Are the Duke & Duchess of Sussex already preparing to have a second kid?

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Field of Remembrance event on Thursday. We have more details on Meghan’s ensemble, finally! The fascinator is a bespoke piece by Philip Treacy, and it costs $1925, because that’s what bespoke velvet and netting costs. No, I just. This is the first time I’ve ever thought Meghan has a face for hats. The Brits will have to forgive us American girls – we don’t know how to do hats and fascinators, and it’s basically taken Meghan a year and a half to figure it out. The coat is Sentaler which originally retailed – in 2015 – for $1795. Apparently there was so much interest in the coat this week that Sentaler is reissuing it in January. The coat will be sold with a matching fabric belt, which is wise because this black leather skinny belt Meghan added looks terrible. The boots seem to be new as well – Tamara Mellon.
Meanwhile, there’s a smaller story I thought we should move through quickly. One, a British TV producer named Nick Bullen thinks that Meghan and Harry are going to move to America and then Meghan will enter politics. He’s made a documentary called Meghan for President? and I guess British TV producers really are that f–king dumb.
Also: when Harry and Meghan were meeting with military families on Wednesday, Harry was especially keen on talking to parents of two children and he asked a lot of questions about how parents spaced out their kids and…you know. He’s already thinking about a second baby. He wants to keep making babies with Meghan. Check out this video of Meg and Harry interacting with kids too.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have met military families during a trip to a community centre in Windsor to mark Remembrance Week.
During the visit, Harry and Meghan revealed that their son Archie has started crawling 👶
God, she looks SO good here.
Yep, I thought the same thing yesterday and could not understand what everybody was saying about her drawning in fabric or about not liking the boots.
I think she’s already pregnant. She’s full-faced and glowy.
Agreed. She has the same glow she had when she was at that cookbook event with her mom and Harry
I think so too. From the side she looks like she could be. Unless it’s the weird effect from that belt?
That’s what I thought yesterday when I saw these pictures.
Yup, very glowing.
I’m here for more Sussex babies!
Random thought, but I wonder if the thing that will get the British tabloids to finally back off Megan is if the retailers who are making so much money when their items sell out because she wears them puts pressure on the tabloids not to destroy her life to the extent that she leaves the country to go live a quiet life somewhere else. I don’t love the idea that they would back off out of pure self interest rather than the principle of not harassing this poor woman further, but this point I’ll take any reason to lay off her. Anyone with any involvement in advertisement or the industry have any thoughts on that?
I like that hat, but somehow, and I guess its the way that velvet photographs, in all the pictures it looks as if the hat has been photoshopped in (at least on my screen). I know it isn’t but its amusing.
I am on team #she’salreadypregnantagain and if they really take that 6 week break the timing would be great. They could enjoy the first couple of months without the belly patrol forcing them into announcing it early again.
It’s just been announced that Harry has an engagement on 17 November so I think this 6 week break is another “royal reporters don’t know anything of their plans“ fail seeing as they said Remembrance Day events would be their last engagements before their break. SmartWorks’ annual report also suggests some plans with Meghan at the end of 2019.
The timeline for a 6 week break doesn’t work unless they are missing Christmas at Sandringham. Maybe they will do thanksgiving in the US and that holiday has been exaggerated as this big break after the documentary to add to the “fragile” narrative.
This is definitely her best hat look, by far (although I liked what she wore for Remembrance Sunday last year too.)
I would not be surprised if she’s pregnant again or if they are trying, but I don’t think she looks it – I just think the coat is bulky and the belt and the way she is standing in that one picture makes her look like she has a bump, but I think its just the clothes. I wouldn’t be surprised though to see a summer 2020 Sussex baby and then she takes off until the end of 2020.
But, don’t take my word for it, I was insisting she wasn’t pregnant a year ago right up until the pregnancy announcement, lol.
“The boots seem to be new as well – Tamara Mellon.”
I read in two other places yesterday that the boots were by Victoria Beckham so who knows!
The point of my comment is that retail price points are very misleading especially if the actual design house cannot be pinned down. I really think we deserve a complete cost-accounting on the amount Normal Bill Cambridge spends on clothes. While we are at it, let’s have a complete run-down on how much Chucky spends on his clothes.