Whitney Houston’s former lover Robyn Crawford breaks her silence in a new memoir

There were always rumors about Whitney Houston, no matter what Clive Davis’s PR machine did. I mean, for real: Whitney was originally portrayed as this young, wholesome, church-attending girl who developed her golden voice through gospel singing. And all of that was true. But it was also true that her first big sexual/romantic relationship was with Robyn Crawford, her best friend. Robyn and Whitney loved each other, but it was the early 1980s and people weren’t ready for it. After keeping silent about their love for decades, Robyn has written a memoir called A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston. People Mag has some excerpts:
There was no one closer to Whitney Houston than her best friend Robyn Crawford. In their years together, she was Whitney’s gatekeeper, closest confidante and most loyal protector. She was also, in the early ’80s, the singer’s romantic partner. Something she has never spoken about until now. In her powerful new memoir A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston, excerpted in this week’s PEOPLE, Crawford, 58, is finally sharing her story — and their love story.
Seven years after Whitney’s tragic death, she says, “I’d come to the point where I felt the need to stand up for our friendship. And I felt an urgency to stand up and share the woman behind the incredible talent.”
From the moment Crawford, then 19, first saw Whitney (then almost 17) in 1980 when they were both counselors at an East Orange, New Jersey summer camp, she told her, “I’m going to look out for you.” And that’s exactly what she did for the next two decades as Whitney became a global superstar. “We wanted to be together,” says Crawford, “and that meant just us.”
Whitney ended the physical part of their relationship early on, soon after she signed a record deal with Clive Davis at Arista. The singer broke the news by giving Crawford a gift of a slate blue Bible one day in 1982. “She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore,” writes Crawford, “because it would make our journey even more difficult. She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us,” says Crawford, “and back in the ’80s that’s how it felt.” And so, she says, “I kept it safe. I found comfort in my silence.”
There was also pressure from Whitney’s family, including her mother gospel singer Cissy Houston. “Whitney told me her mother said it wasn’t natural for two women to be that close,” says Crawford, “but we were that close.” Their closeness spawned relentless speculation about Whitney’s sexuality for many years. “We never talked about labels, like lesbian or gay,” writes Crawford. “We just lived our lives and I hoped it could go on that way forever.”
But as Crawford writes so movingly in her book, that connection was just one part of her deep and lasting bond with Houston, who struggled with drug use and died in 2012 at the age of 48. “Whitney knows I loved her and I know she loved me,” says Crawford. “We really meant everything to each other. We vowed to stand by each other.”
Whitney signed with Astra when she was just 19 years old. She and Robyn only got to be together physically/romantically for less than two years, basically. I wonder if Whitney knew instinctively that she had to end it with Robyn, or whether Clive Davis and Cissy Houston told her to end it? I bet it was a little bit of everything. But it’s f–king cold as ice to hand your lover a copy of the Bible as a break-up gift. Still, the kids don’t know – it really was like that in the 1980s. Whitney never would have been THE Whitney Houston is she was in a romantic relationship with a woman. The establishment wouldn’t have let her live like that.
Photos courtesy of Getty and WENN.
Whitney Huston was one of the best pop singers of the 20th century and every time I listen to her first album I realize what a talent she was. Living in a society that overshares, I was always struck by Robin’s silence all these years and I have a feeling that what she writes will be fair. Cissy Huston is somewhere having a fit but, oh well. I’m going to read this.
I’m a little uncomfortable about this. If Whitney didn’t want this made public while she was alive, it doesn’t seem right for someone else to decide to do it now, even if times have changed. It seems exploitative to me.
I agree
It IS exploitative, all for profits (selling her book). What a terrible way to “honor” their love.
If you want ‘exploitative’ see Pat Huston.
Another way to look at it is that it wasn’t and isn’t just all about Whitney. Robyn and Whitney were in a life together, and Robyn sacrificed A LOT for Whitney when she was alive to protect her, care for her and be the support Whitney needed to push through every day so that Whitney could be Whitney. Had it not been for Robyn, I don’t doubt that the world would have lost Whitney way before it did. Being all that to Whitney, giving so much of herself to Whitney, and having to do that in the dark and in the closet can do damage to a person’s spirit. People sometimes write as a healing practice, and if this is how Robyn needs to surface and heal, I don’t blame her. I don’t think that just because Whitney was the one in the spotlight means that their story is exclusively Whitney’s story. Robyn was right there beside Whitney for years, and I think she has a right to tell her story too, because in many ways she facilitated Whitney’s ability to be in the spotlight at all.
I write all this not having read the book. It could be trash, in which case I might feel differently. But I wonder if Whitney had written a memoir would we feel as protective of Robyn. I don’t know. Just trying to expand my emapthy before I judge or condemn.
