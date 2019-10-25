Three women were kicked out of a bar after they yelled at Harvey Weinstein

Wednesday night, Harvey Weinstein slithered out from under his rock and attended an event for Actor’s Hour at Downtime bar. He was there by invitation from Alexandra Laliberte, who runs Actor’s Hour. It was supposed to be a showcase for young actors and comedians. But then Kelly Bachman got on stage and made a few pointed comments about Weinstein and Bachman booed and told to “shut up.” Then one woman got up and close to Weinstein and started yelling at him and she was the one thrown out of the bar. Then actress Amber Rollo got up and took that woman’s place. One of Weinstein’s security goons called her a “c-nt” and she got kicked out too. Rollo then did a Twitter thread about it (follow this tweet for the story:
***TW Sexual Assault***
Hey everyone. You might have seen my tweet about cursing out Harvey Weinstein last night. As a rape survivor I'm so furious and sad and frustrated.
Here is a thread about what happened.
— Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019
After Rollo’s Twitter thread went viral, The Hollywood Reporter contacted Downtime bar AND Harvey Weinstein. Here’s what the bar’s spokesperson had to say:
“We want to address some concerns about a recent incident at Downtime. A company called Actors Hour rented our bar for a private event, with a guest list all their own. Shortly into the evening, one guest began heckling another, causing a disturbance to everyone in attendance. After several requests to stop were ignored, we kindly asked the heckler to leave.”
“Please know that our goal at Downtime is to create an environment where everyone feels welcome. We respect the privacy of our patrons and event partners, and want to ensure that all guests are treated equally, with the same service and respect. In keeping with this goal, we made a decision that would allow the evening to continue as planned. Thank you, Downtime.”
I mean… Downtime’s staff could have behaved differently. They should have behaved differently. But ultimately, I think this was the fault of Actors Hour and… you know, Harvey Weinstein. Here’s the statement from Harvey Weinstein’s rep:
“Harvey Weinstein was out with friends enjoying the music and trying to find some solace in his life that has been turned upside down. This scene was uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too. As an aside — Harvey in fact suggested the woman should be allowed to talk and ask him any questions. The venue’s personnel asked the woman to leave, not Harvey’s. I would just point out that he is being treated as if he has been convicted. Accusations are, in fact, not convictions. Due process is still the foundation of each and every one of our civil rights in this country. Please don’t lose sight of that definitive conviction when you write. Anyone should be allowed to be there if they are acting in accordance with the norms of the space. As for the name calling, it was 100 percent not anyone in HW’s employ and not someone speaking on HW’s behalf.”
“This scene was uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too…” WTF does “due process” have to do with women standing in front of Weinstein and calling him a rapist to his fat rapist face? You know what is actually “rude”? Inviting a f–king serial predator of ACTRESSES to an event for actors.
Here’s Kelly Bachman’s stand-up, which… got her escorted out of the bar. NSFW for language. When she says “f–k you,” it’s pretty cathartic. But the dude who told her to “shut up” needs to go straight to hell.
Actors Hour and the Downtown Bar are both getting absolutely murdered online and have had to shut down or turn off comments….good. Will anything long term come of it? Sadly probably not. But they should be ashamed…or at the very least scared.
Ummm who are those people (women!) sitting with him? How sick are we as a society that he still..STILL has hangers on? That’s pathetic on a level I cannot comprehend.
I wonder what he promised those people or how he threatened them to get that invitation.
I’m pretty positive he didn’t have to threaten anyone. I’m sure he was invited b/c organizers wanted him. Actor’s Hour is definitely the type of org that would welcome Harvey bc the man still has connections and can silently fund an indy.
Part of the magical thinking that says “if I do or don’t do X, I won’t get raped.” And I get that reasoning to an extent – I hate the fact that there is little to nothing we can do to not be raped and we as humans cling to magical thinking.
But OH MY GOD I agree with you, Mia45. Who the hell hangs around with a known rapist with something like 87 known victims? That’s insane!
That’s sadly because we as a society still rape as something that the victim’s responsibility some how or some way. The way it’s handled by the police (interrogation of the victim’s dress, whereabouts, often judging them by standards of women’s gender roles as upheld by society. The way we focus stories on victims’ backgrounds rather than the villains’, the way rape victims are cross-examined on the stance as culpable in the crime committed against them. It’s all informed by the patriarchal values that a woman’s body does not belong to her and there should be no boundaries to sexual advances. These women at the bar did the right thing which to remind everyone that Weinstein is a rapist, and holds immense power still in the film industry. We should talk less about the survivors and more about the perpetrators. Rape is probably the only crime where the victim gets repeatedly punished/re-traumatized for the crime committed AGAINST them.
