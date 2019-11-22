Cate Blanchett: It’s ‘important to fold in the lessons learnt from second-wave feminism’

Cate Blanchett covers the December issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK because she’s their “women of the year.” Kind of an odd choice because Cate hasn’t had many projects out this year, and the magazine kind of skips over the box office debacle of Where’d You Go Bernadette?. But! The cover story does talk a lot about Cate’s miniseries Mrs. America, where she plays Phyllis Schlafly, the anti-feminist, anti-Equal Rights Amendment campaigner in the 1970s. That miniseries will be out next year. You can read Cate’s full cover story here. Some highlights:

Why she doesn’t retire: “There are so many books I haven’t read, so many films I haven’t watched, so many conversations I haven’t had, so many plants I haven’t planted. I’m always saying I’m going to give it up. I think I’m done – but then someone presents me with a challenge.” Life after her dad died when she was 10: She grew up in “a very strong household full of women – my sister, an architect and urban planner, who I’m very close to, my grandmother and my mother. I had a working single mother, that’s my model.” She developed an interest in the history of feminism. “I was fascinated as to why the women’s movement burst through onto the streets. You felt the world was expanding and growing and changing, and voices that had previously been dismissed were being heard in the corridors of power. But why did that bubble burst in the 1980s and this amazing backlash happen? I’ve always been interested in that area of history. I think it’s really important to fold in the lessons learnt from second-wave feminism.” Little has changed since Schlafly’s day. “We’re still talking about same-sex restrooms, we’re still talking about women in the military, we’re still talking about reproductive freedom. And how many years ago was that? It really has been Groundhog Day.”

I’m also interested in the first-wave backlash to the ‘70s feminism, but I always felt like – in America, at least – it was all about the rise of Ronald Reagan and the so-called “Moral Majority.” The ‘80s saw Republican politics consolidate under conservative Christianity/Bible belt politics. That backlash was to feminist advances, but it was also a backlash to civil rights advancements across the board. And yes, it’s depressing that we’re still talking about this sh-t fifty years later.

