that his move to a Kanye-specific evangelical revivalism is just about his bipolar disorder. It’s not a conscious “I’m doing this to make money” scheme, although he will find a way to monetize it, clearly. Religion is just what his mind is clinging to like a salve.