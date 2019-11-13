Wait, Richard Madden & Brandon Flynn broke up & are no longer speaking?

Is Richard Madden a bisexual icon? A) Yes, B) HELL YES, C) Maybe, D) No or E) TBD. I can’t decide either. All I know is that Madden has dated women in the past, and then this year, he seemingly went public with his live-in relationship with Brandon Flynn. They lived together in LA, they sauntered around LA with their arms around each other, and they attended events together and more. It felt like Richard was pulling a Kristen Stewart, by that I mean – he was confirming something through photos, simply by NOT hiding. He never said one word about whether he and Brandon were together romantically. But whatever it was, it’s over?

Richard Madden was no stranger to a hostile environment as Sgt David Budd in BBC1 drama Bodyguard, but this one’s got the better of him. He’s had a huge fallout with best pal Brandon Flynn, star of Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, and they are no longer sharing the same house in Los Angeles. And making it clear they haven’t just drifted apart, Brandon has asked bosses at fashion house Versace not to invite Richard to a party the brand is throwing next month. The pair forged a close friendship earlier this year after Richard moved to the US to further his career. US actor Brandon, who has dated Sam Smith, will be the face of a new Versace collection next year and doesn’t want to see his former pal at any of his events for the company. A source close to the pair said: “Richard and Brandon bonded over being up-and-coming actors in the industry and decided to share a place while both working in LA. But they have fallen out in the past few months and have cut ties with each other. Brandon has made it clear he doesn’t want to see Richard because he asked the team at Versace not to invite him to a party they are having at the beginning of December. Richard has been dressed by the brand a few times and he spoke with (Elton John’s friend) Donatella Versace to prepare for his role as John Reid in Rocketman. But as they are working with Brandon now, they are respecting his wishes and haven’t asked Richard to attend the bash.”

Are we allowed to mourn the end of a relationship which was never really confirmed? I’ll mourn it. I thought Richard and Brandon were a cute couple and I liked seeing a “hot actor” be so “whatever, I don’t care” about his public image. I wonder what led to the breakup? It sounds like they really, really fell out.