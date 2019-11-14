The Kardashians’ staged KUWTK food fight was gross, stupid & wasteful

I hate food waste. It’s one of those things that just irritates me to no end. Maybe it’s because my Indian father was obsessed with NEVER EVER wasting food, and that was drilled into me from infancy. If there’s a plate of food in front of you, you eat it. You don’t throw anything out unless it’s gone bad, and even then, expired food needs to be tested to see if it’s still “okay.” I sent a plate of food back at a restaurant ONE TIME in my life and I still remember it and worry about it because I know that the restaurant likely just tossed the pasta in the trash and that makes me want to cry (even though the pasta was gross & inedible). So obviously, I don’t find “food fights” very funny. It’s not funny to throw lovingly prepared food – because food is love, damn it – around for hilarity. I realize that not everyone feels the same way. But this staged food fight between the Kardashians is so gross to me. SO WASTEFUL.
Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is still trying to convince people that Tristan Thompson is constantly trying to get back with her. Do you believe that?
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian will be spending a lot of time together in the coming weeks as they try to celebrate the holidays harmoniously for their child — but that doesn’t mean the pair will be rekindling their romance. Despite Thompson’s best efforts to romantically reunite with his ex, a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 35, is not interested and continues to move forward for the sake of their 19-month-old daughter True.
“It’s hard not to admire Khloé,” the source says of Thompson, 28, and his mindset. “She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan, because of True and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past. Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested. She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.”
As of late, Thompson has been putting in a valiant effort to mend his relationship with Kardashian following his cheating scandal in February with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods. Last week, Kardashian showed off a pink balloon arrangement that Thompson had sent her as a gift after the launch of her new pink diamond KKW Fragrance. The balloons spelled out the name of her new scent.
I mean… I think Tristan still flirts with Khloe, but I also think that Khloe wants everyone to think that men – especially exes – are obsessed with her. The “Tristan is desperate to get back with Khloe” storyline has been pushed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for months. Because I guess they needed that version of the story as opposed to “every guy cheats on Khloe and then she acts like a doormat and stays with them until her delusional fake-ass world comes crashing down on her publicly.”
When I see Khloe, I feel bad for her. She looks like someone who will never be happy. Doesn’t understand how to be happy. It is sad.
Maybe I am mis-reading, perhaps she is deeply content, but it doesn’t look like it.
That entire family is gross, stupid and wasteful.
That’s basically what I thought: “Like everything Kardashian.”
I think about food waste often when I watch KUWTK or see their posts on Instagram with tons of food you know they aren’t eating. And it’s beautiful, delicious food. I always hope they let the tech people around them have at it. Or maybe, hopefully give it to kitchens and food banks.
An odd one that really bothers me is how many helium balloons they use for various occasions. There is a helium shortage. It is a finite resource that has way better uses than balloons. This isn’t a Kardashian specific abuse but I’ve seen plenty of episodes where they have a stupid excessive amount of balloons.
They also waste an excessive amount of flowers, especially roses. It takes up a lot of resources to grow them.
Well considering they never grocery shop and never cook. They have no idea how much that food costs ! They have chefs prepare everything and serve it to them while they sit on their fake inflated asses. They are so out of touch with reality it’s gross at this point. They are so desperate to get the ratings they used to get they will STAGE anything. Even Rob’s “big weight loss reveal” won’t be enough to get the ratings they once got.
Also, those damn cookie jars they all keep in their kitchens. We all know each month those cookies probably get thrown out and those jars get fresh cookies put in that NO ONE eats. Those jars are always full with perfectly shaped cookies !
Those cookie jars bug me too! Who the F needs that many cookies out all the time? It’s gaudy and obviously wasteful.
This family of culture vulture trash is a plague.
She looks ridiculous in that bottom pic with the see through shirt and bikini top thats too small. Her blush is so overloaded. How does it feel to look in the mirror and…not look anything like you did last year?
Did you see her purse? It’s supposed to be a stack of ten thousand dollars.
Well, everything about them is staged, gross, stupid, and wasteful!!
I cannot believe how many people are still watching their show. That is why they will never go away. I just don’t get it.
I believe Tristan is focused on every woman who walks by as he travels about the NBA. I also believe he needs to focus on his work, the Cavs are 4-6.
Ok so I kinda feel bad for Khloe. She has these petite sisters and was constantly compared to her sisters. She was highly criticized by the media for not being pretty enough, that has to be tough on anybody’s mental well being. Then she went and revamped her look through plastic surgery and fake hair to fit in with her sisters and it just make me sad that she felt that pressure. I dont like the Kardashians or their trash but being in the public eye and being criticized for your looks has really gotta f@ck with your self worth.
Somewhere in my early twenties, I remember that seeing huge scenes with uneaten or wasted food started to upset me. The privilege it spoke of, how Americans just throw away what so many don’t have, just hit me hard all of a sudden. This definitely hits my squick button. More so to think of the people who had to clean it up after.
They are all gross..and wear wigs from theft store. Claim to have so much money but wear 4 dollar wigs.