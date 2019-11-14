Miranda Lambert & husband refused to clap for Blake Shelton’s CMA performance

Embed from Getty Images

Blake Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert in 2015. He took her by surprise and did some kind of hokey (but legal) quickie divorce thing, where it was over in about two weeks. He basically ordered her to pick up her sh-t from the Oklahoma ranch they shared (which was his) and that was it. He moved on with Gwen Stefani and Miranda had a string of lovers until she married Brendan McLoughlin earlier this year. Miranda and Blake still see each other at country-music functions and awards shows, and clearly, they have not yet buried any hatchet. I don’t even think they’ve spoken to each other since 2015. And Miranda went out of her way to avoid CLAPPING for Blake at last night’s CMA Awards:

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, didn’t feel the need to stretch their legs after her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, sang his hit “God’s Country” at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards. “Everyone stood up to clap for Blake at the end of his performance except Miranda Lambert and her husband,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “At the commercial break, they both left their seats.” Shelton, 43, attended the 53rd annual ceremony at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, on Wednesday, November 13. The eyewitness tells Us that the couple, who started dating in 2015, “were nodding their heads” during Lambert’s “It All Comes Out in the Wash” performance earlier in the night. Shelton was nominated for three awards on Wednesday, and took home one: Single of the Year for “God’s Country.” Lambert, meanwhile, was up for Female Vocalist of the Year, but lost to Kacey Musgraves.

Blake Shelton and Gwen bopped along to Miranda’s performance but… Miranda made a thunderface during Blake’s performance and she sat on her hands? This would be such a big deal if the CMA Awards were conducted in a f–king middle school. I mean, congrats to Blake and Miranda for managing to be at the same event without tossing salads at one another. If all we’ve got to go on is “a refusal to clap” and my assumption of a thunderface, then they’re keeping it reasonably professional.

