Kristen Stewart in Germanier at the LA ‘Charlie’s Angels’ premiere: super-cute?

Here are some photos from the big LA premiere of Charlie’s Angels, wherein Kristen Stewart plays… an Angel! I still can’t get over that. Kristen maintains that she never really saw herself in Charlie’s Angels either, but Elizabeth Banks (who directed this version) had faith in her and believed that Kristen would be good in it. So here we are. Kristen was joined at the premiere by Banks, as well as the other “angels,” Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Kristen wore Germanier – a bright, fun, interesting little cocktail dress. I still think her hair is the worst, but Kristen has been on promotional duties for months now, and she’s been wearing some interesting stuff. This is one of my favorites from her fashion tour this fall.

Naomi Scott in Givenchy Fall 2019. While the dress is nothing special, I like the way Naomi is styled, especially with her slicked back hair and those boots. The styling turned a meh dress into something really cool.

Elizabeth Banks in David Koma Spring 2020. I like her, so I’m biased, so I think she looks good (albeit sort of dated and ‘90s).

Ella Balinska in Vera Wang. She’s such an elegant swan! The dress is so princessy.

Look at Sir Patrick Stewart killing it in Dior.

5 Responses to “Kristen Stewart in Germanier at the LA ‘Charlie’s Angels’ premiere: super-cute?”

  1. TheHufflepuffLizLemon says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:30 am

    They’re all gorgeous but I want to give Ella’s dress a hoik up! It’s killing me.
    Kristen’s dress is incredible. Her fashion is always interesting to me,

    Reply
    • Snappyfish says:
      November 12, 2019 at 8:35 am

      I noticed an uptake in her style when The Kaiser (Lagerfeld) took her under his wing. Her dress is the most interesting of the lot. I heard her on Stern & she seemed lovely. I just don’t see the appeal but then I didn’t see any of the twilight saga. I did see her in Huntsman & her recent turn in SNL & still don’t think she can act.

      Reply
  2. Kersplasha says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:33 am

    I dislike the dresses that look like they are falling off. Ella is gorgeous but the dress looks like a wardrobe malfunction is near. Would be better with the straps on her shoulders (does that make me sound 90??)

    Reply
  3. SM says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:38 am

    All great, especially Kristen with the exception of Banks, she looks uncomfortable in that dress and looks like they could not decide on the length of the dress

    Reply
  4. Lina says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:40 am

    She looks like a corpse with severe makeup in the header photo.

    Reply

