Ricky Gervais will host the 2020 Golden Globes: bad idea or good call?

I have gone back and forth on Ricky Gervais for years. I used to think he was hilarious, but at some point, I really started finding him so boorish. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy a good Hollywood roast, but Ricky became one of those dudes lamenting “cancel culture” (before that was a thing) and he seemed particularly thin-skinned for someone who talked so much sh-t. After his 2016 Golden Globe hosting performance, Ricky was basically thrown out of LA and no one wanted him to host anything ever again. I remembered that his 2016 Globe monologue was bad, but I’ve just been watching it again and holy sh-tballs. Everything has such a gross vibe when he starts out by telling transgender “jokes” and deadnaming Caitlyn Jenner, then the camera goes to Harvey Weinstein, who is sitting front and center. God, this wasn’t even four years ago! Jesus Christ.

Well, get used to all of that and more, because Gervais is coming back to host the 2020 Golden Globes.

After repeatedly stating he would never take the job again, Ricky Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globes for a record fifth time. The British comedian previously hosted the event from 2010 to 2012 and returned for the fourth time in 2016. Gervais’ hosting stints have been marked by infamous jokes at the expense of Hollywood A-listers such as Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lawrence as well as the organisers of the event the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais in a statement. “There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

[From THR]

On one side, I’m happy because it will shake up the awards season early on and possibly bring us all together to discuss and hate on Ricky Gervais. The awards shows have been increasingly tedious the past few years as far as hosting/jokes, so even though Gervais is a thin-skinned jackass who loves to punch down, at least we’ll move out of “safe” hosts. But yeah, it’s going to be a mess. Who will Ricky Gervais punch down on in 2020? Rape victims and feminists, is my guess. Who will he defend? Probably Louis CK (one of his good friends) and Harvey Weinstein.