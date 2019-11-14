Day 1 of the Impeachment Hearings lacked pizzazz, razzle dazzle & glitter bombs

Every network – ABC, NBC and CBS – covered Day 1 of the impeachment hearings live. So did all of the cable news stations, obviously, although Fox News desperately wanted to editorialize and change the subject whenever possible. The first witnesses testifying in the public hearings were Bill Taylor and George Kent, two career diplomats and bureaucrats who were there, presumably, to set the scene and establish the facts of the case. Impeachment inquiries are supposed to mimic criminal trials, and you don’t bring out your biggest, most important witness on the first day. But according to idiot political commentators, Democrats Are Doing It Wrong because Day 1 lacked “pizzazz.” NBC News published an “analysis” piece titled “Plenty of substance but little drama on first day of impeachment hearings.” Sub-head: “Analysis: The first two witnesses called Wednesday testified to Trump’s scheme, but lacked the pizazz necessary to capture public attention.” Pizzazz! Give ‘em the old razzle-dazzle, Impeachment Hearings. Don’t you know that we want to be ENTERTAINED? From the NBC News piece:
It was substantive, but it wasn’t dramatic. In the reserved manner of veteran diplomats with Harvard degrees, Bill Taylor and George Kent opened the public phase of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump by bearing witness to a scheme they described as not only wildly unorthodox but also in direct contravention of U.S. interests.
“It is clearly in our national interest to deter further Russian aggression,” Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and a decorated Vietnam War veteran, said in explaining why Trump’s decision to withhold congressionally appropriated aid to the most immediate target of Russian expansionism didn’t align with U.S. policy. But at a time when Democrats are simultaneously eager to influence public opinion in favor of ousting the president and quietly apprehensive that their hearings could stall or backfire, the first round felt more like the dress rehearsal for a serious one-act play than opening night for a hit Broadway musical.
During five and a half hours of testimony, under questioning from House Intelligence Committee members of both parties and staff lawyers from each side of the aisle, the two men delivered a wide-ranging discourse on America’s interests in Eastern Europe, diplomatic protocol and democratic norms — and how they believe Trump subverted all of them in service of political goals. And yet Taylor and Kent failed — or perhaps succeeded, given their nonpartisan roles in government and the atypically serious postures struck by lawmakers of both parties — by dropping no bombshells and largely repeating the testimony they gave congressional investigators at depositions previously held behind closed doors.
One day of public hearings and NBC News’ Political Theatre Reporter is ready to close down the show! I mean, in all honesty, I understand that “optics” are important and I understand that the general public needs to be able to follow what’s actually happening. The hearings need to be informative and educational, yet easy to follow and newsworthy. But instead of using the space to explain what Kent and Taylor’s testimony meant, Political Theatre Reporters just decided to declare it “not zazzy enough” without actually focusing on what was said.
Someone made it zazzy!!
The Ukraine Scandal Impeachment Hearings: Day 1 pic.twitter.com/tlzzLi8boQ
— jordan (@JordanUhl) November 14, 2019
People mad about pizzazz.
If the president of the United States being caught dead to rights committing bribery and extortion isn’t enough pizzazz to blow your hair back then maybe you should stop smoking crack, it’s not our fault literally nothing gets you off anymore
— God (@thegoodgodabove) November 14, 2019
Analysis: Nuremberg Trials lay out disturbing details, but lack pizzazz necessary to capture public attention. Unlike the Blitz, which, like, totally persuaded people to get out of bed and pay attention to the nightly news.
– @jonallendc, Nov 20th, 1945, probably.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 14, 2019
So funny to me that so much Big Boy Political Analysis comes down to words like pizzazz https://t.co/q1gibi5T7a
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) November 14, 2019
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The notion that this is supposed to be something like, oh, I don’t know, The Apprentice or some such, is really tiresome.
I’m an adult and I can wipe my own @ss. I don’t need to be entertained by this. I need to see that my government is open, honest, and hard at work to get to the bottom of this circus. I have had enough “pizzazz” to last a lifetime from the current occupant of the White House’s incompetent attempts to set up a dictatorship. From here on out, I’d prefer actual grownups who are qualified for the job of POTUS.
*PREACH* 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌
I agree with you one million percent. This is not a show, this is not a game, people died because this man tried to steal another election.
You said it! This is too important to reduce it to entertainment. Maybe if they’d taken trump more seriously and not treated him as an amusing sideshow, we wouldn’t be here today. Idiots!