You know what is also rude and uncalled for? Using your position and power to abuse, intimidate, and sexually assault women. But yeah sure, let’s get all outraged because he can’t take a few women calling him out on his bullshit. F@ck him and f@ck those women sitting with him.
Good for those women. That man is a disgusting creature who should never feel comfortable going out in public again.
How is that guy not already behind bars? Due process my eye…
May as well close up shop no one’s going neqrcthere again due process your heads outta ya azzzholes when is Weinstein goin gtoncourt wth is taking so long drag him in there right now
i was so enraged reading this article and “due process your heads outta ya azzzholes” made me chuckle so thanks, Dorothy
Tell me again how “cancel culture” is ruining men’s lives.
That looks like a terrifyingly small venue. Why would you invite the world most famous (alive) predator to a well-lit small venue and expect women who are showcasing to be fine with it? Those poor actresses probably needed the gig or they would have walked out.
That clip was so uncomfortable and awful to watch. That comic was so brave to speak out as she did, and thank g the other women in the room finally cheered her.
YUP. And he had preyed on women in their profession!!! LIKE WTF. Why did they invite him?!!?
And once due process has been met, and he’s convicted, which he will be, then what will his rep say? “Oh, nvm, a jury of his peers deemed the overwhelming evidence against him credible so now go ahead and shout whatever you want at this man who has been convicted of a crime…?” No possible way. Shut up shut up shut up. The man has lost his right to civil treatment, sorry not sorry 🤷🏼♀️
Ugh. I’m all for “polite” society but Actor’s Hour is completely in the wrong for letting that POS in the door. It’s not as though it’s a “he said/she said” with one accuser-this guy has harassed/assaulted women for decades. I am baffled that any group that says that its point is to nurture young talent would think it’s okay for him to be sitting there.
Everyone should “feel welcome?” Everyone? I get they had to release some kind of neutral statement, but still. Even scum like Epstein, for example, should feel welcome?
I don’t believe everyone should always be welcomed. I believe people like Weinstein and Trump should be publicly shamed, since it’s probably the only thing that makes them understand anything. That and removing their wealth.
Also, if welcoming ONE person is making at least THREE people feel so uncomfortable that they can’t contain their anger at an event that was supposed to be chill, then maybe they should prioritize welcoming the larger group over that one person.
You can’t just bring an “alleged” alligator into a room and be like “everyone stay calm and let’s welcome this alligator. hey! hey! stop being upset! ok you need to leave you’re making the alligator feel unwelcome.”
The phrase cancel culture is clearly meaningless. if this man is not “canceled” who the fuck is??
Yah I know one of the comics involved. Bartender booed her. Screw this bar.
Men still don’t get it and they don’t care. This is so disheartening. I wish I had more to say but it genuinely makes me so sad that I’m at a loss.
Same. Harvey’s scandal was so big I thought yes finally this monster will get what he deserves but nope he’s still out there walking free. How long before he quietly makes his comeback in the industry? *sigh* there is no justice in this world
I’m just shocked that people invite him to events and want to be seen with him. No shame at all.
In a day and age when LGBTQ+ people can be fired or refused housing/business, etc, and people shriek about the rights of businesses/landlords to do so “bc Jesus”, the fact that f*cking DUE PROCESS and FREEDOM OF SPEECH somehow applies to situations like this drives me INSANE. Like, this is not a court, which is all either rid those things applies to!!! GOD. Also Kaiser, Buzzfeed has a really excellent write up with comments from others there and the venue, etc, that you might like. Sigh.
Amazing! This actress has some skills staying cool under pressure. The booing bros and Weinstein have no idea that we are burning the patriarchy down, this is the beginning.
“…how due process today is being squashed by the public” — This is just a pet peeve of mine, but i really get annoyed by people saying the word “squashed” when the correct word is “quashed”. You would think that a high-profile PR rep would know this!
Anyway, i’m just disgusted that anyone would even invite that disgusting rapist to anything. Bravo to the women who spoke up against him. If i ever found myself in the unfortunate situation of having to be in the same room as that lowlife, i would have to be restrained, because i’d have the uncontrollable urge to attack him.
Rage. Nothing but rage. Weinstein and anyone sitting with and/or giving him a platform deserves nothing but non-apologetic fury. For all time.
I think most people know that relying only on ‘due process’ when we talk about a rapist is complete bs. We know the stats that something like only 1% of rapists even see a sniff of ‘due process’ & that relying on that is a shield for perpetrators to continue abusing women while we wait on a broken system that does not hold them accountable or protect us. A man saying he wasn’t convicted (yet), & therefore wants zero consequences for his actions, means jack sh7t.