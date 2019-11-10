Charlize Theron transformed into Megyn Kelly through… prosthetic eyelids?!

The first trailer for Bombshell stunned me because of Charlize Theron – in the first trailer, you could see Charlize’s Megyn Kelly and she looked SO much like Megyn Kelly, it was spooky/eerie. The second trailer came out last month and you can see more of Charlize’s Megyn, Nicole Kidman’s Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie’s character (who is not based entirely on a real person). Charlize is still the stand-out here:
After watching that, my question is: how did the makeup people get Charlize’s Megyn Kelly drag SO right, and then just phone it in on the rest of the cast? Nicole Kidman doesn’t look anything like Gretchen Carlson and it’s clear no one even tried to make her look like Carlson (beyond the wig, arguably). John Lithgow’s fat-suit and face prosthetics look budget AF. Charlize is the only one who actually tried. So, just what did they do to her to get her to look so much like Megyn Kelly? Prosthetic EYELIDS!! From THR:
THR: Your physical transformation into Megyn Kelly is quite striking. How was that achieved?
Theron: We worked with the greatest [special effects makeup artist], Kazu Hiro. It’s really hard to get him to do new stuff. But I did a lot of begging and he came on and designed eight [prosthetic] pieces for me. Two of them basically covered my entire eyelids. It was very intricate work. Intricate work where you still need to be able to do what you need to do, like blink.
Again, though, how did Charlize get such high-quality prosethetics when everybody else didn’t? Charlize had to step in at the very last minute to “rescue” the film as a producer, maybe that was how – she was truly THE BOSS. At least now I know how much a person’s eyelids can affect the way their face looks like Megyn Kelly’s.
Here are some photos of Charlize at her American Cinematique Award thing on Friday, November 8th. She wore Dior! I still hate her hair.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It’s uncanny. This movie looks really good. I’m excited to see it.
Dayum, it’s really hard to tell all those blonde white women apart.
Also, Charlize’s Dior dress is amazing. She can really wear clothes. And I love her hair.
I’m not trying to be mean but I live in the panhandle of Florida and work in a rich area where a lot of southern people have a second home. Some days I feel like I’m gonna scream if I see another tan skinny white woman w blonde hair in a pleated pencil skirt. I’m white btw. No offense if anyone here fits this description btw. I go to lunch, my work is near the rich people restaurants and sometimes they’ll all be together lunching in their tennis outfits and they look so much alike. My hair is blah medium brown. I’ve been dying it darker. I was thinking about going lighter. The hairstylist threw out blonde, I’m like nope, not that light. No offense to our blonde celebitches but it’s just not me.
What I don’t understand is how Theron’s tiny eyes looked larger in this disguise. She has pretty but tiny eyes, like Norma Shearer or Kristen Bell.
her hair looks fantastic here, and the dress is great too, even though I’m not usually big on sheer/cutouts this is all working.
Can’t say I love the dress, but Charlize really pulls it off. The hairstyle suits the outfit. She looks fierce.
I know I’m alone in finding Meghan K’s face pinched and unattractive. I think she’s very lucky she got played by Charlize Theron. But then again, Charlize played a mean Monster perfectly as well.