Did Duchess Meghan come to NYC with Archie for the US Open in September?

I still think about Serena Williams’ US Open final in September. That was the one where she lost to Bianca Andreescu. Serena was in such a bad place emotionally/psychologically during that final. She even cried during a few of the changeovers. It’s something weird that’s happened to Serena late in her career, and I’m not even going to put it on motherhood: she gets SO tight in finals or “big matches” and she can’t close. What’s also notable is that in three of the past four Slam finals Serena has played, the Duchess of Sussex has been there, watching Serena lose badly. Some people have even suggested that Meghan is some kind of jinx on Serena. I don’t think it’s that simple, but I do think Serena needs to find a way to put less pressure on herself in finals, and having a box full of friends and family there hasn’t been helping her.

Anyway, so yes, Meghan flew into New York in September to watch Serena’s final. Meghan was seated next to Oracene Price, Serena’s mom. The US Open even put Meghan on the big-screen and everyone at Arthur Ashe Stadium cheered for her. We love our American duchess. Everyone thought that Meghan just flew in for a day and left Archie in the care of his father. But Serena was chatting with Access Hollywood and Serena might have insinuated that Archie came with Meghan for the trip??

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be planning to spend their Thanksgiving in the U.S., where they’ll take their six-month-old son Archie to Los Angeles for the first time. But it won’t be the baby’s first time in the U.S.—Serena Williams subtly revealed that already happened back in September during an interview with Access Hollywood. Meghan made a quick trip to New York City then to watch Williams play in the U.S. Open final, then she flew back to London. The Duchess was only seen out at the game alone, so most believed Archie remained in England. Williams let the fact Archie joined her slip out when she was speaking about the treatment Meghan has received as a royal and what kind of friend the Duchess has been despite that. “I’m not sure many people can relate on that level [the amount of attention and scrutiny Meghan gets as a royal and her coping with it],” Williams started. “I just really think she’s literally the strongest person I know and the nicest, sweetest. She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn’t have done that. That kind of goes to show you what an amazing person she is. That’s just one of the many things that she does for me. I call her, text her anytime crying, upset. She’s always there and doesn’t matter what she’s going through, she just sets time away, and she’s just so amazing.”

Look at that, Serena Williams maybe breaking some royal news. Archie has already been stateside! Archie has already been to New York! Good for them. I wonder if this was Meghan not wanting to be away for Archie for a day, or if it was Meghan not wanting to leave Archie in Harry’s care for 24 hours? I imagine breastfeeding played a part too. But now we know – Archie secretly came to New York. But his mama didn’t bring him to see Auntie Serena. A shame.

Around the one-minute mark is when Serena talks about Meghan. Of course, there’s another interpretation to Serena’s words, which is that Meghan flew “all the way” to New York… while she had a newborn at home. According to Richard Palmer – *massive side-eye* – “royal sources” insist that Meghan did NOT bring Archie to New York. Who are going to believe, Auntie Serena or the same palace courtiers who throw Meghan under the bus?