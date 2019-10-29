Prince Harry attends an Invictus Games team-launch event in London

Here are some photos of Prince Harry at the Finsbury Barracks in London today. He was attending an event for the Invictus Games, arguably his signature achievement as a prince. He was launching the British team which will be sent to the 2020 Invictus Games at The Hague. The way he’s organized Invictus, it’s not an annual event, I think they aim for “every 18 months.” Which is smart on a lot of levels, mainly because I think it would be too much to try to organize it to happen every 12 months.
Anyway, I friggin’ love Harry’s sweater here. I tend to think that Harry has no idea how to dress himself, despite the fact that he actually wears clothes well – he has the shoulders for a well-cut suit, and he’s trim and well-proportioned. But he sticks with the same grey blazers and too-light suits too often. His best look is something like this, where he gets to just wear a great autumn sweater.
I hope that we’ll get to see more of Harry and Meghan in November, which is traditionally a busy month for royals. They’re reportedly going to LA for Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mom, and then there’s this very alleged “six weeks off” which is supposed to happen. I still think that’s bulls–t though. I think they’ll have events and work to do in December, but yeah, they’ll probably have a nice family break around Christmas. The Cambridges will as well – some years, the Cambridges don’t go back to work until February or March, but again… that’s all forgotten now.
Even the Archbishop of Canterbury seems to know what’s up. He recently told media outlets: “All members of the Royal Family are under a pressure that none of us outside it can possibly imagine. Every personal action is scrutinized. Every statement is over-interpreted, over-read. I don’t know why it should be a point of criticism that they take leave to spend time with a new baby in the way that the law provides for every single employee in this country.” Yep. Especially since Meghan actually worked through her maternity leave.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Yeah, he’s been going shopping, those are new shoes too I think. At least they’re different from his standard blue suede shoes for casual engagements (that he sometimes switches up with tan suede shoes, but at least these are different.)
I think its awesome how big the Invictus games have become. weren’t they just supposed to be a one-off thing? And now there have been 4 with a 5th coming up. 18 months sounds about right to me too, since there is so much promotion involved and I’m sure a lot of behind the scenes work.
Maybe Harry wears the samething over and over again so the media can’t make lots of money from the pictures? You can only sell prince harry in the same suit so many times lol! Just a thought!
Shout out to the ArchBishop for publicly supporting H&M. Glad to see Harry and Meghan going about their business while the others twist themselves in knots. They put their truth out there and don’t need to say anything more. Let their work and actions speak for them.
Honestly though, you could get whiplash from the contradictions and lies put forth by the media and Royal sources.
Yes! It’s good to see someone from the establishment giving them the support they deserve.
I’m glad he spoke out.
Six weeks sounds like a long time, but when other royals routinely take the last half of December off and most of January, is it really any different?
I don’t think its any different at all, which is why its so funny the media is emphasizing it so much. I imagine they’ll take “off” from Thanksgiving through the new year, maybe first week or two of January. And by “off” I still think we will see them at a handful of events.
Somebody got new clothes and shoes. He looks good. Invictus has grown so much. I know Harry is so proud of his baby.
Well when does this six weeks start cause clearly he is still making appearances.
I *do* remember that Bill and Cathy Cambridge used to disappear for practically six months between engagements. I don’t think it’s coincident, but sure, let’s say it is, that Cathy and Bill only started logging more events once Meghan joined up and it became clear that she was going to be doing events.
I don’t know how much work goes into Invictus, Meghan’s cookbook and the clothing line and the magazine, but they’re clearly doing a lot of behind the scenes work.
I’m so proud of Harry. He really is a wonderful royal.
Harry looks amazing and comfortable. The Invictus games are such an inspiration. Keep up the good work Harry.
He looks so snuggable in that sweater. If I was Megs I’d just want to curl up and nap in those arms.
He looks pretty hunky to me, lol! He seems like he looks at clothing as strictly utilitarian as opposed to fashion. My husband is like that too, if it were up to him his whole closet would be navy blue and black. With maybe some gray thrown in.