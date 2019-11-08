“Will Robert Downey Jr. get an Oscar nomination for ‘Avengers: Endgame’?” links
  • November 08, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Disney wants Robert Downey Jr. to get an Oscar nomination for Tony Stark. [Pajiba]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello really want people to know that they’re still together. Do you believe them? [LaineyGossip]
Did you get phantom texts this week? They were from me. [Dlisted]
I wish Mindy Kaling wouldn’t wear Dolce & Gabbana. They suck. [Just Jared]
Coco Rocha did a weird one-legged dress thing. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Fader & Vice bros ignored sexual misconduct until women within the companies started going public. [Jezebel]
Catholic schools still suck, btw. [Towleroad]
Apparently, Kris Jenner has wanted Kylie Jenner to date Drake for years. [Starcasm]
Debra Messing & Megan Mullally’s beef is still happening. [Seriously OMG]

World premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame'

12 Responses to ““Will Robert Downey Jr. get an Oscar nomination for ‘Avengers: Endgame’?” links”

  1. Jerusha says:
    November 8, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Don’t know about RDJ, but I hope Taron Egerton isn’t overlooked for his terrific work in Rocketman.

    Reply
  2. Arb says:
    November 8, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Nomination, yes. Oscar, no.

    Reply
  3. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    November 8, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    Dear God, no. I like RDJ, but there have been so many better performances this year. Disney should be content with their money and not use their might to push other, more worthy performances, out of the Oscars. Stop being a bully, Disney.

    Reply
  4. TQB says:
    November 8, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    I love Marvel movies, and I have loved RDJ’s performances in many other films. Giving him a nom for that is undeserved and a slight to his other, better work. Not saying an actor in a Marvel movie can’t have an Oscar – far from it. I liked Endgame in spite of RDj’s performance.

    Reply
    • Xi Tang says:
      November 8, 2019 at 1:53 pm

      I’m such an mcu stan but no to all of this. I’m so embarrassed on behalf of the actors. Do y’all really think Brie and RDJ are going to campaign for this?
      Disney needs to push for nominations for Alan Silvestri and the vfx team and that’s it.

      Reply
  5. Rdoug says:
    November 8, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    Are we about to have this is Marvel art argument for the ten billionth time this week? Joaquin Phoenix is going to win for Joker, and DC fans are going to use that to trash Marvel rather than just being happy about the win. I wrote off the Oscars after reading an article one year about a voter bragging that they hadn’t watch any of the best picture films, Oscars can’t mean that much if they can vote on things they never saw.

    Reply
  6. Sean says:
    November 8, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    If RDJ ever deserved an Oscar nomination, it should have been for Chaplin or Less Than Zero not a superhero movie.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      November 8, 2019 at 1:15 pm

      He was nominated for Chaplin, but Pacino won for Scent of a Woman(👎🏻). Pacino should have won for Godfather 1 and 2. Denzel was nominated for Malcolm X and Stephen Rea for The Crying Game that year. All worthy nominees, but RDJ was incredible as Chaplin.

      Reply
  7. Snazzy says:
    November 8, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    I really think RDJ was excellent as Tony Stark, not necessarily in Endgame but in the whole set of Marvel Phase whatever this was. Definitely a nomination for the body of work. Though I hope Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t win either. Not that I don’t think comic book movies should be
    considered — I love them when they are well done — but I just saw Joker and that movie really was much ado about nothing. I hated the movie, and his acting in it. Two hours I will never get back. What a waste

    Reply
  8. Siul says:
    November 8, 2019 at 1:34 pm

    Nomination: No. Oscar: No. It’s just a whisper campaign. Stuff like that gets “planted” onto online sites all the time. Has no real worth when it comes to the hardcore, elite people in Hollywood who find such things fun to read but nothing more than that.

    Reply
  9. Bella Bella says:
    November 8, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    The Fader & Vice story is so upsetting. Yet more companies where sexual harassment and worse are given the blind eye. Props to the woman who sent out the tweet that led to the firing of one of the perpetrators. But SO MANY PEOPLE KNEW. There was no proper protocol for reporting assaults to HR, and HR itself was not neutral or supportive.

    When I think of what women have to put up with to keep a job, it makes me ill. And the guys seem to fail upward (Kavanaugh). I hope every instance of this kind of behavior spurs women to vote vote vote. We need to take over. The men are f*cking things up badly.

    Reply

