Day 1 of the Impeachment Hearings lacked pizzazz, razzle dazzle & glitter bombs

Every network – ABC, NBC and CBS – covered Day 1 of the impeachment hearings live. So did all of the cable news stations, obviously, although Fox News desperately wanted to editorialize and change the subject whenever possible. The first witnesses testifying in the public hearings were Bill Taylor and George Kent, two career diplomats and bureaucrats who were there, presumably, to set the scene and establish the facts of the case. Impeachment inquiries are supposed to mimic criminal trials, and you don’t bring out your biggest, most important witness on the first day. But according to idiot political commentators, Democrats Are Doing It Wrong because Day 1 lacked “pizzazz.” NBC News published an “analysis” piece titled “Plenty of substance but little drama on first day of impeachment hearings.” Sub-head: “Analysis: The first two witnesses called Wednesday testified to Trump’s scheme, but lacked the pizazz necessary to capture public attention.” Pizzazz! Give ‘em the old razzle-dazzle, Impeachment Hearings. Don’t you know that we want to be ENTERTAINED? From the NBC News piece:

It was substantive, but it wasn’t dramatic. In the reserved manner of veteran diplomats with Harvard degrees, Bill Taylor and George Kent opened the public phase of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump by bearing witness to a scheme they described as not only wildly unorthodox but also in direct contravention of U.S. interests. “It is clearly in our national interest to deter further Russian aggression,” Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and a decorated Vietnam War veteran, said in explaining why Trump’s decision to withhold congressionally appropriated aid to the most immediate target of Russian expansionism didn’t align with U.S. policy. But at a time when Democrats are simultaneously eager to influence public opinion in favor of ousting the president and quietly apprehensive that their hearings could stall or backfire, the first round felt more like the dress rehearsal for a serious one-act play than opening night for a hit Broadway musical. During five and a half hours of testimony, under questioning from House Intelligence Committee members of both parties and staff lawyers from each side of the aisle, the two men delivered a wide-ranging discourse on America’s interests in Eastern Europe, diplomatic protocol and democratic norms — and how they believe Trump subverted all of them in service of political goals. And yet Taylor and Kent failed — or perhaps succeeded, given their nonpartisan roles in government and the atypically serious postures struck by lawmakers of both parties — by dropping no bombshells and largely repeating the testimony they gave congressional investigators at depositions previously held behind closed doors.

One day of public hearings and NBC News’ Political Theatre Reporter is ready to close down the show! I mean, in all honesty, I understand that “optics” are important and I understand that the general public needs to be able to follow what’s actually happening. The hearings need to be informative and educational, yet easy to follow and newsworthy. But instead of using the space to explain what Kent and Taylor’s testimony meant, Political Theatre Reporters just decided to declare it “not zazzy enough” without actually focusing on what was said.

