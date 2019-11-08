Ric Ocasek cut his estranged wife Paulina Porizkova out of his will

In May 2018, Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova announced their separation after 28 years of marriage. At the time, they said they had already been separated for several years. It was sad, but Paulina made an effort to say that they still loved each other and they were still a big part of each other’s lives, and I believed her. Everything got even sadder in September of this year when Ocasek passed away in the New York City home they still shared. Paulina was the one who found him. They were not legally divorced, and I guess I sort of assumed that even though they were estranged – but still living together – that Paulina would be his heir. That’s how marriages and estates work, generally. Not so fast – apparently, Ocasek wrote Paulina out of his will.
Ric Ocasek did not include his estranged wife Paulina Porizkova in his will. Ahead of his sudden death in September, the Cars frontman wrote a will instructing that Porizkova, 54, should not receive any of his belongings or money, claiming that the model had “abandoned” him amid their divorce proceedings, according to documents obtained by Page Six.
“I have made no provision for my wife Paulina Porizkova (‘Paulina’) as we are in the process of divorcing,” Ocasek, 75, wrote in the will. “Even if I should die before our divorce is final … Paulina is not entitled to any elective share … because she has abandoned me,” he added.
Ocasek and Porizkova first met while filming the music video for The Cars’ song “Drive” in 1984. In May 2018, the couple — who share two adult sons together, Jonathan, 21, and Oliver, 25 — announced their split after 28 years of marriage. However, they were not legally divorced prior to his death.
This… sounds like a big legal fight. I wonder if Ocasek decided to do this against the advice of his lawyers, because YIKES. Also, I think I might slightly hate-respect how f–king petty this is. I mean, it’s literally Ocasek getting the final, petty word. She can’t respond to him. His final message to the woman he spent more than 25 years with was: you don’t deserve any of my money or belongings because you’re the bitch who abandoned me. And they were still living together!!! What are their sons going to do, kick their mom out of the house??
I thought you can’t disinherit a spouse? It is next level petty. He had to get that jab in there.
I think it varies from state to state.
In a community property state, this is going to be a legal battle. Even in states that don’t have community property laws, some still have homestead laws where a spouse has rights to their marital primary residence even if they aren’t on title
What a spiteful old (dead) man. She bore his children, and spent the best part of her life so far with a nasty old man. She deserves at least a LITTLE bit for that. I hope her lawyer nixes it.
Wow. I did a sharp intake breath on this. Sad to hear a happily married long standing couple ended up so unhappy.
What a terrible way to end your life.
Legally I’m sure she will challenge the will but I’m not sure she will win.
I’m not sure she’ll challenge, I’d assume she is still wealthy from her own earnings and could want all the proceeds kids since both are adults.
Yikes. I was always under the impression they still had a good friendship despite their divorce. This must hurt.
That’s what I thought too, but looking back I don’t really recall him saying anything at the time – just her commenting that they were still friends etc. Guess he was more upset and/or bitter. I wouldnt have expected a divorced spouse to receive the same as a widow but if they were “great friends” and had kids I would’ve either expected her to perhaps receive a home they lived in as hers until her death and then it would go to the kids or something to reflect the years & friendship. Even if he chose to leave her nothing, since they were split up, which also wouldn’t have surprised me, the phrasing is very cold and is pretty clearly sending her a message beyond the grave. Whatever happened, it’s sad.
Sounds like some dementia, to me. The skewed perspective that she abandoned him is what makes me think there that.
That’s what I thought too; I don’t know her but felt awful for her when I read it; Jesus Christ, and she took care of him ’till the end…
For some reason, I thought they had stayed happily married despite the big age difference (and the percieved disparity in looks). I’m totally out of the loop…
Low key petty is throwing away the ketchup container before it’s empty knowing your spouse is will think it’s still in there when she goes to put some on her fries.
This is full on assholery. I hope he had some mental illness to explain such awful behavior. What a terrible thing to leave as your legacy to your family.
