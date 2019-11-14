Kathie Lee Gifford on moving to Nashville: there’s a culture of authentic kindness

Kathie Lee Gifford left The Today Show about eight months ago to start a new life in Nashville, where she’s making music and Christian movies. She came back for the first time yesterday to talk to Hoda and Jenna and it’s clear that she’s loving her semi-retirement in Tennessee. She said a lot of things about how wonderful people are in Nashville and how it’s different from Connecticut in that people are more open and social. Kathie’s husband of almost 30 years, Frank Gifford, passed away in 2015. She told Hoda and Jenna that she went on her first date in 33 years with a decent man she met while she was dancing.
On living in Nashville
It’s a completely different culture down there. There’s a culture of kindness and they’re authentically kind. They’re joyful they have so much fun. There’s barbecues, everything is Americana like when I was growing up. There are church bells and birds. When a siren comes around it’s not because someone was murdered.
She went on two dates for the first time in 33 years
No I went out on a couple of dates. I went out with friends to a club to hear my favorite band. This sweet guy asked me to dance. A couple of weeks later same band, so we danced again. We just went out a couple of times. It was fun. I hadn’t been out on a date in 33 years. It’s surreal because the world has changed so much. But he was a gentleman. It was fine, fun. I got so busy and we’re just from different worlds.
On how it’s different in Nashville
Nobody in Greenwich, Connecticut just shows up [at your house] so that’s different. Nobody takes a guitar off your wall and starts playing and the next thing you know you’ve recorded it and you’re trying to get Little Big Town to do it.
I’m just writing with tons of people, going back to Israel to shoot more films. There’s such a desire in people for truth in this world we live in. People want authenticity. Let people be who they are too. In Nashville there is so much decency. There’s Republicans, there’s Democrats, there’s Libertarians. People talk nicely to one another, ‘why do you feel that way?’ People don’t scream at each other.
As someone who moved to the south from Connecticut specifically, I have to say that southern people are kind, friendly and they can be super nice to your face, but they talk about you behind your back much worse than they do other places. Once you learn this you can use it to your advantage, but it took me a while to catch on. Everyone is nice to you if you’re a white person. It’s not as welcoming for people of color. That said, it does sound like a great place for Kathie and like she’s enjoying herself. Also I bet she could find love again if she wanted to! Not everyone wants that and it does take a lot of work to find someone. My friends in their 50s are meeting decent guys though and there are plenty of older men looking for partners. The world has changed but we have so many more options now to meet guys. It’s definitely not as big of a pool as there was in our 20s and 30s though that’s for sure.
Here’s Kathie’s interview. I would jack the hell out of my face if I could look like that at 66. She looks good!
FlashFact: These people voted to put babies in cages, and will vote for it again in 2020.
Oh my yes. I have to agree. I am from CT as well and we moved to NC for about 11 years in the mountains. And I found the same thing. All sweetness to your face, but behind your back it is another story and I just don’t do that. Maybe I am just too used to “tell it like it is” and the reservedness of the Northeast. Anyway, every place has its thing and what works for one does not work for another.
She’s obnoxious and I’m not a fan but I wish her good luck. I hope she finds a man. She was stuck w that old geezer when she was young. Yes, I know it was her choice!!
I saw Kathie Lee in person when touring Rockefeller Center in NYC in 2014. She was very friendly, knew the Rockefeller tourvguide and said hi as she passed. But she looked unrecognizable in person. I didn’t even realize it was her till she was gone and the guide said who it was. Skeletal body, 5lbs of makeup and a really really tight face. I was amazed at how different she looked irl.
Would totally have a glass of wine with her though.
I get so tired of the “Southerners are so warm and friendly” and “New Englanders are cold and reserved” cliches, I’ve lived in both and met southerners as unwelcoming as can be as well as warm as pie Yankees. She also lived on a huge estate in Greenwich, CT where homes are so far apart you can’t even see your neighbors, so yeah, not like people pop over and grab a cup of sugar. And Greenwich is hardly the murder capital of the world, not sure what sirens she is talking about.
She’s from the south originally so probably just feels more at home, is likely living in the city so it’s easier for people to drop in, or to go out and be social. And at this point Nashville is probably 50% transplants so some of those “southerners” she’s raving about could just be, gasp, friendly native northerners.
I’m sorry. I’m Southern. Yes I’m super nice and super authentic. I’m not a liar. Live and let live is my thing and I laugh with everyone with open arms, listen with kind empathetic ears and learn everyday because I’m a constant work in progress, and peoples, cultures, experiences are far more important to me than my own.
BUT. I live against the grain. I butt heads. I’ve never been ashamed to speak my mind growing up and it made my mother’s life miserable. She and her friends embarrassed the hell out of me so I’ve been a plucky shark in a sea of Southern arrogance, hypocrisy and intolerance since I could walk and talk. The above is correct. Watch your back in the South. They’ll pour maple syrup all over ya, but turn around to walk away, and you’ll be feathered lol. There are those of us painted with realism, but we’re not the majority. Trust me. When I find another eye-roller, we gravitate lol.
I’m not sure I want to look like her at 66. Seems kind of scary looking. Of course people in their 50′s can find good people for new relationships.
Bless her heart!