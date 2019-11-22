Don Trump Jr.’s sad book was bought in bulk by the RNC at a cost of $94K

As we discussed previously, Dull Trump Jr’s sad book, Triggered: Moronic Musings on Ass Clownery and Nepotism, debuted on the New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list at #1. The NYT put a little “dagger” notation beside the book, meaning that someone or some organization had been buying the book in bulk. The RNC copped to it immediately, claiming that they were buying the book to give away to donors and such. Now we know that Republicans at the RNC are the only ones buying this stupid book:

When Donald Trump Jr.’s new book “Triggered” appeared at the top of the New York Times best-seller list this month, a debate erupted over how and why it had claimed the No. 1 spot. The book, a broad attack on his critics, Democrats and the news media, was published on Nov. 5. The following week, it topped the list. But some skeptics noted that Mr. Trump had gotten a boost from his father’s Twitter feed and from the Republican National Committee, which emailed supporters the day the book came out, asking them to purchase signed copies and touting it as the book the “left doesn’t want you to read.”

Others noted a tiny dagger symbol that appeared next to the title on the list, indicating that bulk purchases of the book had boosted its ranking. (Of the 10 nonfiction hardcover titles currently on The Times’s best-seller list, “Triggered” is the only one featuring that symbol.) Some of Mr. Trump’s supporters pushed back on social media and anonymously to Fox News, saying that even without bulk sales, “Triggered” would still top the list.

“We haven’t made a large bulk purchase, but are ordering copies to keep up with demand,” Mike Reed, an R.N.C. spokesman, said two days after the fund-raising email promoting “Triggered” was sent. “Each book is sold to an individual who supports the Republican Party.”

But a financial disclosure form filed to the Federal Election Commission showed that the R.N.C. paid $94,800 to the bookseller chain Books-A-Million on Oct. 29, a week before the book went on sale. Disclosures filed by the R.N.C. indicate that the payment was for “donor mementos.” When asked about the disclosure on Thursday, Mr. Reed confirmed that the money went toward “Triggered” orders, and added that the party committee made additional purchases in November. “The book has been hugely popular,” he said.

Asked about the discrepancy, since the committee previously said it was only ordering copies as supporters requested them, Mr. Reed said via email: “We stand by our statement.”

[From The NY Times]

Say what you will about the history of the Republican National Committee, but I remember a time when the RNC was actually run and operated by adults who at least gave a sh-t about A) the optics and B) where they were spending money. The RNC just blew through $100K of donor money to bulk-buy (PRE-ORDER) the book fake-written by the president’s idiot son, a son who is not running for political office. Dull Jr. is just a sad moron who needed some busy work and the RNC financed his pathetic project at the cost of $100K. Which begs the question… why didn’t the RNC just hire Dull and cut out the whole dumb “here’s the jackass’s book as a gift!” middle part.

2 Responses to “Don Trump Jr.’s sad book was bought in bulk by the RNC at a cost of $94K”

  1. paleana says:
    November 22, 2019 at 11:47 am

    That’s not what “begs the question” means, just FYI.

    Reply
  2. jules says:
    November 22, 2019 at 11:55 am

    I couldn’t even get through reading the title….

    Reply