Maybe I’m missing something but I would expect most people would change their will when divorcing. But I’m sure this will go to court since the division of property hadn’t happened before Ric’s death.
Yeah I agree, I don’t see this as petty like everyone is saying, it is what most people would do if they are getting divorced and their lawyer advises them to change their will. The state laws will account for the fact that property division might not have happened yet in the divorce so that she still gets a fair share of the estate.
I think changing the will is a little weird if they’ve been married for 28 years and have kids and no cheating was involved.. I understand divorce changes things, but when it’s such a long marriage, I figure the guy would be a little more…generous in spirit.
You aren’t missing anything. They were in the process of dividing the marital estate. Doing this protects his interests after death, otherwise, his death would erase whatever was being agreed to in the divorce proceedings, and preserves more for his children. Otherwise, the spouse takes all. And yes, the language must be harsh to stand up to challenge.
Yeah. If your divorcing, in good health or bad, with a living will existing, your lawyers will have you change it.
He may have the finally say but it also makes him look petty and gives great insight into his personality. I can see why Paulina dropped him.
Dying to understand the dynamics of their relationship. How did she abandon him? Is it because of the divorce?
Perhaps she did abandon him? Why are we so sure he’s some bitter old bat? Maybe she broke his heart.
Then why were they still living together after several years of separation? This is very strange.
But really, old people… they can be crazy. I’ve seen this in my family and continue to see it with my father who’s about to turn 80. Character flaws are magnified and his raging self-centeredness makes it absolutely impossible to talk rationally. It’s not new but so much worse now.
I’m not reading this as she can’t live in a house that belongs to their children. She just can’t be the owner. If he wants to leave it all to their kids or someone else, what’s the issue here? His will sounds like something a rich, divorced guy would do, except the divorce part wasn’t finalized. I would never expect a divorced couple to include each other it their respective wills.
Because they weren’t yet divorced, he was still happy to have her living with him at his beck and call (bringing him coffee in the mornings) and they had been together over 30 years and for sure he wasn’t honest or upfront about the fact that he intended to humiliate her in his will. That is my problem with it. It’s not okay to be an asshole, dead or alive.
Plus he has 4 other children with 2 previous wives so all the property including this home might have to be sold and the assets split among his 6 children.
Yikes…
Abandoned him but they still lived together in some capacity in that she was the one who found his body?
That’s not petty. It’s douchey and I hope it isn’t legally binding.
In effect, he was trying to use his will to accomplish what he wouldn’t have been able to in divorce court. After all those years together, no divorce court would have left her with nothing. So it’s the height of asshollery to try to do that with a will.
Met in ‘84. So, basically together 35 years. Petty is an understatement.
I’m not so sure she will challenge as she’s wealthy on her own and could have known she was not due to receive anything. From what she wrote after his passing my impression was that she was caring for him post op but they were not living together and still spent a lot of time together as a family.
By most accounts he was a difficult person. Could be he wrote the will and comment shortly after they separated and he was feeling bitter, then never got around to updating it. I don’t think anyone expected him to pass away after whatever surgery he had.
I want to look half as good as her at 54!
I do not believe they lived together. She was at his house because he had surgery and she was helping him recover. I read the statement she put out after his death and it seemed to me she had moved out. Not defending what he did but I do not think they lived together.
Jesus…..
I am a little confused here about this story. I work in a law firm in Chicago and if you are legally separated and all the assets have been split , then your ex spouse can rewrite their will and leave his/her estate to whoever they want. If you are not legally separated and just living apart then the estate goes to the spouse. It might take awhile through probate court but the living spouse would get the full estate.
Since I don’t know them or what went down in their marriage and I won’t judge Ric for doing this.
I agree with the above poster – he was trying to do with his will what a divorce court would have never allowed. Which was that she’d get her half.
Maybe that’s the real reason they weren’t legally divorced?