Jenna Bush on being a mom: The days are long, but the years are short

For some reason, I always want to put the “Bush” part of Jenna Bush Hager’s name at the end. I think I’m just used to saying ‘Jenna Bush’ from when she was a First Daughter. Anyway, she’s not the First Daughter, nor is she Jenna Bush anymore, she’s married to Henry Hager and working alongside Hoda Kotb on the fourth hour of Today. She is also mom to three kids, Mila, six and a half, Poppy, four and Hal, who was born last August. Jenna just returned to the show from maternity leave two weeks ago and recently talked to People about how crazy her life is now that she has three under 10 running the home. But she has no complaints, she’s loving her time with her little ones. That time, however, is going way too fast for her.

Jenna Bush Hager‘s household just got a lot busier — but she’s soaking it all in. In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the former first daughter opens up about the changes that have come about in her routine both at home and in her Today show gig since she and husband Henry Hager welcomed their third child on Aug. 2: son Henry “Hal” Harold.

“Whenever anybody walks in, we go, ‘Welcome to the nut house.’ Who says that? I do,” jokes Bush Hager, 37. Hal’s arrival rounded out her family unit alongside two excited big sisters — Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6½, who “share a room” at the moment.

“If I’m alone with all three kids, which I have been because my husband travels for work, it’s tricky,” Bush Hager says. “I’ll put the baby to bed first and then I’ll read with [the girls].” “I’ll read with Mila a little bit, and then I’ll read a book to [Poppy] and everybody goes to bed. But they’re not asleep. They come out a thousand times,” she adds. Mila actually recently learned how to read, which is something her mom couldn’t be prouder of. Explains Bush Hager, it “was one of the most magnificently beautiful times in my life.” “It’s just such a simple thing, but it’s something I love so much,” she says. “You hear these clichés in parenting and they’re all true. ‘Time goes so fast.’ ‘The days are long, but the years are short.’ All of that is a cliché because it’s real, but nobody tells you about these little moments in parenting that will mean the most to you.” “And I think watching my daughter learn to love something that I’ve loved since I was a little girl has been an unbelievable part of parenting,” Bush Hager continues.

[From People]

I get Jenna’s excitement over Mila reading, especially since reading was such a big thing to her mother, Laura Bush, but my excitement for it is totally different. I was so thrilled when my kids discovered reading because it occupied them for hours. My mother would visit, bring the kids a book each and they’d be quiet for the first full hour of our visit, it was heaven. Now they have iPads and although I can’t brag to my friends about how much time they spend on those, it allows me to drink a cup of tea in the afternoon in silence so it’s still a win in my book.

As far as long days and short years go, I understand where she’s coming from. I have many parent friends who feel the same way. I’ve said before that the first five years of my kids’ lives were the longest I’ve ever lived. I maintain that, but now I enjoy them as teens so much, the time is moving quicker. If Jenna’s husband is away most of the time for work, I’m sure she doesn’t know if she’s coming or going when she’s home. Plus, in addition to the show, she’s in the middle of promotion for her latest children’s book with sister Barbara, Sisters First. With that kind of schedule, I’m sure time does fly by in the blink of an eye. I do have a question for our CB moms out there: I was told that when you add a second kid to your family, it increases the work/chaos/effort tenfold but when you add a third or more, there’s no difference? I have such a hard time believing that, is it true? I have a feeling if I asked Jenna that question right now, she’d answer by throwing a sippy cup at me.