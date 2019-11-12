Did Duchess Meghan come to NYC with Archie for the US Open in September?

I still think about Serena Williams’ US Open final in September. That was the one where she lost to Bianca Andreescu. Serena was in such a bad place emotionally/psychologically during that final. She even cried during a few of the changeovers. It’s something weird that’s happened to Serena late in her career, and I’m not even going to put it on motherhood: she gets SO tight in finals or “big matches” and she can’t close. What’s also notable is that in three of the past four Slam finals Serena has played, the Duchess of Sussex has been there, watching Serena lose badly. Some people have even suggested that Meghan is some kind of jinx on Serena. I don’t think it’s that simple, but I do think Serena needs to find a way to put less pressure on herself in finals, and having a box full of friends and family there hasn’t been helping her.
Anyway, so yes, Meghan flew into New York in September to watch Serena’s final. Meghan was seated next to Oracene Price, Serena’s mom. The US Open even put Meghan on the big-screen and everyone at Arthur Ashe Stadium cheered for her. We love our American duchess. Everyone thought that Meghan just flew in for a day and left Archie in the care of his father. But Serena was chatting with Access Hollywood and Serena might have insinuated that Archie came with Meghan for the trip??
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be planning to spend their Thanksgiving in the U.S., where they’ll take their six-month-old son Archie to Los Angeles for the first time. But it won’t be the baby’s first time in the U.S.—Serena Williams subtly revealed that already happened back in September during an interview with Access Hollywood. Meghan made a quick trip to New York City then to watch Williams play in the U.S. Open final, then she flew back to London. The Duchess was only seen out at the game alone, so most believed Archie remained in England. Williams let the fact Archie joined her slip out when she was speaking about the treatment Meghan has received as a royal and what kind of friend the Duchess has been despite that.
“I’m not sure many people can relate on that level [the amount of attention and scrutiny Meghan gets as a royal and her coping with it],” Williams started. “I just really think she’s literally the strongest person I know and the nicest, sweetest. She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn’t have done that. That kind of goes to show you what an amazing person she is. That’s just one of the many things that she does for me. I call her, text her anytime crying, upset. She’s always there and doesn’t matter what she’s going through, she just sets time away, and she’s just so amazing.”
Look at that, Serena Williams maybe breaking some royal news. Archie has already been stateside! Archie has already been to New York! Good for them. I wonder if this was Meghan not wanting to be away for Archie for a day, or if it was Meghan not wanting to leave Archie in Harry’s care for 24 hours? I imagine breastfeeding played a part too. But now we know – Archie secretly came to New York. But his mama didn’t bring him to see Auntie Serena. A shame.
Around the one-minute mark is when Serena talks about Meghan. Of course, there’s another interpretation to Serena’s words, which is that Meghan flew “all the way” to New York… while she had a newborn at home. According to Richard Palmer – *massive side-eye* – “royal sources” insist that Meghan did NOT bring Archie to New York. Who are going to believe, Auntie Serena or the same palace courtiers who throw Meghan under the bus?
Serena ceases up because she’s chasing Maggie Court’s (the uber misogynist homophone and racists) record and the realisation of that gets to her. She did it when she hit Steffi’s record also.
I applaud Serena for this goal and hope she somehow manages to do it.
I don’t think Meghan brought Archie
Yeah, no, obviously Serena just meant Meg has a baby at home and came despite that. Having traveled with an infant, I can say that if she actually did bring Archie, she wouldn’t have turned around and flown back so quickly. It takes forever to just unpack and repack everything you’d need to bring for an infant, and all that traveling in a short amount of time would take a toll on both mama and baby.
I think, sadly, if Meghan did bring Archie, someone would’ve squealed (like the time she came in for the baby shower) and someone would’ve gotten a pap shot at the airport or the hotel. Unless she flew in private and went straight to a car, to a private home.
Serena’s statement was lost in translation. I like her but I think she needs to stop talking about Meghan.
It’s not Serena’s job to police the media. She didn’t say anything other than Meghan was a wonderful friend. The ones who should stop talking are her evil half-siblings and father.
Why is it always Meghan’s friends need to shit up instead of people need to work on their comprehension skills? People have special outrage for anything involving Meghan that’s the real problem here.
I think it’s just awkwardly worded and she’s saying even though Meghan had a newborn she flew to NY.
Yes, this. BP confirmed to reporters that Archie stayed home.
I think she meant that she flew to NYC while having a newborn at home. Considering Meghan flew commercial, I feel like if Archie was there that news def would have leaked. Also, that seems like a lot of flying for a newborn, esp with the time change, to just stay for one night.
But who knows. Maybe she did bring him?
Serena said at the actual US open that Archie wasn’t there. Omid, the best Sussex source, says he wasn’t there. I doubt Serena is confused. I read it as she was in awe of the support of a new mother flying to see her. Not flying with her newborn. I’m still so confused as to how every sentence uttered about the Sussexs becomes an international debate, like, it’s the craziest thing.
Exactly. Just more media fodder.
I don’t doubt she brought him and I hope she flew private both ways for comfort and security with an army of nannies to keep him content while she was away for a few hours.
I think Serena meant that Megan flew WHEN she had a newborn (not WITH a newborn). I doubt Archie came on such a quick trip across the pond. It is amazing that having just had a baby that Megan would make the effort to support her friend, but I doubt that she brought him with her.
Nah, it’s American shorthand for “my friend who has a newborn”. Like “We are going to visit my friend with a cottage.” It doesn’t mean the cottage is traveling along too.
Why does this even matter?
1. Is reading comprehension not taught anymore?
2. WHO CARES IF SHE DID OR DIDN’T????????
Yeah I think Serena meant even though Meghan had a newborn, she still came to visit me
The wording/translation is being warped
If she did, I don’t blame her. She was a first time mother of a newborn..
I don’t think she didn’t but it doesn’t matter. they tried to crucify her for leaving Archie at home with his FATHER like it was some big deal, which it shouldn’t have been. If she did bring Archie, it shouldn’t be a big deal either. Serena’s performance issues are her own and shouldn’t be blamed on anyone else. If she thinks she’d perform better without friends and family there she should politely ask them to please stay home.
Serena commented right after the event about Meghan leaving Archie home to come. She said that she herself couldn’t have left her baby at that age. He was not there.