Kristen Stewart in Germanier at the LA ‘Charlie’s Angels’ premiere: super-cute?

Here are some photos from the big LA premiere of Charlie’s Angels, wherein Kristen Stewart plays… an Angel! I still can’t get over that. Kristen maintains that she never really saw herself in Charlie’s Angels either, but Elizabeth Banks (who directed this version) had faith in her and believed that Kristen would be good in it. So here we are. Kristen was joined at the premiere by Banks, as well as the other “angels,” Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Kristen wore Germanier – a bright, fun, interesting little cocktail dress. I still think her hair is the worst, but Kristen has been on promotional duties for months now, and she’s been wearing some interesting stuff. This is one of my favorites from her fashion tour this fall.

Naomi Scott in Givenchy Fall 2019. While the dress is nothing special, I like the way Naomi is styled, especially with her slicked back hair and those boots. The styling turned a meh dress into something really cool.

Elizabeth Banks in David Koma Spring 2020. I like her, so I’m biased, so I think she looks good (albeit sort of dated and ‘90s).

Ella Balinska in Vera Wang. She’s such an elegant swan! The dress is so princessy.

Look at Sir Patrick Stewart killing it in Dior.