Love this response @girlmonday
I agree with this. Robin has never said one word about their relationship, the marriage to Bobby Brown, the tragedy of their daughter, etc. She stayed with Whitney out of love – touring as her manager / bodyguard devotedly.
In the (Showtime or HBO) documentary a couple years ago, it was pretty obvious that Whitney’s family would not allow this relationship. With Dionne as cousin and Cece as stage mentor, Whitney didn’t stand a chance. Long before Clive Davis entered the picture the Houston family was creating a narrative that didn’t match the reality. Whitney was doing a lot of drugs in high school, running around late at night in Newark (rough in the 80s) and living with Robin in her teen years.
Pretending that a woman coming forward about her queer relationships to discuss how her romantic life was severely impacted by a homophobic society is the same as any other posthumous sexual tell-all is, quite frankly, ignorant.
This is Crawford’s life and experiences. Queer people, especially those of color, are hugely affected by the impression that their experiences are aberrant or not “done” by iconic and successful people. Her story has impact, and she knows it. Discretion in these communities is not the better part of valor; it literally leads to depression, substance abuse, and loss of life. You know, the things her lover suffered.
THANK YOU, KL!!!!
Yes, thank you, you shifted the perspective for me.
How much pain could have been avoided if they had been free to be who they were? So much waste.
Many thoughts.
First of all, WHY is society so keen on policing people’s sexuality?
How sad to hide your true love from yourself for others and then give in to drugs. Poor Houston, what a tragic life.
Also, why sacrifice one’s life to celebrity and appreciation rather than live a real life? Sooooo effing sad.
And finally, would Robyn write this book if Houston wasn’t as big as she was? Isn’t this a bit unfair to a person who isn’t here anymore?
I agree with you and @bekind
Such a devastating tragedy. So sad that she was never able to be her authentic self.
I’ve always believed Whitney’s problems and addictions were exacerbated by her inability to just “be.”
Yup, that’s the way it was. There was no debate, no fighting it. I’m sure her reps, Clive Davis, her family all made it clear “this” was not acceptable.
And by suffocating her soul, it helped destroy their golden goose.
I agree, so many factors, her family was a huge one definitely. I was just a kid in her heyday but remembering those times there was no way someone could be an openly gay pop princess in the 1980s, especially not as an African-American. Heck even when Melissa Etheridge came out in the mid-1990s, that was a huge deal for the music industry.
What happened to Whitney and her daughter is like some kind of greek tragedy level stuff
Not religious, but I always find those citing the bible about women being romantically involved curious, since the bible says nothing about women being with women, only men being with men. The bible tended not to acknowledge the agency of women in any respect.
True, but I find most people who use the Bible as a weapon to shame and corral others haven’t actually sat down and read it, cover to cover. It’s just a symbol of a community’s unquestioned prejudices.
This makes me so mad inside they killed her and how many like her before? I never heard these rumors but I was an early 80s church girl
Too I loved her
I loved the Whitney they gave us but I think I would have loved the real Whitney even more.
I hope Ms. Houston get the accolades due to her work. The only thing that was perfect was her voice because she is human.
I agree with GirlMonday and BeKind.
Robyn and Whitney had a long friendship and love. It was theirs. Regardless of whether or not Whitney was dead or alive, it’s Robyn’s story to tell. She kept the secret for Whitney, but Whitney’s gone.
I think that she had the right to tell her story while Whitney was alive, but she didn’t because she didn’t want it to affect Whitney’s life. That’s love and friendship, but people always want to say, “keep the secret. Don’t tell. It’s bad to talk.” When two people share ANY experience, it is each person’s right as an individual to share their perspective or not. When we police that, it’s how abusers get away with so much. Whitney loved Robyn, and they were close, so Whitney didn’t do anything to Robyn to cause her to be disloyal and vice versa. Now that Whitney has passed away, Robyn can share her story, which shows that they really did love each other so much that they sacrificed everything for Whitney’s talent to shine. This also sets the record straight about how things were for LGBTQ people at the time, and it puts a nail in the coffin of Cissy and John’s crap.
I have friends who knew she was gay when she first broke out. They went to Howard and know folks who’d gone to HS with Whitney, and they knew that Cissy didn’t want her to come out. Lots of us knew a looooong time ago, and we loved her.
If you want to see more of Robyn and Whitney’s relationship, check out the documentary Can I Be Me-it’s the doc that came out before they Houston family-sanctioned one and MUCH better. It primarily uses footage from her last successful tour (My Love is Your Love) and she is about to lose everything-she had OD’d the year before while filming The Preacher’s Wife, she is painfully thin, and she losing her voice. Robyn is on that tour with her. She ends their friendship right after due to the drug use. She may have only been her lover for two years but she babysat her for another 17.
Sassbr, that documentary is footage of Whitney and Bobby as Robyn as they were. You can see Robyn’s pain.
When it came out, this was the stuff a bunch of people knew about, but not the general public.