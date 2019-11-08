Are the Duke & Duchess of Sussex already preparing to have a second kid?

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Field of Remembrance event on Thursday. We have more details on Meghan’s ensemble, finally! The fascinator is a bespoke piece by Philip Treacy, and it costs $1925, because that’s what bespoke velvet and netting costs. No, I just. This is the first time I’ve ever thought Meghan has a face for hats. The Brits will have to forgive us American girls – we don’t know how to do hats and fascinators, and it’s basically taken Meghan a year and a half to figure it out. The coat is Sentaler which originally retailed – in 2015 – for $1795. Apparently there was so much interest in the coat this week that Sentaler is reissuing it in January. The coat will be sold with a matching fabric belt, which is wise because this black leather skinny belt Meghan added looks terrible. The boots seem to be new as well – Tamara Mellon.

Meanwhile, there’s a smaller story I thought we should move through quickly. One, a British TV producer named Nick Bullen thinks that Meghan and Harry are going to move to America and then Meghan will enter politics. He’s made a documentary called Meghan for President? and I guess British TV producers really are that f–king dumb.

Also: when Harry and Meghan were meeting with military families on Wednesday, Harry was especially keen on talking to parents of two children and he asked a lot of questions about how parents spaced out their kids and…you know. He’s already thinking about a second baby. He wants to keep making babies with Meghan. Check out this video of Meg and Harry interacting with kids too.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have met military families during a trip to a community centre in Windsor to mark Remembrance Week. During the visit, Harry and Meghan revealed that their son Archie has started crawling 👶 Read more here 👉 https://t.co/BoeUZs4w8j pic.twitter.com/XicVX8M7EI — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 7, 2019