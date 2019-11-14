Miranda Lambert wore Tony Ward to the CMAs: lovely or pageant-cheap?

Here are some photos from last night’s CMA Awards, one of the many country-music award shows throughout the year. Even though I watched the entire Ken Burns’ Country Music documentary, I still can’t tell country music awards-shows apart. They’re all the same? Probably not. I do think the CMAs are a big deal, but… who even knows. Anyway, Miranda Lambert was there with her young former cop husband Brendon. Miranda wore Tony Ward – not her best look but far from her worst.
Nicole Kidman in Versace with Keith Urban. I actually like this dress a lot, weirdly enough. I mean, it’s sort of orange-y and the design is strange, but it looks great on her. I wish she had styled it differently, and I wish her hair was a lot different.
Reese Witherspoon was there too, bizarrely. She also wore Versace. It’s kind of blah?
Carrie Underwood in Jared Lehr. Her dresses always look the same to me, but wow, let’s call this dress Explosion At The Tulle Factory.
Jennifer Nettles, with a message to country radio stations.
Halsey was there to perform “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X. She wore Nedo. It’s very… nouveau Scarlett O’Hara.
Kelsea Ballerini in Raisa Vanessa. Weirdly, I love the fabric and the color. I just wish it was a one-piece gown?
What, no Trent Reznor?
I like Miranda’s dress. Reminds me of how she used to dress before Blake went all Hollywood and she tried to morph into a starlet.
This is much more her.
She’s still a mess, but this feels like she’s an authentic mess.
If Miranda Lambert was going for optimum boob appeal-she achieved it! Reese Withersoon has great legs. Halsey’s dress is good. All I got.
Country radio won’t play any ladies Jennifer, you are SOL.
Everything Miranda Lambert is cheap.
I love Halsey’s dress! Carrie Underwood’s is ridiculous.
Reese looks ridiculous. I think I wore that same dress to my high school semi formal in 1986.
Weirdly I like the only look that does not belong on this carpet, which is Reese. Why was she there? Other than that, all looks are a hot mess. Speaking of Reese though, I just realised her husband never accompanies her on the carpet any more, nor is he ever in her social posts. Did they separate and I just did not hear about it? I mean all couples are different but there was a time he would go out with her, so publicity/being private is not the problem here.
I kind of like Miranda’s dress, except for the unfortunately placed boob circles.
I’d like to Nicole‘s until I scrolled to the bottom.
I didn’t even notice the bottom, I had to go back and look, because I got distracted by Keith’s fugly shoes. He needs a style refresh, stat. After just looking at the smooth and stylish Henry Golding Keith’s look hurts my eyes, lol.