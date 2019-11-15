Us Weekly: Angelina Jolie ‘has been on a few dates but nothing serious’

Us Weekly’s cover story this week is all about Brangelina and how Angelina Jolie “still has a lot of resentment” towards Brad Pitt because he, you know, went f–king bonkers on a plane and possibly did something to Maddox. Since it’s Us Weekly, there’s definitely a feel of “let’s just throw a bunch of nonsense at the wall and see what sticks.” The point seems to be that Angelina is a demon because she cares about the kids’ welfare enough to remove them from a possibly violent alcoholic. She’s also a demon because she “won’t let go” and yet she’s being forced (by the court) to reside permanently in LA. She won’t let go… of finalizing their divorce, except that it’s always felt like Brad is the one slow-walking a lot of the divorce proceedings. She won’t release poor innocent Brad… even though Us Weekly also says that Angelina – that demon vixen! – has been going on dates!

Angelina Jolie is finally moving on from Brad Pitt. The Maleficent star, 44, “has been on a few dates,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, “but nothing serious” has come out of them. The actress is looking to heal her wounds before embarking on the next chapter of her life. “She isn’t closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it’s not her main priority,” says the source. “She’s all about focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce.” Once their divorce is finalized, add the source, “she’ll get back to the dating scene, without a doubt.” Marriage, however, is out of the question. A source told Us in October that Jolie has no plans to walk down the aisle again. “She will never get married again,” the source said. “She felt that Brad pressured her into getting married, and it was something that she never wanted to do.”

Before Brad came sniffing around, Angelina was quite open about the fact that she used to go to hotel rooms for hot quickies with male friends and she didn’t need to be “in a relationship.” I’ve said for a while now that I would not be surprised if she was doing that again. I also would not be surprised if she was quietly dating a woman (remember those photos from October, when Angelina was in Paris?). So… yeah, maybe she is “dating.” But I bet she isn’t focused on it or anything. She’s focused on finalizing the divorce and supporting herself and her kids. And stop trying to put her with Keanu Reeves! Keanu has a girlfriend!