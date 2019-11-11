‘Cats’ won’t get any Golden Globe, SAG Award or critics’ nominations

Yes, I’m still absolutely obsessed/horrified with these still photos from Cats. Every time I have an excuse to use them, I WILL USE THEM. So we can all be grossed out by cat bosoms together, and we can all enjoy Jennifer Hudson’s sad catface. But! Guess who will not be enjoying cat bosoms and catfaces? Nearly every critics’ awards and the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. Because the awards season is so compressed and everything is being moved up, studios will have to take special precautions to screen their Oscar-bait films for various guilds, voters and critics before a certain time. Weirdly – or perhaps not – Cats’ producers have not made the effort to provide screeners or screenings for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, critics, or guild members before they have to vote on the nominations. LOL.
Every year, a much-anticipated Christmas release provokes speculation about whether it can be finished in time at all. Think Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” in 2012, followed a year later by Martin Scorsese’s “Wolf of Wall Street.” These movies screened for the first time dripping wet over the Thanksgiving weekend. They came within a hair’s breadth of missing the deadlines for Golden Globes, National Board of Review, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
This year’s late-breaking movie is “Cats,” and at this writing it appears that the film will blow multiple awards deadlines. Members of the New York Film Critics have been told by the studio that it shouldn’t expect to see the film before mid-December, after the group votes December 4 — and leaving little lead time before opening December 20. However, the final Globes screening is also December 4. National Board of Review announces its winners December 3. SAG nominations close December 8, and the list goes on.
Even if the film is finished in time for SAG, breaking late can hurt the chances for the starry “Cats” ensemble, which includes Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, and Idris Elba. On the other hand, given the right support in other quarters, a strong entry can usually catch up where the later-voting Oscars are concerned.
This seems like a dumb strategy overall, unless… the producers KNOW that their strange cat-bosom film was always going to be snubbed for major awards and that’s why they’re suddenly like “ugh, it’s not ready, yeah that’s it.” I mean… Taylor Swift wants an Oscar nomination for Best Song, and maybe the studio will put some money into that, but beyond that one nomination, Cats isn’t getting much of anything, right? I mean, it’s stupid to think that the film would get nominated for any Best Picture, or any Cats actor would be recognized. And let’s be really REAL: they shouldn’t expect any visual/special effects awards either because this looks like a g–damn hellscape.
Photos courtesy of ‘Cats’.
It’s a huge no from me. Those cats are creepy af. Nope.
I said this in an earlier thread at one point, but it beats repeating: my sister belongs to an entertainment gossip Facebook group (no idea which one), and the anonymous tips they get are us usually pretty solid. According to one tipster a few weeks ago: “the tea today: Cats isn’t done. They rushed a trailer out but the rest of the movie has unfinished cgi. It’s gonna be too late to fix in time for a Christmas opening, and they can’t delay it at this point!”
What FB group is this?
I came here to say the same thing: they haven’t finished the movie yet! They’ll try to throw so much cgi at it, that it ends up looking like the live action Lion King – or at least thats what they hope it will look like.
Hello again, film of my nightmares. I had barely started sleeping through the night, nights that were finally without the terrifying uncanny valley images that define you. It appears my peaceful nights are now over once again. You have won, this time.
I was looking forward to seeing this because I’m always on the look out for a movie I can see with my mom on Christmas day, but… can’t get past the cats with boobs. It just looks too weird. I do hope Taylor gets a best song nom cause I definitely want to see Tay on an Oscar campaign. I just really don’t want to see this movie.
Terrifying cats. I’m a scaredy-cat, I guess. 🤦♀️
No no no no no . Just no.
Big Yes, to the creepy factor
Even if you gave me free tickets to opening night and let me walk the red carpet with all the stars, I would not go. It’s creepy looking AND out of all the many, many shows I’ve seen live, Cats was the only show that ever bored me to my core. Had it not been for my then little girl enjoying it so much, I would have walked out.
I’m shocked I tell you, shocked!