I was glued to my tv, watching every minute of the hearings, rejoicing that Taylor’s and Kent’s cool demeanor and encyclopedic knowledge put Gym Jordan’s and Cow Suer Nunes’ histrionics to shame. I didn’t realize they were supposed to pound the table or stand and shriek J’Accuse! I thought they landed some devastating blows. My bad.
I didn’t watch any of the analysis afterward-doggies demanded some outside time-but this sort of crap shapes the sheeplike public’s perception, so WTH do the analysts think they’re doing? Are they secret trumpists?
Same… did these people even bother to pay attention to the actual words being used???? Sorry our decorated government officials aren’t glam enough. Stfu
I’m starting to understand how 62 MILLION americans voted for an idiot blowhard.
Right? Did they not mean peeze of azz? I want Celebitchy to know I came here for a synopsis first as I’m not watching because I’m tired of being pizzed off. Thank you…for being of sound mind to simply go where stories lead regardless of animation degrees.
Can we bring in little Lyanna Mormont and her 62 men to keep things on track? I think we’ve had enough small talk.
These dimbulb media stars act like they got nothing on the line, but wait and see what happens if their nonsense gets trump a 2nd term. They better look good in orange.
Ardent Trump supporters have already made up their minds this is a witchhunt. They aren’t even watching, cause it doesn’t matter to them. The news needs to do its job and stop handwringing and just report the facts for those interested that can’t follow the hearings during the day.
Mainstream Media, however, is owned by mostly by conservative billionaire Corps that have a vested interest in keeping Trump in power for tax breaks.
Establishing the factual basis for impeachment will take time and will be tedious. If you pay attention, there is plenty to capture your attention. We got an amazing civics and history lesson from George Kent, who went to great pains to explain the historical evolution of our country’s interaction with Europe and why we have established channels for diplomacy. Proving facts in any arena takes time and tenacity. These witnesses provided the foundation for all that is to come. I found them compelling and convincing.
I thought it was informative and fascinating. Taylor and Kent made it clear they were there to present the facts as they knew them, not to make a case for or against impeachment. Their records are impeccable. I loved when one of the Dems made a point of bringing up Taylor’s military career. Like, you (Rs) want to attack this guy???
The republicans were clearly playing to their base and seemed disorganized and unhinged – which was surprising to me. Well, the unhinged part is normal with someone like Gym Jordan, but the disorganization was surprising. Like, they have no idea how to combat these types of witnesses.
Two things I wish the Dems had hammered home more (they mentioned them, but I think they could have done better):
1) These witnesses were speaking mostly from second hand knowledge. That’s because the White House/State Dept/DOJ has blocked the people with first hand knowledge from testifying. they should have really pressed that point.
2) Zelensky didn’t announce an investigation into the Bidens bc he got the aid he wanted anyway – but that was bc the whistleblower came forward. As soon as the WH realized it was going to be public, they released the aid. that got discussed, but I really think the Dems need to hammer that point, bc one of the Rs lines of defense is “so what if Trump said it, the Ukraine got the aid anyway.” But without the whistleblower, would that have happened?
Anyway, overall I thought it was good. the Dems stayed on target, which was good.
I don’t think he’s going to get removed. But I think at least this way we have every Republican on record as saying “these things are okay for the president to do.”
Really tells you what the priorities of the modern media are – spectacle over anything else. Which actually goes a long way to telling us why Trump had such a huge platform to begin with and why he’s in office now. Mark my words, the media will f*ck us again in 2020.
Bread and circuses
They had me at “I promise to tell the whole truth.”
By the by, did y’all see Trump claiming he can’t recall the conversations being recounted? Lol at Trump, who kept harping on Hillary not remembering stuff, saying he can’t remember. So fitting.
Which is really easy to prove that he was or wasn’t on that phone call. In today’s world of instant gratification, people don’t want to wait for results. That’s the problem.
I was periodically checking it on Twitter yesterday while pulling together a massive discovery response on one of my cases. A co-worker was streaming it in her office across the hall. I ran out to get lunch at some point and had to wait while they made it. The restaurant had a television up on the wall, tuned into the hearing, close captioned so there was no sound. As I stood there watching, I realized that the crowded restaurant was silent, except for people placing their orders. All the people at the tables, eating their lunch, were watching the screen in rapt attention. People are interested. People don’t need glitter. If the networks and GOP want entertainment, (Eric Trump tweeted it was boring), then summon Ivanka to testify.
I found it riveting. I’m all in.