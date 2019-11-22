Don Trump Jr.’s sad book was bought in bulk by the RNC at a cost of $94K

Embed from Getty Images

As we discussed previously, Dull Trump Jr’s sad book, Triggered: Moronic Musings on Ass Clownery and Nepotism, debuted on the New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list at #1. The NYT put a little “dagger” notation beside the book, meaning that someone or some organization had been buying the book in bulk. The RNC copped to it immediately, claiming that they were buying the book to give away to donors and such. Now we know that Republicans at the RNC are the only ones buying this stupid book:

When Donald Trump Jr.’s new book “Triggered” appeared at the top of the New York Times best-seller list this month, a debate erupted over how and why it had claimed the No. 1 spot. The book, a broad attack on his critics, Democrats and the news media, was published on Nov. 5. The following week, it topped the list. But some skeptics noted that Mr. Trump had gotten a boost from his father’s Twitter feed and from the Republican National Committee, which emailed supporters the day the book came out, asking them to purchase signed copies and touting it as the book the “left doesn’t want you to read.”

Others noted a tiny dagger symbol that appeared next to the title on the list, indicating that bulk purchases of the book had boosted its ranking. (Of the 10 nonfiction hardcover titles currently on The Times’s best-seller list, “Triggered” is the only one featuring that symbol.) Some of Mr. Trump’s supporters pushed back on social media and anonymously to Fox News, saying that even without bulk sales, “Triggered” would still top the list.

“We haven’t made a large bulk purchase, but are ordering copies to keep up with demand,” Mike Reed, an R.N.C. spokesman, said two days after the fund-raising email promoting “Triggered” was sent. “Each book is sold to an individual who supports the Republican Party.”

But a financial disclosure form filed to the Federal Election Commission showed that the R.N.C. paid $94,800 to the bookseller chain Books-A-Million on Oct. 29, a week before the book went on sale. Disclosures filed by the R.N.C. indicate that the payment was for “donor mementos.” When asked about the disclosure on Thursday, Mr. Reed confirmed that the money went toward “Triggered” orders, and added that the party committee made additional purchases in November. “The book has been hugely popular,” he said.

Asked about the discrepancy, since the committee previously said it was only ordering copies as supporters requested them, Mr. Reed said via email: “We stand by our statement.”