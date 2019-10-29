Prince Harry attends an Invictus Games team-launch event in London

Here are some photos of Prince Harry at the Finsbury Barracks in London today. He was attending an event for the Invictus Games, arguably his signature achievement as a prince. He was launching the British team which will be sent to the 2020 Invictus Games at The Hague. The way he’s organized Invictus, it’s not an annual event, I think they aim for “every 18 months.” Which is smart on a lot of levels, mainly because I think it would be too much to try to organize it to happen every 12 months.

Anyway, I friggin’ love Harry’s sweater here. I tend to think that Harry has no idea how to dress himself, despite the fact that he actually wears clothes well – he has the shoulders for a well-cut suit, and he’s trim and well-proportioned. But he sticks with the same grey blazers and too-light suits too often. His best look is something like this, where he gets to just wear a great autumn sweater.

I hope that we’ll get to see more of Harry and Meghan in November, which is traditionally a busy month for royals. They’re reportedly going to LA for Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mom, and then there’s this very alleged “six weeks off” which is supposed to happen. I still think that’s bulls–t though. I think they’ll have events and work to do in December, but yeah, they’ll probably have a nice family break around Christmas. The Cambridges will as well – some years, the Cambridges don’t go back to work until February or March, but again… that’s all forgotten now.

Even the Archbishop of Canterbury seems to know what’s up. He recently told media outlets: “All members of the Royal Family are under a pressure that none of us outside it can possibly imagine. Every personal action is scrutinized. Every statement is over-interpreted, over-read. I don’t know why it should be a point of criticism that they take leave to spend time with a new baby in the way that the law provides for every single employee in this country.” Yep. Especially since Meghan actually worked through her maternity leave.