Kaia Gerber: It ‘takes a moment’ to realize if I’m looking at a photo of myself or my mom

Rande Gerber , Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber attends the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, on Monday 10th December, London, UK. James Shaw/Retna.

Back in the day – the 1990s – I was a Cindy Crawford fan. The Era of the Supermodel was a real thing, and Cindy, Linda, Naomi, Christy and Claudia were everywhere and every single person had a favorite. Cindy and Linda Evangelista were my favorites – Linda was the chameleon who dated The Edge and Cindy had the wholesome-with-an-edge vibe. Regardless of which one was your favorite, I think everyone acknowledged that all of those women had the It Factor, that intangible watchable quality that made them fascinating models and celebrities.

So, as an old-school Cindy fan, I was sort of disappointed to see that neither of her children really inherited that It Factor. I was also disappointed in how hard Cindy pushed her kids (mostly Kaia) into modeling at such a young age. Cindy was already grooming Kaia for supermodel glory when that child was like 12 years old. Back then, I used to feel for Kaia… it was clear that while she was a perfectly pretty girl, she was never going to live up to her mother’s expectations, nor would Kaia live up to the expectations of everyone in the fashion industry that she should basically be a new version of her mom. But as Kaia has gotten older (she turned 18 in September), she has grown into her looks a bit more, and you can definitely see more “Cindy” in her. Guess what? Kaia knows it too.

Kaia Gerber and her mother, Cindy Crawford, have had countless twinning moments, from Met Gala parties to Paris Vogue covers. But the 18-year-old model didn’t notice her uncanny resemblance to Crawford, 53, until recently. In a personal essay for Vogue’s November 2019 issue, Gerber (whose dad is Crawford’s husband of 21 years, Rande Gerber) opened up about the similarities she shares with her mom and what it feels like following in Crawford’s modeling footsteps.

“From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” Gerber wrote. “As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices.” But Gerber admitted that she often doubted their likeness: “It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is.”

Now, she sees a slew of similarities between her and her mother, adding the one thing she appreciates more than having Crawford’s runway looks is her personality.

“The biggest compliment is when someone says I act like my mom,” Gerber explained. “Beyond her beauty and obvious appeal, she has always been my hero and my role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through, and that’s something for which I’m beyond grateful.”

Geber jokingly added the one trait that sets her and Crawford apart: “Quick tip: My mom’s the one with the mole.”

[From People]

Yeah… not really. As I said, there’s totally a resemblance now. Now that Kaia has grown into her looks more. But when Kaia was younger, it was more like people wanted DESPERATELY for Kaia to look like Cindy and… she really didn’t. She just looked like what she was: a young, pretty girl who should be in school, not walking a runway. Still, Kaia is really doing the hard-sell on “I look like my mom, HIRE ME.”

The British Fashion Awards 2018

The British Fashion Awards 2018

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Kaia Gerber: It ‘takes a moment’ to realize if I’m looking at a photo of myself or my mom”

  1. Snazzy says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Umm no, honestly I don’t see it. This kid is a charisma vacuum

    Reply
  2. Blaire says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:23 am

    *side-eyes* oh really tho Kaia I think you need glasses…

    Reply
  3. Eliza says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:24 am

    Oh the PR coaches are so lazy lately. No. No it doesn’t.

    Reply
  4. Claire says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:25 am

    It doesn’t take a psychologist to see there are major issues there. Enmeshment, much? I am worried that she has not gone through the normal process of psychological separation from her parent that most teenagers experience. Also, she is pretty but not a model.

    Reply
    • Mignionette says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:38 am

      I wouldn’t say enmeshment. She clearly idolises her mother and wants to emulate her success but I’m not sure its goes that far. Likewise Cindy is living vicariously via Kaia.

      Also I think Kaia is one of the prettier models of her generation. The push towards Instagram homogeneity has really killed off the slightly more unusual look a la Linda Evangelista or Helena Christensen.

      Reply
  5. Steph says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Lol., yeah…no. shes a really pretty girl but no.

    Reply
  6. Steph says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:25 am

    ..

    Reply
  7. Kersplasha says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:29 am

    She’s beautiful, but looks more like Rachel Bilson then Cindy Crawford in photos.

    Reply
    • Elisa says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:40 am

      yes, she could be Rachel Bilson’s twin. :)
      Cindy – and also Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis – were so present, but their daughters look so vacant, like their are not really here. I hope I’m making sense. :)

      Reply
    • kliving says:
      October 25, 2019 at 8:47 am

      YES! THAT’S who she reminds me of! I couldn’t put my finger on it. Definitely Rachel Bilson more than her mom.

      Reply
  8. Originaltessa says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:30 am

    Cindy smoldered. She was sultry and sexy, and just drop dead gorgeous. I love Kaia’s look too, it’s just very different from her mother’s. They are very different models.

    Reply
  9. S808 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:32 am

    She’s gorgeous and there is a resemblance but no one is looking at her and mistaking her for her mother. That being said I hope she’s able to make a name for herself outside of her mother who almost seems like helicopter mom in terms of her modeling career.

    Reply
  10. Maria says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:32 am

    Sure it does.

    Reply
  11. Guest says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:43 am

    Kaia, to me, looks more like her dad. I don’t really see Cindy. The son looks like Cindy.

    Reply
  12. Slowsnow says:
    October 25, 2019 at 8:47 am

    🧐 can we just acknowledge that obsessing over models is a teenager thing to do that as grown-ups we no longer do rather than melancholically talk about beautiful ladies that wore clothes to sell stuff back in the day?
    The It factor is such a silly sexist thing that turns women into objects. There is no It factor for men and when there was (for cute actors) they tried to shed it (like Ryan Reynolds or Goslin, Depp etc). Let’s look at what women do.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment


celebitchy

Lainey Gossip

Zendaya out with her stylist

Hailee Steinfeld in sheer pants

 Pajiba

Should you watch The Laundromat?

How to watch Jay and Silent Bob reboot
Dlisted

Chicken Fried Sandwich costume is sold out

Wendy Williams is such an a-hole

 Just Jared

Chris Evans supports his brother

Zoe Kravitz out with her husband