The Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly has to ‘break in’ all of the Queen’s shoes

Queen Elizabeth’s dresser Angela Kelly has written a book called The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe. So if you’re seeing a lot of cloying headlines about the Queen being a cute and sweet old lady this week, that’s why – there are tons of stories from Kelly’s book out there right now. Just remember that Her Maj also went along with Boris Johnson’s fascistic plan to shut down Parliament AND she’s still protecting her rapist son Prince Andrew. Just an FYI. Anyway, stories about the Queen being… a regular old person or something.

That time the Queen & Michelle Obama put their arms around each other: “There are certain things that are understood to be accepted protocol when it comes to interacting with Her Majesty. Supposedly, you should never put your arm around the Queen, for example, but when human instincts kick in, sometimes this is absolutely the appropriate thing to do. The Queen has the ability to make everyone feel so relaxed that sometimes it feels instinctive to be tactile with her, just as Michelle Obama demonstrated during the State Visit with her husband, President Obama, in 2009.”

Angela Kelly breaks in the Queen’s shoes: “As has been reported a lot in the press, a flunky wears in Her Majesty’s shoes to ensure that they are comfortable and that she is always good to go. And yes, I am that flunky. The Queen has very little time to herself and not time to wear in her own shoes, and as we share the same shoe size it makes the most sense this way.”

Doing the bit with James Bond for the London Olympics: “There are few occasions on which Her Majesty will agree to break protocol, but in 2011 when film director Danny Boyle approached the Royal Household, he had a request to make that we simply could not refuse. She was very amused by the idea and agreed immediately. I asked then if she would like a speaking part. Without hesitation, Her Majesty replied: ‘Of course I must say something. After all, he is coming to rescue me.’”

On the Queen’s “EU Flag Hat”: “I already had in stock some material suitable for Her Majesty’s outfit, so after I’d checked the background against which The Queen would be sitting – to be sure that the colours wouldn’t clash – I made the design and passed it, with my instructions, to the in-house dressmaker. Then the milliner, Stella, and I sat down with a cup of tea to discuss the design of the hat…. We chose a large square crown to balance the brim and five flowers, made from feathers with tiny seed pearls, painted yellow. It never occurred to Stella and me that people might think we were copying the European Union flag. The press and the rest of the media were quick to assume that was the case…. It was a coincidence but, boy, did it attract a lot of attention, and it certainly made us smile.”